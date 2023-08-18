182
Betway August 18

Betway’s Super Boost – Gameweek 2

182 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Betway

Another weekend of Premier League football is upon us – and even the postponement of a guaranteed classic between Luton Town and Burnley can’t dampen our mood.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United and Manchester City v Newcastle United are undoubtedly the two stand-out matches on the Gameweek 2 calendar.

Both of them (to Pep’s chagrin) take place on Saturday night and are live on UK television.

They’re also the two Saturday fixtures that Betway have picked for one of their regular Super Boosts.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK 2 SUPER BOOST?

If you’re new to the Super Boost, it’s effectively enhanced odds on cherry-picked match stats.

A trio of match stats, to be precise, so you’ll need all three to come in.

In Gameweek 2, Betway are boosting their odds on the following treble:

  • Erling Haaland (2+ Shots on Target)
  • James Maddison (2+ Shots)
  • Luke Shaw (2+ Tackles)

This was originally 5/2 – but Betway are now offering a twice-as-good 5/1 for all three to come in.

HAALAND (2+ SHOTS ON TARGET)

Erling Haaland had two or more shots in over half of his Premier League starts last season – but can he do it again this weekend?

The 90%-owned FPL forward certainly hit the ground running at Turf Moor a week ago, peppering the Burnley goal with four such efforts.

Two of them hit the back of the net; he’s already joint-top of the Premier League goalscorer charts.

Newcastle actually managed to stop Haaland from working Nick Pope at the Etihad in March.

But the free-scoring Norway international had three shots on target in the reverse fixture, scoring with one of them.

JAMES MADDISON (2+ SHOTS)

James Maddison doesn’t even need to hit the target with his efforts. Shoot away, James, aim for Row Z, see if we care.

He averaged 2.83 goal attempts per match in 2022/23 – and remember, he was playing for Championship-bound Leicester City at the time.

Now, he’s part of a Tottenham Hotspur outfit with the Aussie Kevin Keegan in charge.

Ange Postecoglou is all about attack, as evidenced by the Lilywhites having 100+ shots across their three pre-season friendlies.

And Maddison hit the required Gameweek 2 threshold last Sunday, recording two attempts against Brentford.

Anyone who saw Man Utd v Wolves on Monday would be encouraged: the strangely porous hosts conceded a whopping 23 efforts to Gary O’Neil’s troops.

LUKE SHAW (2+ TACKLES)

In the same game, Betway are daring Luke Shaw to make two or more tackles.

The United left-back did just that against Wolves, throwing himself into a couple of challenges.

And he averaged 2.23 tackles per appearance for the Red Devils in 2022/23.

In fact, he made nine tackles against his Gameweek 2 opponents across last season’s two meetings between the clubs.

Get the Betway Super Boost here

Full T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org. | #ad

182 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    I have no bench, hope my 3 starting defenders start.

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      37 mins ago

      Me too, banking on all of Estu Gabriel and Chillwell starting now.
      Stones and Baldock out on the bench.

      Open Controls
      1. Botman and Robben
        • 6 Years
        36 mins ago

        Have Baldock & Beyer chillin...I hope for the best!!!

        Open Controls
    2. Trubbish
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      Only Chukwuemeka here

      Open Controls
  2. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Which potential move do you prefer?

    a) Wilson > Isak

    b) Jota > Díaz

    c) Darwin > Alvarez

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      For next Gameweek?

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I've just answered your James question?

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Very helpful mate, thanks for that. James > 4-5/4.0 more immediate transfer.

        The ones above would be 2-3 weeks time.

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          without seeing your team again, i maybe able to tell you on Saturday evening, but i might be in the pub 🙂

          Open Controls
  3. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Probably been asked already but where’s Baldock?

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Relaxing with girl...

      Open Controls
      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Injured? As not on bench either

        Open Controls
        1. Botman and Robben
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Probably injured or some emergency he had to handle.

          Open Controls
          1. FATHERLESS SON
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Thanks

            Open Controls
  4. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    All of the Officiating Crew from the MU vs Wolves match are benched for GW2

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Tuesday called, it wants it’s news back.

      Open Controls
    2. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Doesn’t give Wolves their potential point

      Open Controls
  5. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Haaland - 172.71% EO. Salah captainers, it will either be really good or...

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      ...the world will stop turning.

      Open Controls
    2. Bonus magnet
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Need to have a mini league where Haaland ownership is banned lol

      Open Controls
    3. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      This is therapeutic, been ruled by EO for too long.

      (Please bang Mo)

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        But would Mo bang me?

        Open Controls
        1. _Freddo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          43 mins ago

          If he scores a hatrick, you have to allow him on behalf of your fantasy friends.

          Open Controls
  6. Boss Hogg
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Salah and Archer to Foden/Grealish and Jackson?
    For free.

    Open Controls
    1. Bonus magnet
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Why is Salah being sold

      Did I miss something else apart from the deadline

      Open Controls
  7. Bonus magnet
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Missed the deadline but I think it might be a blessing

    I tend to mess my captain choice just before pants down

    Open Controls
  8. But I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Looking forward to this early pivotal gw, Salah vs Haaland...!

    Salah to blank in a 10 nil liv win, Haaland comes off bench in 89th minute to brace in 15 additional time minutes !!

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      I had Kane>Salah most of the time last year (after WC) , but this year Salah looks more on it, was unlucky against Chelsea, not to get more.

      The question i have to answer next week is do i drop Rashford or Salah to spread funds. Probably Rashford, if Forest low block like Wolves

      Open Controls
      1. But I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
        • 4 Years
        49 mins ago

        If both do well this GW, maybe keep...

        Rash / Utd not up to speed, but if they do manage to turn it arround in 1 gw vs Spurs ill have to consider getting Rash/Bruno back in..

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah tricky decision to be made, if Rashford look on it. I suspect Man Utd will do much better as a counter attacking game

          Open Controls
      2. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        40 mins ago

        See how it goes this week but I’m leaning towards selling Rashford before Mo, think Mo & Haaland will be the top scoring players, not sure Rashford will repeat last year.

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          yes, i am too. Not because of Rashford per se, but with someone to hold up play or play a false no.9 , Rashford isnt have the player.

          Also, look at Newcastle's defence this week too. If they do well away to Man City it looks a tough game week, but then again Villa looked OK at first

          Open Controls
  9. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    GW2 EO:
    Haaland 173
    Saka 94
    Estupiñan 71
    Isak 55
    Saliba 43
    Mitoma 42
    Rashford 39
    Onana 39
    Salah 34
    João Pedro 30
    Maddison 27
    Chilwell 26
    Shaw 21
    Rodrigo 21
    Watkins 20
    Diaby 19
    B.Fernandes 18
    Luis Díaz 18
    Martinelli 17
    Ødegaard 16
    R.Varane 16
    Gabriel 15
    Trippier 14
    Leno 14
    Mbeumo 14
    Ederson M. 12
    Botman 12
    Alexander-Arnold 10

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Salah(c) mega differential 😎

      Open Controls
    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Salah a bigger differential than Isak and Onana...

      Open Controls
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Wow, much more than I thought, Thanks Sun

      Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      EO among FFScout players:

      HAALAND 165%
      SAKA 98%
      ESTUPIÑAN 95%
      TURNER 91%
      RASHFORD 88%
      CHILWELL 85%
      SALAH 66%
      B.FERNANDES 63%
      GABRIEL 59%
      JOÃO PEDRO 53%
      MARTINELLI 46%
      MBEUMO 37%
      WATKINS 34%
      MITOMA 34%
      SALIBA 28%
      N.JACKSON 20%
      RICHARLISON 15%
      FODEN 13%
      EZE 12%
      MADDISON 11%

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        err where's my Bowen ownership stat?

        Just me? 😛

        Open Controls
      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Got any for FF Hub, or do they just use their AI? 🙂

        Open Controls
  10. _Freddo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Bayern score already.

    Open Controls
  11. Tasty Jerk
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Kane with his first assist for Bayern (Sane goal)

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      He is utterly perfect for a team with players like Sane, Gnabry and Musiala

      Open Controls
  12. Etihader
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Turner only 7%? How is this possible?

    Also surprised about 20% for Watkins.

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      91%, and 34% on here

      Open Controls
  13. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Too late now, but I went Gusto over Saliba only because I have Eze.

    Turner (Johnstone)
    Gusto, Estu, Chilwell (Saliba, Kabore)
    Salah (C), Rashford, Eze, Maddison, Saka
    Haaland, Pedro (Archer).

    I never know what to do when they play each other, if it is avoidable Arsenal had better CS odds than Chelsea, and Gusto isn't nailed.

    Do you just suck it up or try and or separate them?

    Open Controls
  14. fplgaruda
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    47 mins ago

    Imagine Mane stay
    Kane, Sane, and Mane

    Open Controls
  15. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    46 mins ago

    Kane nearly

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.