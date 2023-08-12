1064
  1. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Started Gabriel
    Last minute Johnstone to pickford swap
    No pedro

    Welcome back fpl

    1. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      You've had about 50 players in each position since the game reactivated.

      1. Flynny
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not at all actually. Draft barely changed for 2 weeks

        Never had pedro for example

    2. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      I did the keeper swap too last minute, but other way round!

  2. pundit of punts
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    One thing is pretty clear after today.

    Joao Pedro is the attacking pick to have from Brighton.

    So involved. Getting big chances. On pens.

    Any doubts that people had previously must be busted.

    Feels good to own him for the next two.

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Then Ferguson starts next week.

      1. pundit of punts
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Ferguson is Welbeck’s competitor

        Pedro is their record signing. Straight up Mac10 replacement

        1. FATHERLESS SON
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          This

    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      We really don't know ...

    3. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      True. Mitoma looked a bit better than expected for me as a non owner. But he doesn't shoot so I think I can go without atm

