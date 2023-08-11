185
185 Comments Post a Comment
  1. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is this too risky?

    Areola - Turner
    Stones - Gabriel - Estupinian
    Salah - Rashy - Saka - Richarlison - Eze
    Haaland - Alvarez

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yep.

      Open Controls
    2. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Guessing you have absolutely fodder on the bench.
      Also, you're not gonna be able to play both Areola and Turner 😉

      Open Controls
    3. Sting
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      alvarez to pedro gives you money to upgrade a keeper

      Open Controls
  2. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Gut feeling, will Caocedo end up at Chelsea or Liverpool? 50-50 I'd say

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      just now

      94% chelsea, 3% liverpool, 3% stays

      Open Controls
  3. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Eze or Mbeumo?

    Open Controls
    1. Big Ronnie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Eze

      Open Controls
  4. Downtown
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Can't understand why Jackson isn't getting more interest. At 7mil seems a steal?

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Chelsea.... strikers..... plus you can get Lukaku for that

      Open Controls
  5. CONNERS
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Barring any last minute issues, this is my team.

    Going double Liverpool attack and double Arsenal defence as a bit of a differential.

    Johnstone
    Saliba - Gabriel - Estu
    Salah - Jota - Rashford - Saka - Eze
    Haaland - Pedro

    Turner / Mubama - Baldock - Kabore

    GL all

    Open Controls
  6. How I met your Mata
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    does Akanji start tonight?

    Open Controls
  7. Catastrophe
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    A) Odegaard/Martinelli, Fernandes, Watkins
    B) Salah, Richarlison, Pedro

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  8. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is 2.0m itb too much?

    I like my team for the first weeks.

    Johnstone
    Stones Gabriel Estupinan
    Rashford Bruno Saka Martinelli Mitoma
    Haaland Pedro

    Bench: Turner, Chilwell, Archer, Kabore

    Open Controls
  9. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which looks better?

    a. Wissa & Gvardiol

    b. Edouard & Stones

    c. Edouard & Chilwell

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  10. WVA
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Stones less likely to play in midfield with Kovavic Rodri there?

    Open Controls
  11. Thunderbastard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    GTG? (Report bottom of page)

    Onana

    Chilwell Estupinan Gabriel

    Martinelli Saka Richarlison Rashford

    Haaland (c) Watkins Pedro

    Turner Mbeumo Botman Tarkowski

    0.0 bank

    Open Controls
  12. Alex1995
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    G2G?

    Onana
    Chilly Gabriel Estu
    Rash Bruno Saka Ode Eze
    Haaland Watkins

    Turner, Kabore, Baldock, Osula

    Open Controls
  13. Thanos
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    1. Wissa
    2. Pedro (already got Mitoma and Estu)

    Open Controls
  14. Van der Faart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Grealish is a waste of 7.5 really isn't he? Or is it worth a punt?

    Open Controls
  15. Alex1995
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Richarlison or Eze?

    Open Controls
  16. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Is a City defender needed? Starting to worry about not having one.

    Open Controls
  17. madame shelly
    • 8 Years
    just now

    garnacho a likely starter?

    Open Controls
  18. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    just now

    In light of Kane news, should I?

    a) Stick with Maddison

    b) Gamble on Richarlison

    c) Get Foden

    Open Controls
  19. Trubbish
    • 2 Years
    just now

    a) Watkins, Chilwell 442
    b) Martinelli, Pedro 352

    1) Andersen
    2) Guehi

    Thanks

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.