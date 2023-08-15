250
250 Comments
  1. FPL Blow-In
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Martinez potentially injured for United helps Spurs odds after coming off at HT. Not sure if Lindleof and Varane will have much pace against Son.

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I don't think that sub was injury related. He was on a yellow card and Cunha was destroying him.

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Everyone assumed it was tactical, myself included, but it was injury related

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Well according to Varane in his post game interview from what I’ve read online

      2. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        53 mins ago

        Ankle tendon injury, should be back for Spurs anyway

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • 10 Years
          just now

          “A little problem on his ankle, tendon. We’ll see but I don’t think it’s a big deal. We’ll see how he is this week.”

          Sound like he could be anyway

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Wont Son be AWB's job?

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 10 Years
        26 mins ago

        If he sticks to the wing but he normally makes angled runs in behind. I hope United don’t play a high line

      2. JBG
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah but AWB has no pace and isn't good 1v1 and also Son has been on fire these last 6 months.

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I see what you did there

  2. parkerdip
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Looks like Saliba is rising should I swap Gabriel for him? Didn’t want to make this sideways move and wait for next week to see but if I miss out now then I won’t be able to make the change as .1 is like .5.

    1. ncondi
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      With Timber injured, Gabriel may be an assured starter for a while still.

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      If you’ve no other areas of concern… could get injured in training before the weekend, there are risks with early transfers

  3. kellamergh
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Save FT or bring in Maddy?

    Turner
    Chilwell Estupinan Gabriel
    Mbeumo Mitoma Rashford Saka Salah
    Haaland Pedro

    Onana Mubama Colwill Baldock

    1ft
    0m itb

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      In for who?

      1. kellamergh
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Rashford on last night's performance!

  4. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    BPL teams spending to much on CDMs?

    Caicedo ($146M)
    Enzo Fernandez ($136M)
    Declan Rice ($134M)

    Seems its the most important position in footy

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      It has been called the engine room

    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      All that money for 3 players who have less than 30 PL goal contributions between them (Rice has 20 of those)

    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      What's a BPL team?

    4. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      They're generally pretty central in a team's structure.

      LF................ST...............RF
      ..........CM..............CM.........
      FB...............DM..............FB
      ..........CB...............CB.........
      ....................GK...................

      If they lose the ball in the build-up it can be catastrophic, so they have to be elite passers. They have to have a full 360 picture in their head, play in tight areas, break-up counters, control the tempo. Pretty important in every phase of play!

    5. Begbie.
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      English teams and fans need to stop bitching about Saudi money. Laughable fees.

  5. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    John Stones is back in training! He is on the verge of a price drop so please nobody else sell him!!

    https://youtu.be/ljkxWOe4ChQ

  6. All de Gea no iDier
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Why not quote the fees in £s?

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Some people do not have a pound sign on their keyboard.

      (Poitou Charentes is my second favourite Charente, after Maritime)

  7. SouthCoastSaint
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Anyone early wildcarding?

    Chelsea and Man United first games very eye opening.

    1. fantasyfog
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      No way am I wc'ing this early, but I only have 1 utd player and the right CFC one

    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      I am, to WC out my 4 Chelsea and MU assets.

  8. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    Anyone considering rotating??? the Gibbs- White and Wissa rotation gives some sublime home fixtures each week!!

    1. fantasyfog
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      Why not, they are the sort of moves that get you ahead of the curve, if you believe in fixtures bring form

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Was tempted by it at during preseason mate, really fancying it now!!

    2. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Not when for 0.5 more buys you Diaby, Mbuemo or Eze

  9. Defochibe
    • 13 Years
    50 mins ago

    What to do with Mubama? 0 in the bank zzz

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      I don't see why you need to do anything with him. Leave him 3rd on the bench or upgrade when you have the funds

  10. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    Callum Wilson on his battle to start ahead of Alexander Isak:

    "I know Alex is breathing down my neck, I'm breathing down his neck and it's getting the best out of both of us."

    "The manager had a big decision to make and he made that. You have to respect those and all you can do when you get the opportunity is play well."

    "Usually when you're the ONLY striker you go through the motions a bit and think 'Well I'm going to play the first game of the season, I don't really have to push myself as much.' "

    https://twitter.com/ToonMouthTyne/status/1691465019001839617?t=22GpsA8s9uWkgrxIjxgw9Q&s=19

    1. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Perhaps they'll both start when the fixtures ease up?

      If so, Wilson could be the better pick as he'll be on pens and occupy the central position.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        I can't see Howe starting both of them like last season when he has Barnes and Gordon vying for LW spot

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      So when Newcastle start playing 2 games per week, we could potentially see some rotation.

  11. Make United Great Again
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    I feel like doing Mitoma > Mbeumo even though I own Gabriel & Bruno.

    Madness?

    1. fantasyfog
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      Not madness maybe just a little weird, Mitoma has 2 good fixtures

    2. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      I've done KDB to Mbuemo if it makes you sleep a little easier tonight, and not reach for the vapour rub.

      1. fantasyfog
        • 8 Years
        32 mins ago

        That was an easy move as he's injured, Mitoma on the other hand

    3. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      Yeah, I wish I went Mbeumo over Mitoma, but not a time to switch imo.

      Wolves congested the centre and forced United to play through their wingers. Good strategy when you play against Garnarcho and Antony, but Mitoma is different gravy. I don't think Brighton will have too much problems, and Mitoma should get a lot of the ball.

      Both are good FPL options. Just be patient with whoever you have imo. Too much variance in this game to stress over the perfect option. It could be Mitoma hauling next, and Mbeumo blanking.

    4. Begbie.
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Exact same here. Wolves looked decent last night and I don't think that's as easy a fixture for Brighton as we first thought. Mbeumo's fixtures are better anyway and he looks a bigger goal threat. I wanna keep Bruno until at least Forest at home then reassess.

    5. FPL Alaska
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Mitoma could oustcore Mbeumo over the next 2 fixtures. Way too early to decide on Bruno and Man Utd players, easy hold for now.

  12. tjostolv
    • 10 Years
    45 mins ago

    Graelish nailed with kdb injured?

    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      if Foden takes KDB's spot then yeah

    2. fantasyfog
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Alvarez

    3. FPL Alaska
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Pep doesn't use nails. Only screws.

    4. Fatboy_Slim
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      The question is whether kovacic plays regular...if so, then both Foden and grealish are rotation risks...else both are Fairly nailed should kovacic be a bench backup to Rodrigo...

  13. Deulofail
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    In FPL Draft, xG, xA and xGI are called EG, EA and EGI. Developer evidently not a 'football person'.

    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      just now

      i wish Draft had global leagues, it would be fun to see how my team stacks up to other teams and leagues of the same size to keep it fair

  14. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    does anybody know. Can a players price change when they are flagged?

    1. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes, but the number of transfers required is higher

  15. Worsle90
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    When will Maddison rise in price?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Highly likely before the GW2 deadline

  16. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    I was set on keeping Gabriel but now I think I might lose out on Saliba due to price rises. Should I keep or sell while there's still time?

    1. fantasyfog
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      I have him an will see what happens next GW, if he's back he stays, if not he's out

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks much!

    2. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      I’d wait. Plenty of other decent options beside Saliba. I’m looking at swapping him for a 4.5 if he does go

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Cheers, mate. Many thanks.

    3. Fatboy_Slim
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      For now hold...I'm pretty confident he will be back next week...

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Much appreciated!

  17. Totalfootball
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Would you do Odegaard to mbeumo ?

    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      only if i needed the money

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Rather save FT

    3. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Nah, just stick.

      Brentford only play Mbeumo up front in a 532 against the big sides that they can counter. He'll likely return to the wing in a 433 against Fulham.

      1. Totalfootball
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks for the input

    4. fantasyfog
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      No

  18. Worsle90
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Is Stones, Eze out for Saliba, Maddison
    sensible for -8?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      No

    2. lugs
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      i do prefer the latter but maybe not for a -8

    3. jackruet
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      What? Its just gw 2 FFS

    4. Fatboy_Slim
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Unless you are trying to finish close to the bottom of FPL, no...

    5. FPL Alaska
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      No way

  19. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Pretty much everything went Through Madison but his second assist wasnt really an assist, first one was a good free kick though. I am holding richa, bruno etc.

    1 match is really a small sample

    1. Fatboy_Slim
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Richarlison is due an explosion...and I can see that happening soon...keep hold of him till they don't sign another striker

  20. Roysgotnoboys
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Stones to Chilwell a good move?

    1. Citytilidie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      That's what I did yesterday.

    2. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yes.

    3. Fatboy_Slim
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Eyes closed buddy

  21. Citytilidie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    That's what I did yesterday.

  22. flashcheeks
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Stones OUT James IN

    Steele
    James, Saliba, Estu, Chilwell
    Saka, Foden, B.Fern, Mitoma
    Watkins, Haaland (C)

    Areola, Wissa, Cash, Rice

    GTG?

    1. Fatboy_Slim
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Very good, but just like many there's a benching dilemma...wissa on the bench could hurt...
      I myself am toying with the idea of benching Bruno...

    2. lugs
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      play Wissa imo

    3. flashcheeks
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      I like Wissa - goal at the weekend was very lucky

    4. fantasyfog
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Love the rice pick, when Arsenal get going he's gonna be a great pick

    5. NejiHyuuga01
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      At some point you can consider taking Rice out. Takes you an ARS spot and at 5.5 you have better and cheaper options.

  23. Fatboy_Slim
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Huge benching dilemma for this week....
    Currently am on the team below and do not know who to bench...any advise?

    Onana, Turner
    Estupinan, Saliba, Chilwell, Udogie, Baldock
    Saka, Martinelli, Mbeumo, Rashford, Bruno
    Haaland, Jackson, Joao Pedro

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Onana, Turner
      Estupinan, Saliba, Chilwell, (Udogie, Baldock)
      Saka, Martinelli, Mbeumo, Rashford, Bruno
      Haaland, Jackson, (Joao Pedro)

      This is the team I'd play, GK is up to you. Most here would say Turner.

      1. Fatboy_Slim
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        I am currently on this...it's just a scary thought to leave Joao on the bench with the xG he had...I'm very tempted to bench Bruno

        1. JBG
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Wasn't like over half of that xG because of the penalty?

          1. Fatboy_Slim
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Some of it yea

    2. flashcheeks
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Easy

      Turner
      Estupinan, Saliba, Chilwell
      Saka, Martinelli, Rashford, Bruno
      Haaland, Jackson, Joao Pedro

      Onana, Udogie, Baldock, Mbeumo

      1. Fatboy_Slim
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Tbh Mbeumo is not in my thoughts for a benching..its between Bruno and Joao Pedro

  24. bravery_d
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    I might captain Watkins. That’d show them

    1. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sir Alex was actually impressed with Villa, despite them losing 5-1. Interesting interview: https://youtu.be/5m5vk261rn8

      But I think if I were going for a captaincy punt, it'd be Rashford. Postecoglou will not compromise on his principles. It will 100% be an attacking setup once again, with a high line. United may struggle with defences that sit compact, but they'll eat Spurs for breakfast on the transition imo.

      1. bravery_d
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks for the insight. I don’t have any Utd attack.

        My options are:

        Jota Foden Watkins Saka (Haaland, Marti)

      2. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Not so sure about him thinking Villa played Newcastle off the pitch!

    2. fantasyfog
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      That'll learn em, may well pay off who knows

  25. Zoostation
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Is Wan-Bissaka 100% nailed on?

    I know Man U looked dire yesterday but fixtures from GW3-13 look good (minus Arsenal and City)

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      I don't think he will ever be nailed with Dalot available

    2. lugs
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      unfortunately no, he was in my draft right up until Utd's last pre season games where Dalot played in the first team the day before the 2nd team including AWB played in Dublin, that was enough to give me the jitters and get rid, you always feel he's just one bad game away from getting dropped

    3. JBG
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think atm, he's the preferred RB and with good reason imo.

