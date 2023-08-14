Tonight’s match at Old Trafford brings down the curtain on Gameweek 1 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers kicks off at 20:00 BST.

As for the all-important team news, summer signings Andre Onana and Mason Mount make their Premier League debuts for United.

They are joined in Erik ten Hag’s starting XI by £5.0m FPL midfielder Alejandro Garnacho, who is preferred to Jadon Sancho.

Marcus Rashford will very likely lead the line as a result.

New forward Rasmus Hojlund is absent because of injury but the original sicknote striker, Anthony Martial, makes the bench.

This is Gary O’Neil’s first match in charge of Wolves but he’s pretty much gone with the same group of players that Julen Lopetegui favoured in pre-season.

Matheus Cunha, arguably his side’s star of the summer, shrugs off a minor injury to feature.

O’Neil has also opted for Jose Sa between the posts rather than Dan Bentley, dashing hopes of a third starting £4.0m FPL goalkeeper.

Matt Doherty is on the bench following his summer return to the club.

This was a fixture contested as recently as May, with Man Utd running out 2-0 winners in a Gameweek 36 clash between the two sides.

Garnacho was on target that day, his stoppage-time goal sealing victory for the Red Devils.

Luke Shaw banked maximum bonus points in both fixtures against Wolves in 2022/23.

GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mount, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford.

Subs: Lindelof, Maguire, Martial, Eriksen, Dalot, Sancho, Henderson, Pellistri, McTominay.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Kilman, Dawson,Ait Nouri, Matheus Luiz, Joao Gomes, Lemina, Pedro Neto,Sarabia, Matheus Cunha.

Subs: Silva, Doherty, Traore, Hwang, Kalajdzic, Gomes, Bentley, Hodge, Bueno.