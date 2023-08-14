826
  1. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    AWB could be a steal at 4.5m?

    1. Woy_is_back
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nah, Man U are carp

    2. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Nah can't see this utd team keeping many cleanies

  2. fantasist
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Does Antony deserve to start every game?

    1. Khark
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      No. Awful

    2. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      No

  3. Woy_is_back
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    damn 🙁

  4. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Now united will concede and no one will get anything

    1. yalala
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Please

  5. twisterteo
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Onana still on 1 bp

  6. Trubbish
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Busy that cleanie man

    1. Trubbish
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bust lol

  7. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Serves Wolves right for being so utterly useless in front of goal

  8. Begbie.
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Rashford you diddy.

  9. mattyb09
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    RashFraud been the worst player on the pitch

    1. BUZZBOMB
      • 8 Years
      just now

      The signs were there preseason but I still followed like a sheep. Easy to downgrade though.

      To be fair, half of utd have been terrible. Again. 4 touches in 1st 20 mins tho...

  10. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Who has to go first?
    A Bruno
    B Rashford

    1. Gorky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Whoever isn't on pens

    2. Giovanni Giorgio
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Bruno goes. He's playing way to deep, and Rashford was never a striker

    3. yalala
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Keep for Tottenham

  11. Four Hit Wonder
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Worst and best Utd player tonight?

    I vote Antony, Onana.

    Open Controls
    1. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Garnacho
      There is no best

  12. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Looking forward to Bruno and Rashford cleansheet points.

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Nachos already banked for owners.

  13. Totalfootball
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Thing is wolves cant finish.
    A better team would have ripped united off

  14. Tomerick
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Come on Hwang bust that cleanie!

  15. jacob1989
    • 1 Year
    just now

    As of now, rashford is my only player who is blanking

  16. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Rashford more interested in feeding in needy children then scoring goals

  17. The Train Driver
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Garnacho won't be starting again anytime soon ...

