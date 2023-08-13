2177
  1. Gubby-Allen
    • 1 Year
    40 mins ago

    Will Vinicius not start for Fulham any time soon?

    1. Begbie.
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      No. Doubt he'll even feature much of the bench. He's third choice striker at this point.

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      No.

  2. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Son to Maddison & Cash to Chilwell (-4) too jerky?

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      If it were Mings* I would understand.

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Thanks, Cash looked a bit out of his depth though against Newcastle

        1. FATHERLESS SON
          • 6 Years
          15 mins ago

          Albeit he should have actually scored

    2. Z
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      What do you think?

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        Slightly jerky

    3. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Son didn't impress me at all and was subbed on 75. I'd be tempted by the first transfer. Keep the 2nd one till GW3

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thanks

    4. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Is it jerky but equally I like the moves and I don’t like the players you’ve got. I would wait as long as you can to decide, pending price changes but tempted to say yes.

  3. fgdu
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Who should I get in for mings (assuming all else is good)

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      Depends on Gk/rest of defence, I liked Henry today.

      1. fgdu
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        Brent gk
        Shaw estupinan botman Gabriel

        1. Alan The Llama
          • 13 Years
          18 mins ago

          I'd get a 4.0m defender, you're hardly going to play them, save the 0.5m. Beyer of Burnley would be my choice so far.

    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      colwill

    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Henry .. was a good shout before season and started lively

  4. AnyoneButLiverpool
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    Who should I sell KdB for? Could afford anyone since I have 2m in the bank. I have Eze, Rashford, Saka and Richarlison. I need help please.

    1. Begbie.
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      I like Mbeumo. Great fixtures, very dangerous, nailed, on pens. What's not to like?

      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Anything but skag. Begbie’s the one who tried to get you off it!

    2. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      28 mins ago

      I guess Salah’s out of the question, judging by your username?

      1. Begbie.
        • 9 Years
        just now

        😆

    3. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      I really like Diaby. Think he'll tick over very nicely

    4. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      It’s a veritable sweet shop. Just avoid liquorice

    5. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      2m then Salah

  5. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    What should I do?

    1. MikeS
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      Delete team

    2. Z
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      Full nudist mode!

    3. Evz
      30 mins ago

      Knee jerk obvs

    4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Send someone a postcard

    5. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      Stick to Nirvana

    6. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Enjoy the game and keep going 😛

    7. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      Clean your sword man! Like every other day.

    8. The 12th Man
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Lower the drawbridge.

    9. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      please treat your prisoners with more humanity

    10. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Chillwell to James

    11. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Polish your helmet?

    12. Rock n Grohl
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      Recover Templars treasure, seek revenge on the Vatican, rejoice in the glory of your quest and pass the time awaiting eternal embrace of your fallen brethren.

      Or find some decent on Netflix and figure all that out another day

    13. zdrojo187
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Clean your armour

    14. BUZZBOMB
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Mere flesh wound

    15. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Avoid lollygaggers.

    16. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      End it

  6. MikeS
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    How did Jackson look today, didn't see the game?

    1. Begbie.
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      I thought he looked really raw. You can see he has something about him but it's not all put together yet.

      1. MikeS
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Cheers

    2. el polako
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      Bad Bad really really bad.
      Who's bad?

    3. Z
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      I ll keep him for sure for next 2 GW, then i ll made decision

    4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Bad hair day

    5. FPL Pillars
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      It’s not black or white

  7. tawoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    What’s everyone’s general transfer strat?

    In previous years I’ve always made my changes on a Friday evening but others in the league make early changes and their teams already end the season with more value than mine, which helps them hold or transfer in top performers.

    Is it better to apply transfer

    1. tawoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      Is it better to apply your transfers at the start of the game week? (Didn’t mean to press post!)

    2. Begbie.
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      I try to wait as long as possible like yourself but I'm partial to the odd early transfer if I'm worried about price changes.

      Got burned badly a few seasons ago though. Brought Chilwell in early and he did his cruciate in the CL match that midweek.

    3. saplingg
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      This year I'm trying to hold as long as possible and use bench instead of FT.

    4. Gubby-Allen
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      Mine is always Friday night unless the value will change. Later in the season, not that fussed about 0.1 but now it is 0.5.

      I have made mine now, Vinicius to Pedro. May sell Archer or Enciso on Friday for a -4.

    5. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      25 mins ago

      I used to make transfers early to build team value; however in recent years the rate of price changes seems to have decreased a lot plus the overall pricing is such that you don’t need 112m (or anything close to that) anymore to build a formidable squad.

      So now I am in the Friday evening/Saturday
      morning traders along with all the other dullards.

    6. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Strategy is usually to wait as late as possible unless priced out

      Especially in today's world where the advancement of AI and propagation of content creators means things that got you ahead in the past like planning multiple weeks in advance, thinking about DGWs etc. are less powerful and now acting on leaks/insider information is the way to get ahead - and these leaks tend to come out just before the deadline

      Painful thing in the early days is a 0.1m move is the same as a 0.5m swing effectively - your 4.5m defender drops, your only replacement is then a 4.0m which is usually a big step down in quality.

      1. saplingg
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Leaks > planning?

        Bring forward the deadline

        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Agree, or move it later. Saliba over Gabriel was looking an 11 point swing at one point yesterday.

    7. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      I try to keep 2 in hand

    8. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Early, always. But only after GW has ended. Maximise TV first half of the season. Second half you can be a bit more cautious.

    9. tawoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Interesting responses, thanks all. What’s your tool of choice for monitoring price changes?

    10. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Only do the early transfer if there's no midweek games and you're right on the money.

      Otherwise waiting is more valuable.

      Take training ground injuries etc, 2 of which happened at Man City and 1 was known on Thursday (Dias, then the consequence of the other for Stones was shared on Friday early evening.

    11. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Hooooooooold until GW3 … unless injuries occur. In general wait until night before but off or morning of deadline if you can.

    12. P-P-A-P
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      I'll leave late. Budget is relatively friendly, don't need to take risks for occasional 0.1

    13. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Usually Friday ; this week today. Can’t afford to lose 0.1 on KDB.

  8. Salarrivederci
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Stones dropping tonight too?

    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Oh ffs

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      81% … needs about 65k sales before chop time tonight …

  9. Gubby-Allen
    • 1 Year
    34 mins ago

    Always Friday night unless the value will change. Later in the season, not that fussed about 0.1 but now it is 0.5.

    I have made mine now, Vinicius to Pedro. May sell Archer or Enciso on Friday for a -4.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Is Pedro rising?

  10. timawflowers
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Nketiah for Pedro, FT?

    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Bit sideways but could work

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Meh … nah.

  11. BrockLanders
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Presuming Timber is out for a while. Who do I replace him with?

    Current back line:

    Onana
    James, Chilwell, Estupinan, Baldock

    1. Evz
      28 mins ago

      Saliba would be the obvious pick but it depends on your team. You could get someone to rotate with Estupinan instead.

      1. BrockLanders
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Hmmm … possibly dropping tonight … ideally you hold for more info but perhaps bank a few quid and get Henry … was fancied through pre season and attacking … grabbed an assist straight away? Nice fixtures too as I assume you won’t have to play him every week?

      1. BrockLanders
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Yeah. He'll be 4th defender, but could come in useful with James fitness also a concern.

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Henry looked on it today in attack.

    3. Begbie.
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Saliba. Gvardiol if you're feeling punty.

    4. alsybach
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Kdb —> Diaz or diaby or Barnes or madison?

  12. Hutchiniho
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    Can only pick 2 of the following. Who do you choose

    Rashford
    Salah
    Jackson
    Pedro
    Mbeumo
    Fernandes
    Maddison
    Diaz?

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Salah
      Jackson

    2. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Rash & Salah

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      The top 2 for the season.

      Otherwise Pedro and Mbeumo.

    4. Begbie.
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      For the season or for this upcoming GW?

      Season: Salah and Rashford
      GW2: Salah and Mbeumo

    5. Hutchiniho
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Thanks All

    6. zdrojo187
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Salaford

    7. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Rashford & either Jackson or Maddison

  13. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    What to do with GOAT richarlison?

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      Got Pedro?

      1. jackruet
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        No

      2. jackruet
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Richa is mid

    2. Begbie.
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Sacrifice him.

    3. Hutchiniho
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Looked poor. Thought he'd be all over Angeball

    4. zdrojo187
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Keep 100%

    5. Neves say Neves
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Hold, he’ll come good. If you’re worried about how many touches he’s getting, furuhashi got even less and still scored 23 in the league last season

  14. Art Vandelay
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    KDB > ?

    a) Maddison
    b) Mbeumpo
    c) Martinelli
    d) Dealer's choice.

    Cheers

    1. jackruet
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Dealers choice

    2. Hutchiniho
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Maddison looked very good

    3. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Diaby or a way for Salah

    4. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      D, ive gone for diaz and 3.0m for gw3

      1. The 12th Man
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Think it’s Diaz or Maddison for me and bank the cash.
        Maddison for minutes and set pieces might edge it.

    5. Neves say Neves
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Madders for me

  15. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Ever waste a transfer on a GK ….. now all the content creators looking at using their first transfer on a GK …. Lovely.

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Eh … *Never

    2. jackruet
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Everyone and his dogs are now content creators.

      1. BUZZBOMB
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Im offended. Neither me (FPLYOGAACCOUNTANT) or my dog (4LEGS1CUP) are content creators.

    3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Which content Creators mate?? And out of interest what moves is it they are considering??

      1. Athletico Timbo
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Probably Pickford out would be my guess

        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          That was my initial thought!! I have Pickford too, haha wonder who they are thinking of moving him too?? Johnstone?? Or Onana, maybe Sanchez??

    4. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Lol. Most of these t1ts are bang average. All they know is template and haven’t got an original move between them. Once one goes they all follow. FOMO.

      1. Evz
        just now

        Hello old timer

  16. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    No pool is scary next week?

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Put your big boy pants on Jackruet …. We all knew what we were getting into …. Or do what I’m doing and put on your incontinence pants.

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Not sure Bournemouth were that bad tbh. Or Liverpool that good.

  17. But I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Ok this might be a *bit* premature but...

    Considering GW 2 WC; combination of correcting errors, new information, fixtures swing.(!).

    1. Ars defence not as solid
    2. James/Chilwell double up better, as wingbacks
    3. Maddison central to everthing at attacking Spurs
    4. Pedro should be autopick in very attacking BHA, surprisingly
    5. Move away from ARS double attackers to Salah ( instead of Odegaard) in very attacking LIV regardless of fixtures
    6. Johnstone solid 4.5 keeper
    7. Thats 5 first team changes,
    8. Jota punt not great..

    Prove me wrong !

    1. Hutchiniho
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Salah, Maddison, chilwell, Pedro, 1ars def all good.
      no to James/Jota/
      Johnstone ? fine vs a poor Sheff

      1. But I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        You don't think James at wingback given the fixtures a goid option ?

        I have Jota, looking to shift

        A good 4.5 keeper instead of Onana, who probabky has one good chance of cs in next 4 after gw1

    2. The 12th Man
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Your choice. I’ve used wc gw 2 a couple of times. Once successfully, the other terrible.
      If you could wait until Newcastle and Liverpool fixtures turn I think that would be better but depends on your current team and how your feeling.

      1. But I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Funny I had Salah/Pedro draft, but changed to Jota, Watkins etc...mistake....

        Just seeing 5/6 changes that make a lot of sense

        1. The 12th Man
          • 10 Years
          just now

          It’s also just one week’s worth of information. Teams that have played at home, play away etc.
          I moved Chilwell,Bruno,Maddison > Shaw,KDB,Foden on the last day. Hindsight is a fine thing. In a parallel universe the outcome could have been different.
          I’m forced into a transfer but that’s how it goes.

  18. tawoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Best tool for price increases and drops?

    1. Kodap
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      fplstatistics

    2. Assisting the assister
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      This

  19. Hutchiniho
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    What did you all think to Chelsea's clean sheet potential this season?
    Chilwell clearly and asset going forwards, but need some clean sheets also.

    1. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      just now

      For 5.5m I don’t think you do. He’s basically playing left wing.

  20. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Brought in Chilwell for Stones to avoid being priced out, I'm going to stick with Gabriel for now.. but really happy with this now! May even be worth playing Turner this coming week?

    Pickford
    Estup - Chilwell - Gabriel
    Salah (c) - Diaby - Bruno - Maddison - Saka
    Haaland - Joao Pedro

    Turner - Colwill - Mubama - Beyer

    1. Neves say Neves
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yeah think I’ll go for turner too

    2. Hutchiniho
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      You prefer Bruno to Rashford. Straight out

      1. Kodap
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I went straight for Bruno yes, think he'll be more than capable/if not better scoring than Rashford this year.

  21. Neves say Neves
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Already facing a benching headache…
    Pick one to bench
    A) J.Pedro (wol)
    B) Mbeumo (ful)
    C) Havertz? (cry)
    D) N.Jackson? (whu)

    1. Hutchiniho
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      C or D.
      Prob D

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I think Havertz is wasteful and could frustrate more often than not.

  22. Tinslinger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    James or Colwill to double up on Chelsea Def

    1. BUZZBOMB
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Colwill potentially fpl gold imo.

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Transfer waiting to happen though

    2. The 12th Man
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      There’s Sanchez to think of too if your considering Colwill.

    3. Neves say Neves
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Can’t see Colwill being nailed long term with badiashile there, James or Sanchez for me

    4. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Colwill will be a BAPS monster.

    5. Tinslinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Tempted to go Stones > Colwill and bank the cash

  23. _Freddo
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Stones to Chilwell looks the easy and obvious transfer for the masses, one is dropping, the other returned well, think us Gabriel owners might survive a price drop.

    1. Kodap
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I have done exactly this, I started with both Stones and Gabriel and just made that first move. Aiming to keep Gabriel for at least another week and doesn't look anywhere near a price drop either.

  24. AzzaroMax99
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    What to do with Stones?

    Double up Che defs and get Chilwell or James? Or get Ake maybe?

    Onana Turner
    Stones* Estupi Gabriel Colwill Beyer

  25. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    What's your verdict?
    A. Keep and play Foden (NEW)
    B. Foden (NEW) > Diaz (BOU)

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B if you have nothing else to sort in your team.

  26. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Which to bring in?
    A. Diaz (doubling up with Jota)
    B. Maddison

