Newcastle v Villa team news: Wilson, Barnes + Torres benched

The final Premier League match of the day features two of the success stories from 2022/23.

Newcastle United play host to Aston Villa in the evening kick-off, the match getting underway at 17:30 BST.

Eddie Howe has given a Premier League debut to new recruit Sandro Tonali in midfield but fellow summer signings Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento are only among the substitutes.

£4.5m midfielder Elliot Anderson is also on the bench after a fine pre-season, as is Callum Wilson.

Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon make up Newcastle’s front three.

Unai Emery has a new signing of his own on show as Moussa Diaby joins Ollie Watkins in attack.

Another two new arrivals, Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres, are only on the bench.

Emery has gone with two orthodox options in the full-back positions, namely Matty Cash and Lucas Digne.

Leon Bailey is selected in place of the injured Emi Buendia, who is out for at least six months with a knee injury.

GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Joelinton, Tonali, Gordon, Isak, Almiron, Burn, Guimaraes.

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Wilson, Targett, Barnes, Livramento, Murphy, Anderson, Longstaff.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Luiz, McGinn, Watkins, Digne, Diaby, Bailey, Kamara.

Subs: Olsen, Carlos, Tielemans, Torres, Chambers, Coutinho, Philogene, Archer, Kellyman.