1079
1,079 Comments
  1. jacob1989
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Next game only chilwell I have. Will gladly take a dull 0-0

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I got no one in this next game, see how much my rank takes a hit! Shaw and Rashford left only.

    2. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      5-5.. 5 Chilwell goals 5 salah goals

      1. GoonerSteve
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Ideal

    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      have you seen the teams...

    4. TheTinman
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good luck, I wish you

      1. Andy_Social
        • 10 Years
        just now

        My first transfer is between Henry and Chilwell. Prove yourself, Ben.

    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      That's the spirit.

  2. SkyByBo
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Son Richi and kulu all look dreadful. Spurs mid 3 did well but the front 3 are garbage

    1. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Maddison and Bissouma the only bright sparks in that game.

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      it's brentford away, tough against a back 5, give them time

    3. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Kulu never made the killer crosses of previous years?

  3. bv57
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Max baps for Wissa

    1. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      For his weak deflected goal

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      just now

      vdv went wissa over pedro

  4. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Madders looks like a good set n forget option, if Spurs score he is likely to be involved.

  5. Piggs Boson
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Moneyball FC continuing where they left off. Look good.

    0% chance of relegation imo.

    1. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes quite impressed. Only caught second but hard to breakdown and excellent on counter.

    2. Andy_Social
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Has the lowest wage bill last season; this time only Luton lower. Magnificent.

  6. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who will limp off first?

    A) James
    B) Chilwell

    1. bialk
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

    2. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      They will challenge for the same ball and do ligaments. Both going off on same stretcher.

  7. bialk
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Nice 9 points and nothing else Madders 🙂

  8. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    With Kane gone and KdB injured, just two players over 9.0m now….that’s a bit mad

    1. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Pricing all wrong this year

  9. Garth Marenghi
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Kepa on loan to Madrid?

    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yep, falling upwards

  10. Nunezdagoat
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    who should I trade Mings to? assuming he's out for a while?
    already have Gabriel, Estupian, Chilwell and Kabore. Have 1.5m in bank.

    1. bialk
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Henry.

  11. Trubbish
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Mbeumo hilariously far off bonus points

  12. WVA
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    How many BAPS for Mbeumooooooooo

  13. R.C
    • 5 Years
    just now

    How did Maddison look?

