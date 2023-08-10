719
  1. Redranger
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    Which duo?

    A) Mitoma & Wissa
    B) Mbuemo & Pedro

    1. I am 42
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      im going big on BHA

    2. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      b

    3. FPL-(VAR)dy
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      B

    4. mattyb09
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      A

    5. WVA
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      b

  2. The Tinkerman
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    G2G? Going for more depth. Feel like spurs is a bit risky, wait and see. Same on Chelsea and Liverpool forwards. Don’t like Martinelli mins risk.

    Onana
    Estu, Chilwell, Gabriel
    Saka, Rash, Mitoma, Bruno
    Haaland, Watkins, J.Pedro

    Turner; Mbuemo, Botman, Baldock

  3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    45 mins ago

    Having been on Pickford + NFO 4.0 since launch, there is something slightly depressing about how the template inevitably gobbles up any ideas you might have.
    But the fun part is if we get a city leak with confirmation of Ortega starting. Ortega + Leno for first 8 at a cost of 8.5. Good luck following that with 2 mins until deadline.

  4. LangerznMash
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    https://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/football/12937400/harry-kane-increasingly-likely-to-stay-at-tottenham

    Sky Sports News reporter Paul Gilmour doesn't say who his source is thought...

    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      41 mins ago

      My sources tell me the source mentioned is increasingly likely to be Daniel Levy...

    2. Tinkermania
      • 3 Years
      39 mins ago

      Maybe he will stay and lead them to another top 8.
      If I was Levy, I would take £70m and enforce for top4 challenge.

    3. WVA
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Kane wont leave

  5. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    Kane TC anyone?

    1. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      The lunatic is on the grass

      1. Shine on you crazy diamond
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        Remembering games and daisy chains and laughs
        Got to keep the loonies on the path

    2. Granville
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      Nah. Kane doesn't score in August

  6. FPL-(VAR)dy
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    Stones to Dias?

    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      Why?

      1. FPL-(VAR)dy
        • 5 Years
        30 mins ago

        Dias more nailed?
        Does Kovacic not compete with Stones for his position alongside Rodri?

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          12 mins ago

          Not really. The more defensive setup - as in CS - has double pivot with Rodri/Kovacic, with Stones CB. The other is just Rodri with Stones invertering from RB/CB

  7. CRAZY TRAIN
    • 12 Years
    45 mins ago

    Think I'm there abouts with this lot. Thoughts?

    Johnstone (Turner)
    Garbriel Shaw Udogie (Balldock Bell)
    Salah Saka Rashford Eze (Chuk)
    Haaland Watkins Pedro

    1. Ady87
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Probably the best Salah draft I’ve seen, though the bench is expectedly dog meat. Good luck.

      1. CRAZY TRAIN
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        Appreciate that thanks and yes, if my bench is call upon I'm screwed

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Snap, but I have Chilwell, Estupinan and Bruno for Shaw, Udogie and Rash

      1. CRAZY TRAIN
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        That works nicely too, I just prefer the option of starting with Rash as easier to downgrade if needed. I've swapped Shaw and Estupinan about 100 times already 🙂

  8. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    45 mins ago

    Kane's next opponent on FPL current showing as RB Leipzig...

  9. Whazza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    44 mins ago

    Hiya! Curious as to why Scout has Gvardiol as a predicted starter? Also United in a 4231 with Mount as one of the CDMs?

    1. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      There will be an explanation written beside it soon. Pep said in his conference “Yeah, he’s ready. [He’s settled in] perfect.”

      Source: NEW ARTICLE https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/08/10/fpl-gameweek-1-live-team-news-and-injury-updates/

      1. Whazza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        Cool, cheers! Only 5.0

  10. InsertPunHere
    • 1 Year
    44 mins ago

    Anyone remember why we all went cold on Enciso?

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Too risky in terms of minutes, given plethora of Brighton attacking options...

    2. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Pedro scored two penalties in preseason, that was literally the only reason...

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Hasn't featured much in preseason. Starting to look like Pedro will be the 10

  11. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 3 Years
    43 mins ago

    Pickford Turner
    Gabriel Shaw Estupinian Kabore *4.5m
    Saka Rashford Salah Eze Anderson
    J.Pedro Haaland Jackson

    Cash or Colwill for the 4.5?

    1. Ady87
      • 9 Years
      just now

      This team actually nice hmmmmm

  12. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    Jota + botman or
    Eze+ chilwell

    ( i got no pool player)

    1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      EC

      1. tricpic
        • 13 Years
        just now

        JB

    2. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Latter

    3. Tasty Jerk
      • 11 Years
      just now

      E+C

  13. Pep Roulette
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Thoughts on Julian Alvarez?

    1. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      Could be a very good pick, could come on for five minutes.

    2. mattyb09
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Think he will start, then replaced by KDB for final 30

  14. InsertPunHere
    • 1 Year
    42 mins ago

    Start Watkins or Chilwell?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      Chilwell but both ideally

      1. InsertPunHere
        • 1 Year
        30 mins ago

        Then who to bench out of this lot (rest are keepers or fodder)?

        Shaw, Estu, Gabriel
        Rashford, Saka, Odegaard, Maddison, Eze
        Haaland

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          29 mins ago

          Shaw probably has a low ceiling now he is tucking into LCB positions... rest could all haul

          1. InsertPunHere
            • 1 Year
            28 mins ago

            Then I’d probably go Stones for that slot, or a benchable 4.5 for money itb?

            Open Controls
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              16 mins ago

              Some nice 4.5s maybe go there

    2. FPL-(VAR)dy
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Watkins

  15. Tinslinger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    41 mins ago

    Is Stones nailed?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      When fit

    2. Tinkermania
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      No one is nailed at City.
      Not even Ederson and Haaland!

      1. FPL-(VAR)dy
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Dias?

  16. I am 42
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    Triple Arsenal, Man Utd, Brighton
    Double Man City, Chelsea

    Onana
    Gabriel Estupiñan Stones
    Rashford B.Fernandes Saka Martinelli Mitoma
    Haaland João Pedro
    Turner Chilwell Colwill Osula

    1m in the bank
    Good to go?

    1. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      Colwill to a 4 and Pedro to Jackson?

      1. I am 42
        • 10 Years
        26 mins ago

        thanks for the suggestion, great idea

  17. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    Turner 5% owned.

    1. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      Areola’s ownership probably plummeting too…

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Good, less likely of a price drop

    2. mattyb09
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      With it being such a late team change, I bet he will be the first price rise.

    3. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      Yep sorry that was me

  18. 15men1cup
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Little help guys

    Onana (Turner)
    Estu, Stones, Gabriel, (Chilwell, Baldock)
    Rashford, Maddison, Odegaard, Bruno, Saka
    Haaland, Pedro (Mubama)

    Took Madders over Watkins? Chilwell on the Bench....

    1. Whazza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      You are set!

      1. 15men1cup
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers buddy

  19. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    Who got the balls for Ortega - Turner GK double up? For only 8.0m, wozers

    1. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      38 mins ago

      Areola-Turner?

    2. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      If Ortega leaked as starting then yeah sure

    3. Moxon
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      Wonder if it's worth starting with Ortega and playing him every week so he gets autosubbed if he doesn't play

      1. Andy_Social
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        So long as you'll never need that City spot for an outfield player

        1. JBG
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Outfield player that probably won't start most weeks either.

  20. MetallicaJack93
    38 mins ago

    Bottomed, rmt please

    Onana (Turner)
    Chilwell Gabriel Estupinian (Beyer Baldock)
    Rashford Bruno Odegaard Saka (Andersen)
    Haaland Watkins João Pedro

    1. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      7.5, very solid, very safe.

    2. Trubbish
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      All good mate no issues there

  21. fantasyfog
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    So a lot going for Pedro, huge rotation risk, plan b?

    1. I am 42
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      $ in the bank

    2. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      First guy on the bench I presume.

      1. fantasyfog
        • 8 Years
        26 mins ago

        No in people's 1st 11, with 4.0 and 4.5 mil fodder from the bench

        1. InsertPunHere
          • 1 Year
          16 mins ago

          (It was meant to be a joke, I meant auto sub)

    3. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      Enter a new/different team in GW2 or just wait for FPL 2024/25

    4. mattyb09
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Not a "huge" rotation risk for first 3.

      1. fantasyfog
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        HUGE rotation risk, welbeck and Ferguson all sharing minutes HUGE

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          He's playing as a 10, competing with Lallana/Enciso, not Welbeck/Ferguson

        2. Trubbish
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Wrong

      2. Andy_Social
        • 10 Years
        20 mins ago

        He'll get minutes, either as a starter subbed off early or as a sub with lots of lovely added time.

        1. fantasyfog
          • 8 Years
          just now

          That's why I have Trossard and Jota

      3. fantasyfog
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        Massive

      4. fantasyfog
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        Enormous

      5. fantasyfog
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        Extremely large

      6. fantasyfog
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        Quite big

  22. The Parrot
    • 1 Year
    36 mins ago

    Will Anderson (NEW) start?

    1. BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'd have thought he was well down the pecking order in that midfield

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Competing with Longstaff and Tonali for a single midfield spot. Bruno and Joelinton should be nailed. He will probably be a sub most of the season.

    3. FPL-(VAR)dy
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      No way he starts ahead of Joelinton Bruno or Tonali. Even willock

    4. tricpic
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      No but he might do ok off the bench

  23. just a man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    35 mins ago

    Looking forward to FPL crashing tomorrow afternoon when the early City team news comes in.

  24. Ady87
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    Liverpool gonna score 3x the goals we (United) will but so many double United mids on here and everyone else is Salah or nobody. I know Bruno and Rash are nailed but until Bruno is supplying a CF with Rash on the left, I’d be going with Rashford only.

    1. fantasyfog
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Correct

    2. Andy_Social
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I've been flip-flopping over that. I'm still undecided on Bruno (pens), Odegaard (more team goals) and Foden (high xGI but low minutes)

  25. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/08/10/fpl-gameweek-1-live-team-news-and-injury-updates/

  26. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    A. Pickford+Shaw
    B.Onana+Botman

    1. FPL-(VAR)dy
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

  27. Bonus magnet
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    G2G?

    Raya
    Gomez Cancelo Maguire
    Nakamba Fred Jorginho Diaz
    Kane(c) Jesus Toney

    1. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Bench is a bit light.

  28. FATIGA1891
    8 mins ago

    9.0 for GK

    A) Onana and Areola
    B) Pickford and Johnstone

