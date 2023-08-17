With a new season of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) underway, we’re welcoming back our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers for the new campaign. Here, FPL General talks through his Gameweek 1 observations and Gameweek 2 team reveal.

Our writers will be providing regular articles and team reveals throughout the new season, with only Premium Members able to access every single one.

You can sign up here for the new campaign – once you’re aboard, you’ve locked in the price of your Premium Membership for good, so long as you don’t cancel!

GAMEWEEK 1 REVIEW

It was a steady start to the season for the troops, with the only blanks coming from Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.0m) and the Manchester United midfield duo Marcus Rashford (£9.0m) and Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m).

It was 6.28pm on Friday when I first heard about the rumours that Gabriel may not start the following day. I had a quick look at the squad and decided against a last-minute panicked switch. It was easier to hold him when I had Ben Chilwell (£5.6m) as a first sub, although Mikel Arteta made sure I didn’t get those points!

CHILWELL IMPRESSES…

Chelsea’s Chilwell was one of the stand-out performers in Gameweek 1 when it comes to the eye test. The positions he was getting himself into were incredible. He looked like a striker at times, making runs in behind the defence, through the middle.

A lot of advice this week is to save your transfer – but don’t blindly follow that advice. If you feel your squad would greatly benefit from a transfer, make one. If you avoided Chilwell in Gameweek 1, for example, and think it was a mistake, or you can’t face watching another Chelsea match without him, just get him. If he stays fit, he could be a season-keeper.

If you own a Manchester City defender and don’t want to sweat over the teamsheet every weekend, I like the switch to Chilwell. If you don’t think Gabriel comes back in for Arsenal, he can be sold for the Chelsea left-back, too.

…AS DOES RICO HENRY

Another defender who impressed in Gameweek 1 is Brentford’s Rico Henry (£4.5m). The left wing-back picked up an assist against Tottenham and could’ve had more. He created three opportunities, two of them big chances. If you’re looking at an injured Tyrone Mings (£4.5m) in your squad, Henry is a good replacement if you can’t afford the upgrade to Pervis Estupinan (£5.1m).

The Brighton man is right up there with Chilwell as one of the best defensive picks in the game at the moment. The Ecuadorian created six chances (two of them big chances) and registered three goal attempts against Luton Town.

JOHNSTONE/TURNER ROTATION

I decided to go into the season with Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) and Matt Turner (£4.0m) as my two goalkeepers. Usually, I don’t rotate goalkeepers, but I wanted to keep an open mind on that this season. When it’s possible to do it for £8.5m rather than £9.0m, it’s more attractive.

Johnstone got the clean sheet in Gameweek but I’ll be starting Turner at home to Sheffield United in Gameweek 2. Crystal Palace face Arsenal at home. I’m not going to overthink it: Nottingham Forest have a much better fixture. It also makes sense to bench Johnstone when I’m backing Bukayo Saka (£8.6m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£8.0m) to deliver. Please don’t save a Saka penalty, Sam! I’m planning to start Turner in Gameweek 5 against Burnley (home), as well, when Johnstone plays Aston Villa (away).

MADDISON REGRET

Manchester United were very disappointing on Monday night but Rashford and Fernandes will get another week at least. If they both blank again, there’s a very good chance Fernandes will be shipped for James Maddison (£7.5m) come Gameweek 3. At that point, Spurs run into three very nice fixtures – Bournemouth (away), Burnley (away) and Sheffield United (home). The £1.0m cash saving would be a nice bonus, too. If there’s one slight regret I have about Gameweek 1, it’s not selecting Maddison. He was very close to being in. I want to fix that soon.

DON’T RUSH TO GET PEDRO

It was very satisfying to watch Joao Pedro (£5.5m) score a penalty while James Milner (£5.0m) and Pascal Gross (£6.5m) were on the pitch. The Brighton forward was a big bandwagon towards the end of pre-season and he duly delivered straight out of the blocks. For non-owners, I don’t think there’s a major rush to go and buy him after just one Gameweek. Another week of information could change everything, while Brighton’s fixtures don’t stay favourable for very long, either.

There are quite a few forwards around his price point that are worth monitoring for one more week before deciding which way to go. Yoane Wissa (£6.0m), Carlton Morris (£5.5m), Matheus Cunha (£5.5m) and Odsonne Edouard (£5.5m) should all be added to the watchlist.

90 MINUTES FOR HAALAND

I didn’t expect Erling Haaland (£14.0m) to play the full 90 minutes against Sevilla on Wednesday night. That’s not ideal when he’s pencilled in to be my captain this weekend at home to Newcastle on Saturday. Pep Guardiola has already had a go at the Premier League for not moving the game to Sunday or Monday so there could be some rotation! It won’t be enough to change my captaincy plans, though, unless we hear concrete news about Haaland not starting before the deadline – which is very unlikely. Looking around my squad, there isn’t anyone else who stands out for the armband this week. It will be Haaland (c) and hope for the best!

FPL GENERAL: GAMEWEEK 2 TEAM REVEAL

Best of luck this weekend everyone!