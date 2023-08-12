There are four more Premier League matches getting underway at 15:00 BST.

They’ll follow on from a late-running Arsenal v Nottingham Forest at the Emirates, where the kick-off was delayed by half an hour.

Joao Pedro makes his competitive debut for Brighton and Hove Albion, along with fellow summer recruits James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud.

Evan Ferguson and Julio Enciso are only among the substitutes.

There are budget FPL assets aplenty on show for Luton, with £4.0m defenders Mads Andersen, Issa Kabore and Amari’i Bell all starting.

£4.5m midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is also in the visitors’ line-up.

And there’s a budget pick between the posts for West Ham United as Alphonse Areola, priced at £4.0m in FPL, is given the nod.

Bournemouth give debuts to new full-backs Milos Kerkez and Max Aarons as Dominic Solanke and Ryan Christie recover from minor injury concerns.

The headline news from Goodison Park is that striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin misses out through injury, so Neal Maupay leads the line.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is on the bench after his eventful last few weeks, where he is joined by injury doubt Andreas Pereira.

£4.5m forward William Osula lines up for injury-hit Sheffield United on their own return to the Premier League.

Bargain Fantasy defender George Baldock also starts for the hosts.

Crystal Palace welcome back Tyrick Mitchell from injury at left-back for their trip to Bramall Lane.

GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Kerkez, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Aarons, Rothwell, Billing, Brooks, Christie, Anthony, Solanke.

Subs: Radu, Mepham, Kluivert, Moore, Traore, Hill, Semenyo, Kilkenny, Greenwood.

West Ham XI: Areola, Emerson, Zouma, Aguerd, Coufal, Soucek, Fornals, Paqueta, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio.

Subs: Fabianski, Anang, Johnson, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Coventry, Mubama.

Brighton XI: Steele, Estupinan, Dunk, Van Hecke, Milner, March, Dahoud, Gross, Mitoma, Pedro, Welbeck.

Subs: Verbruggen, Igor, Enciso, Gilmour, Alzate, Adingra, Ferguson, Veltman, Buonanotte.

Luton XI: Kaminski, Kabore, Lockyer, Andersen, Giles, Adebayo, Nakamba, Chong, Mpanzu, Bell, Morris.

Subs: Shea, Ogbene, Berry, Woodrow, Brown, McAtee, Campbell, Francis-Clarke, Doughty

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Keane, Young, Gueye, Doucoure, Onana, Garner, Iwobi, Maupay.

Subs: Virginia, Danjuma, Mykolenko, Gomes, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Cannon, Dobbin, Onyango.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Lukic, Cairney, Reed, Wilson, Willian, Jimenez.

Subs: Rodak, Bassey, Mitrovic, De Cordova-Ried, Pereira, Mbabu, Vinicius, Dibley-Dias, Stansfield.

Sheff Utd XI: Foderingham, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Baldock, Norwood, Ahmedhodzic, Lowe, Osula, Osborn, Traore.

Subs: Trusty, Souza, Ben Slimane, Larouci, Marsh, Brooks, Seriki, Hackford, Davies.

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Lerma, Doucoure, Ayew, Eze, Ayew, Schlupp, Edouard.

Subs: Tomkins, Mateta, Clyne, Richards, Ahamada, Gordon, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi, Matthews.

GAMEWEEK 1 RESULTS SO FAR