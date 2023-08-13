Mauricio Pochettino begins his reign as Chelsea head coach on Sunday when the Blues host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST.

The Argentine has chosen to line up his new charges in what looks like a 3-5-2 formation, handing debuts to Robert Sanchez, Axel Disasi and Nicolas Jackson.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is not in the squad, as he explores a move to Real Madrid.

There are debuts for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai at Liverpool, too.

Diogo Jota’s strong pre-season form sees him start in attack alongside Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, with Darwin Nunez on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Disasi, Silva, Colwill, James, Gallagher, Enzo, Chukwuemeka, Chilwell, Sterling, Jackson

Subs: Bergstrom, Cucurella, Gusto, Maatsen, Santos, Ugochukwu, Mudryk, Madueke, Burstow

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Salah, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Jones, Elliott, Doak, McConnell, Darwin