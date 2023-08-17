With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) live for 2023/24, we’re welcoming back our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers for the new campaign. Next up, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar takes his usual weekly Q&A from questions posed in his Hot Topic and beyond.

Our writers will be providing regular articles throughout the new season, with only Premium Members able to access every single one.

You can sign up here for the new campaign and still get the pre-season price – once you’re aboard, you’ve locked in the price of your Premium Membership for good, so long as you don’t cancel!

Q: Given the Reece James news, is Robert Sanchez the best option in defence alongside Ben Chilwell? Or Malo Gusto, on the basis I can revert to a £4.0m bench player when James is back?

(via @yala_leopard)

A: The length of Reece James’ (£5.5m) absence is unknown as of now but the rumours are that he is out for at least this weekend with a hamstring injury. Malo Gusto (£4.0m) was purchased in January to serve as back-up for James, so it’s likely that he does take his spot in the side – but we really don’t know much about him yet and I don’t think he offers as much in attack as James does.

So, I wouldn’t jump on him right away. I would like to see who the third-best option is in the Chelsea team with Ben Chilwell (£5.6m) and Nicolas Jackson (£7.0m) the clear first and second choices. Malo looks like a great bargain at just £4.0m but I would worry about locking myself out of a third Chelsea slot, as I’m still hoping an attacking option emerges in midfield. I think this would be a better route into their great fixtures. The same applies to Robert Sanchez (£4.5m), as I reckon we can find similar ‘keepers to match Sanchez’s points-per-million value.

Q: What to do with Gabriel Magalhaes? Keep or sell?

(via OUTERNATIONAL)

A: Gabriel Magalhaes‘ (£5.0m) exclusion from Arsenal’s starting line-up came as a surprise to many, with the Brazilian international as nailed as they come in Mikel Arteta’s previous selections. In the post-match press conference, Arteta indicated it might be a horses-for-courses approach that he adopts more often this season. So, I think Gabriel comes back into the team with his aerial ability vital against Crystal Palace.

The injury to Jurrien Timber (£4.9m) also means that Arteta has fewer options and I think, in a difficult away game, he will value the Brazilian’s leadership. I would give him at least this fixture as one Gameweek is really not enough of a sample size to make any conclusive judgement, and they do have a good fixture at home against Fulham next. So he is definitely a hold for me, especially now that James is not available. That being said, if you can move to Chilwell in one move, I would do that as you would want the left-back anyway in the long term.

Q: Who would you prioritise in Gameweek 3: James Maddison or Nicolas Jackson? I punted on Kai Havertz but likely he will be the sacrifice for one of these two.

(via @AmanTalksFPL)

A: Chelsea play Luton, Forest and Bournemouth in between Gameweeks 3 to 5 while Spurs face Bournemouth, Burnley and Sheffield United. There is really not much to split the fixtures on paper and both look incredible picks for that period. I think it really depends a lot on who you would be selling; I think I’m personally looking at losing Ollie Watkins (£8.0m) for Jackson.

The tricky part obviously is that somebody like Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) or Marcus Rashford (£9.0m) has a good fixture that week, as do the Arsenal midfielders, so you would be reluctant to sell Kai Havertz (£7.5m) at home to Fulham. I’m obviously biased as a Chelsea fan but I would recommend buying Jackson over James Maddison (£7.5m). Ideally, I want both.

Q: Given Kevin De Bruyne’s injury, would you keep Phil Foden? Or switch to Bryan Mbeumo, for example?

(via @nabilwasily)

A: Manchester City really don’t have that many options in attack with Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez gone and Kevin De Bruyne (£10.4m) injured. They are looking to recruit in the transfer window with Lucas Paqueta (£6.0m) and Jeremy Doku both linked but with Bernardo Silva (£6.5m) also a doubt, I think Phil Foden’s (£7.5m) spot is the most secure it has been for a while. Pep Guardiola can, of course, do anything – he’s the kind of guy who likes to play square pegs in round holes – but I think Foden will likely start and he’ll play in a more central role. The fixture run after Newcastle is also really, really good for Man City, so it’s worth holding him for that.

Q: Hold the faith with Manchester United attackers or is a swap to James Maddison or Richarlison on the cards?

(via The Sociologist)

A: Manchester United were indeed very disappointing on Monday, so I can understand the impatience around their attackers. I’m a Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes owner myself but I think one week is really not a big enough sample size to make a judgement and the game against Spurs is likely to be very different compared to the game against Wolves.

Spurs look like a much more attacking outfit and as we saw against Brentford, they offered wingers plenty of spaces in behind, which the likes of Rashford could exploit. I see it being a very open attacking game, with something like a 2-2 scoreline, so I would give it another week. That’s when Spurs’ good run really starts and we could have also more information on who the better option is between Maddison and Richarlison (£7.0m).

Q: Would you call transferring in Alexander Isak a ‘kneejerk’ decision considering Newcastle United’s next three fixtures are all difficult?

(via LANGERZNMASH)

A: Newcastle were absolutely electric against Aston Villa, so I understand the temptation with Alexander Isak (£7.6m). They’re a very good side who will give the top teams a run for their money but again, as has been the theme in this article, I would wait for one more week. They play Man City next, who are the best defence in the league. Villa played to Newcastle’s strengths, and I don’t think that will always be the case.

Apart from this, there is always a rotation concern; Callum Wilson (£8.0m) is lurking and he usually comes on around the 60th-minute mark. Once the Champions League starts, we are going to be sweating on their teamsheets every weekend.

Q: For non-Salah owners, is Luiz Diaz a viable captain alternative or a punt too far?

(via SILECRO)

A: If you don’t own Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), I still think Erling Haaland (£14.0m) is the best captaincy option this week. Newcastle conceded 19 goals in their away matches last season, kept only five clean sheets, and were ranked sixth for shots conceded, so they are not as good on the road as they are at St James’ Park. While I do think the Egyptian has the higher ceiling, I don’t see any other players I would want to back against Haaland’s consistency at home.

That being said, the only other Liverpool attacking player who I can be confident of starting on Saturday is Luis Diaz (£7.5m), with Diogo Jota (£8.0m), Cody Gakpo (£7.5m) and Darwin Nunez (£7.5m) all fighting for the other position. So if you do fancy a punt, I do like Diaz as the next best Liverpool option.

We discussed what we learned from Gameweek 1 and the prospects for Gameweek 2 in this week’s episode of The FPL Wire. You can find it here.

Thanks for reading and see you next week!