86
Dugout Discussion August 12

Newcastle v Villa team news: Wilson, Barnes + Torres benched

86 Comments
Share

The final Premier League match of the day features two of the success stories from 2022/23.

Newcastle United play host to Aston Villa in the evening kick-off, the match getting underway at 17:30 BST.

Eddie Howe has given a Premier League debut to new recruit Sandro Tonali in midfield but fellow summer signings Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento are only among the substitutes.

£4.5m midfielder Elliot Anderson is also on the bench after a fine pre-season, as is Callum Wilson.

Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon make up Newcastle’s front three.

Unai Emery has a new signing of his own on show as Moussa Diaby joins Ollie Watkins in attack.

Another two new arrivals, Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres, are only on the bench.

Emery has gone with two orthodox options in the full-back positions, namely Matty Cash and Lucas Digne.

Leon Bailey is selected in place of the injured Emi Buendia, who is out for at least six months with a knee injury.

GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Joelinton, Tonali, Gordon, Isak, Almiron, Burn, Guimaraes.

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Wilson, Targett, Barnes, Livramento, Murphy, Anderson, Longstaff.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Luiz, McGinn, Watkins, Digne, Diaby, Bailey, Kamara.

Subs: Olsen, Carlos, Tielemans, Torres, Chambers, Coutinho, Philogene, Archer, Kellyman.

Premier League clubs' 2023/24 pre-season friendlies: Fixtures + dates

86 Comments Post a Comment
  1. BC1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    21 mins ago

    Estu 3
    Pedro 2
    March / Morris 1

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      I thought Pedro was on for 0?

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        it literally just changed a second ago

        Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Eh? Is this updated?

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      pedro/m+m on 1, morris 2

      Open Controls
    4. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Morris 2, Pedro 1

      Open Controls
    5. BC1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      My bad.

      Open Controls
    6. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Bloody fantastic the only two I've got!

      Open Controls
  2. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    12 points for Leno!

    Open Controls
  3. F4L
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    is it diaby out wide not second striker? shame if so

    Open Controls
    1. tsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Diaby nearly made into my team I’m really interested in seeing how he does.

      Open Controls
  4. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Estupinan, you absolute BAPs legend.

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Estupinan baps gobbling

      Open Controls
  5. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Leno though...sweeping up all the points

    Open Controls
    1. clodhopper
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Glad I picked him

      Open Controls
      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        Good work! I shunned him for the hapless Pickford...what possessed me?!

        Open Controls
        1. tsm
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          10 mins ago

          Same, I remember debating it and recognised Leno will get more save pts but I preferred the rotation with Turner and that sealed it. Let’s see how it goes still 37gw’s to go!

          Open Controls
          1. tiger
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            7 mins ago

            yeah i went through the same process! Oh well. I doubt I will have him for 37gw's 😀

            Open Controls
            1. tsm
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Ya I set gw10 to revisit gk’s

              Open Controls
  6. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    How many GWs will it take for Arteta to realize Havertz is his weakest link

    Open Controls
  7. No_Mo_Salah?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    So what is the story behind Gabriel's benching? Is a switch to Saliba now warranted or just a blip?

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Timber out should help his cause

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        just now

        But timber was playing LB wasn't he?

        Open Controls
  8. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    I was supposed to type this last night, but been super busy.

    Curious what your objective/goal is this year?

    Mine is to have nobody starting after GW1 beat me this year (happens nearly every year, my GW1 rank doesn't match my OR).

    Open Controls
    1. FPLEnjoyer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      To retain interest throughout the whole season and just generally have fun

      Do you play Age of Empires?

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Aoe 2> Aoe 4

        Open Controls
        1. FPLEnjoyer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          I would shake your hand right now if this wasn’t the internet

          Open Controls
          1. Drexl Spivey
            • 5 Years
            just now

            You could shake it in good faith.

            Open Controls
        2. Piggs Boson
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Agreed. AoE 2 is awesome.

          Open Controls
  9. HellasLEAF
    • 14 Years
    16 mins ago

    Man that hurts. Sticking a player in (Stones) only for him to start season injured? WTF. Surprised no injury news surfaced on that not even on the bench!

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Heard somewhere it was a Stones/Dias collision in poratice tht took them both out.

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Double KO?

        Open Controls
  10. TheTinman
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    93pts Salah, Rashford, Shaw to go. Hoping I can crack 100

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      You'd be a tad disappointed if those 3 don't get 7 points between them.

      Open Controls
    2. Sure You Did
      3 mins ago

      Why lie?

      Open Controls
    3. FPLEnjoyer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      That’s really good mate

      Open Controls
    4. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gotta update your linked team 😉

      Open Controls
      1. TheTinman
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Ah. A regular Poirot eh

        Open Controls
        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Neh, I like to learn from the best coz I'm crap at this game.

          Open Controls
    5. Zalk
      • 12 Years
      just now

      35p*

      Open Controls
    6. EVILFUK
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Nice that's mega!

      Open Controls
  11. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Some very high scores it seems, going against crowd with Rashford C on Monday night do or die 🙁

    Currently on 45 with James, Onana, Bruno, Richy & Rashford C to go?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      you will finish on a good score, maybe in the 80's

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Bit daunting this morning see ranked at 6m + 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      that's still decent; same with Rashford (c), goal assist and 14 points incoming

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

        That’s the hope, we all know he destroyed Wolves last year.

        Open Controls
    3. AgentRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      I’m on Rashford (C) too, changed it for a last minute punt. I hope we aren’t made to regret it too much!

      Open Controls
    4. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      I did Ødegaard(C) so you can't do worse!

      Open Controls
    5. Chandler Bing
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Rashford C here as well. Need a double digit haul minimum

      Open Controls
  12. FPL Blow-In
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Good ebening Unai

    Open Controls
  13. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Ollie Watkins needs to save my week here. Not a good position to be in...

    Open Controls
    1. tsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Have trip and Watkins so hoping for Watkins hat trick and 3 assists from trippier, for 3-3 draw Hehehe

      Open Controls
  14. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Jeezo is Emery ok? Sweating buckets

    Open Controls
  15. Trubbish
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Right, showtime Watkins.

    Open Controls
  16. Nokando
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    The most baffling FPL bandwagon of all time has to be the 23/24 Pickford rush...

    Open Controls
    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Even weirder cos of the fact that people did it to save money and then put it on their bench.

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I can at least say that I put it in phil foden instead. :\

        Open Controls
    2. thegame983
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      That was always a bad pick. Romanticizing about a Dychball that no longer exists.

      Open Controls
    3. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      As good a pick from the 4.5s as any.

      Open Controls
    4. Sure You Did
      2 mins ago

      First GW and we are already getting these ridiculous comments

      Open Controls
      1. Bartowski
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        You make ridiculous comments all game weeks.

        Open Controls
      2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 9 Years
        just now

        What, we have a full half week of data to go on…

        Open Controls
  17. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Too kneejerk to get in Pedro?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      well yes, he only scored a pen.

      Open Controls
    2. clodhopper
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Anything is kneejerk at the moment unless injuries
      Hold tight

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      imo yes, it's Luton and he had to rely on a very soft pen for his attacking return; i imagine next game ferguson starts over Welbeck, if you have the .5 spare he's the better option imo

      Open Controls
      1. Sure You Did
        5 mins ago

        So your advice is to spend 0.5 more for a rotated player not on pens. Great advice that.

        Open Controls
        1. F4L
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          ferguson is getting up to speed, not had much pre-season, welbeck by all accounts didn't have the best day

          Open Controls
          1. Sure You Did
            just now

            Up to speed? He didn't play preseason as Wellbeck was picked ahead of him and he was on the bench. Wellbeck is currently ahead of him so your advice makes absolutely no sense.

            Open Controls
    4. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      No - he was central to everything they did going forward.
      Looks a steal at that price

      Open Controls
    5. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I like the look of Pedro but fixtures getting harder; I had him for Luton and probably offload for Jackson in GW 3 (although long way to go)

      Open Controls
  18. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    75 with Salah, Trent and Rashford to go

    Open Controls
    1. Sure You Did
      6 mins ago

      With a spunked TC.

      Open Controls
      1. pundit of punts
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        On?

        Open Controls
        1. FATHERLESS SON
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Haaland ofc

          Open Controls
      2. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        You say that but that’s my highest TC in years!

        Open Controls
    2. FPLEnjoyer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      That’s a great score, congrats

      Open Controls
      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
    3. BC1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Nice one, and respect for linking your team, good luck.

      Open Controls
  19. EVILFUK
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Diaby let's have some points fella.

    Open Controls
  20. pundit of punts
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    One thing is pretty clear after today.

    Joao Pedro is the attacking pick to have from Brighton.

    So involved. Getting big chances. On pens.

    Any doubts that people had previously must be busted.

    Feels good to own him for the next two.

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      just now

      He's also very cheap, and fills the harder to fill forward spot. I'm happy.

      Open Controls
  21. EVILFUK
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    56 with Salah Garnacho Diaby James and Chilwell to go.

    Satisfied.

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I would be

      Open Controls
    2. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nice start. Similar here.

      59 with Rashford, Bruno, Watkins, Chilwell, James

      Open Controls
    3. Z
      • 6 Years
      just now

      61 with Onana, Salah, Richi, Jackson and Rash 🙂

      Open Controls
  22. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Watkins brace and Salah hatty will save my GW.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.