  1. Miniboss
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Hard to focus on work today

    Open Controls
    1. aapoman
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      hahaha yup! Working from home is a blessing on days like these

      Open Controls
      1. Miniboss
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        "working" 😉

        Open Controls
    2. Kun Tozser
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Take the day off - hit the pub

      Open Controls
      1. Miniboss
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Will do after lunch, almost 11am here 🙂

        Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      It's not really untill Press Conference time that anything will change...

      and with team sheet leaks on Man City I'd only let it sway me to take someone out, not change the squad to say pick KDB and put someone in.

      If they've not been in your thoughts till now, don't rip it up!

      Have a good morning!

      Open Controls
  2. alsybach
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Hmmmmmm…….

    A) Stones and Wissa
    B) Mings/Botman and Jackson

    What do you think peeps?

    Open Controls
    1. Downtown
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  3. Kun Tozser
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Trossard vs Bowen as a starting punt

    Trossard - Forest's new keeper straight in, best defender out, playing away, playing on the break Trossard works really well in tight spaces. Limited mins

    Bowen - Bou away - a talisman. 90 mins

    Both a potential move to Richarlison

    Open Controls
    1. Downtown
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Bowen

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Bowen is more nailed of course.

      Do you think that Trossard will start?

      Open Controls
  4. Downtown
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Hi all
    Having to punt on garnacho in starting 11 but with botman as a bench backup. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Part of me thinks we start with Sancho as a false 9 and Rashford on the left due to Wolves’ low block. Ten Hag is unpredictable though so grain of salt and all that.

      Open Controls
    2. Kun Tozser
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Prefer Colwill, Pau over Botman

      Nacho is punty but could be value

      Open Controls
  5. Siva Mohan
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Kane is taking a ferry .. FC Bayern didn't pay for his flight .. just Levy things!

    Open Controls
    1. Kun Tozser
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Ferry short for private jet?

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I don't think he'll get to Munich unless he's taking in a river cruise?

      Open Controls
  6. Fodderx4
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is Pedro and Jackson in a front 3 with Haaland too risky with only Botman, Beyer and Anderson on the bench?
    it does enable Mo and I'm happy with the rest of my team.

    Open Controls
  7. Goodfeathers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Been pretty well set on my team for weeks but seriously considering getting Richarlison in now! Spurs are going to be so attacking this year so seems like too good an opportunity to pass up on given his price.. What are people’s thoughts on his prospects leading the line?

    I have 1TB so could upgrade Eze? Is that even an upgrade though!?

    Open Controls
    1. Woy_is_back
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Think I bring Rich in gw 3

      Open Controls
    2. MARVELLUS
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Think I am going to take the punt

      Open Controls
  8. Woy_is_back
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Need to step up this season, last two seasons went to cr@p and gave up halfway haha.

    What are you guys aiming for this season? Top 1k? Top 10k?

    Open Controls
  9. timawflowers
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    so, propper stuck between
    a - pickford, mitoma, watkins
    b - onana, bruno, pedro (have rash)

    1. Cash or
    2. Mings or
    3 Colwill

    Open Controls
  10. Wheato182
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Anyone considering Sanchez? Sounds like Kepa is on his way, could be a bargain.

    Open Controls
  11. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Honestly the Kane saga is ridiculous!

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Levy is a genius

      Open Controls
  12. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
    • 8 Years
    just now

    The likely moves for Caicedo and Kane have me now tinkering
    I have 3 x Brighton and concerned about that now. I have 1.0 ItB

    Which would you do ?

    A) Mitoma out Richarlison, Foden or Maddison IN? If A, which one?
    (Hoping early city team leak)

    B) Pedro out Alvarez in
    (As above)

    C) Estupinian out, Stones in

    I have no Liverpool (sort of intentional being a fan) which might be a worry
    So could possibly downgrade Estu and get Jota in for Mitoma

    Open Controls

