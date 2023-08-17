288
288 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Pep Roulette
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Maddison in!

    Open Controls
  2. boroie
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Will Mbeumos price go up tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. Bennerman
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      We do this every night...

      ... we don't know, and we're all looking at the same stuff.

      Open Controls
  3. boroie
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Who scores most points over next 5 GWs?

    A - Mitoma
    B - Eze
    C - Mbeumo
    D - Diaby

    Open Controls
    1. Bennerman
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      Okay, I see, you're one of these

      Open Controls
    2. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      Who do you think?

      Open Controls
      1. Bennerman
        • 5 Years
        31 mins ago

        My point is that this 'who scores most' thing is boxxxxx

        Open Controls
    3. SpaceCadet
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  4. Pep Roulette
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Planning to replace Pickford with Sanchez in GW3. Chances of Sanchez rising and Pickford falling next week?

    Open Controls
    1. Indpush
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      High if Sanchez has a second week cleanie and Pickford doesn't?

      Open Controls
    2. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I reckon low, because GKs tend to attract relatively fewer transfers than other positions

      Open Controls
  5. Emiliano Sala
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Is turner a safer pick or areola?

    You think forest will buy a better gk?

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Turner is pretty good, they don't need to buy a better goalkeeper. maybe a back up to Turner would make more sense for them financially, the Henderson deal looks unlikely now also, but if they make a cheeky offer to someone like DDG then who knows

      Open Controls
    2. KingZamalek
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Por qué no los dos?

      Open Controls
  6. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Bruno to Maddison?

    I'm tempted...

    Open Controls
    1. Emiliano Sala
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      I would save

      Open Controls
    2. Eton Rifles
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      me too

      Open Controls
    3. SpaceCadet
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
  7. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Start one:

    A: Wissa
    B: Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. Emiliano Sala
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. SpaceCadet
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  8. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    58 mins ago

    Seeing some rumours on twitter about a potential estu injury. Any truth to that?

    Open Controls
    1. Bennerman
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      You want us, online, to verify a rumour you saw, online?

      Open Controls
      1. Bennerman
        • 5 Years
        36 mins ago

        We could search it...

        Open Controls
        1. Boxwoods
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          30 mins ago

          https://getyarn.io/yarn-clip/5f0d5a3c-2032-4432-ba58-f0a1c1219983

          Open Controls
        2. SpaceCadet
          • 9 Years
          27 mins ago

          Get on it then, make yourself useful for a change

          Open Controls
          1. Bennerman
            • 5 Years
            14 mins ago

            So you'd like me to become useful, by looking on the world wide web, to investigate further your initial APB about a certain rumour?

            Open Controls
    2. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Some chat about it on last article. No credible sources

      https://twitter.com/FPL__Fran/status/1692270987251740833?s=20

      Open Controls
  9. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    Price changes 18 August

    Riser: Luis Díaz (7.6)

    Fallers: G.Jesus (7.9), Grealish (7.4), Trossard (6.9), Calvert-Lewin (5.9),
    Mings (4.4), Chalobah (4.4)

    Open Controls
    1. Lallana
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      Great, can do Mitoma>Mbeumo tomorrow for exact cash.

      Open Controls
      1. Lallana
        • 9 Years
        27 mins ago

        Might actually hold for Barnes or Eze on second thought. If I get priced out, I'll save my FT and get him in GW4.

        Open Controls
      2. Hurnt
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Mitoma worth keeping for a couple more weeks

        Open Controls
  10. HellasLEAF
    • 14 Years
    41 mins ago

    Stones owners. Hanging on for now in hopes he starts this GW or getting rid.

    Open Controls
    1. No Salah
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Did stones to Chilwell before price swings 2 days back

      Open Controls
    2. Lallana
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      He's a doubt still?

      Open Controls
  11. Valkyrie
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Hey guys, will Zinchenko play now that Timber is out?

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      just now

      if fit yeah

      Open Controls
  12. Forza Juventus
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Should I Start:
    A: Richarlison (MUN H)
    B: Bruno Fernandes (Tot A)?

    (Extra detail: I am a Rashford owner and will be starting him. Also currently benching Onana for Turner this week)

    Open Controls
    1. Hurnt
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Probably leaning towards rich oop

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.