Tottenham Hotspur head to Brentford on Sunday, with kick-off at 2pm BST.

Harry Kane and Ivan Toney are, of course, absent, but there is still plenty of intrigue, with Ange Postecoglou taking charge of his first competitive Spurs match.

As for the all-important team news, Richarlison leads the Spurs line, with Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie and James Maddison all making their debuts.

David Raya is on his way to Arsenal, so Mark Flekken starts in goal for Brentford, while Bryan Mbeumo – passed fit in Friday’s presser – joins Yoane Wissa up front in Thomas Frank’s 3-5-2 formation.

Ben Mee is absent with a minor injury, so Nathan Collins makes his competitive debut at the back.

GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Flekken, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer, Hickey, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry, Mbeumo, Wissa

Subs: Strakosha, Schade, Dasilva, Zanka, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Roerslev, Yarmolyuk

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Royal, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Bissouma, Skipp, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison

Subs: Austin, Hojbjerg, Sanchez, Perisic, Lo Celso, Porro, Solomon, Sarr, Davies