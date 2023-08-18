Betway’s Super Boost – Gameweek 2

Sponsored by Betway

Another weekend of Premier League football is upon us – and even the postponement of a guaranteed classic between Luton Town and Burnley can’t dampen our mood.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United and Manchester City v Newcastle United are undoubtedly the two stand-out matches on the Gameweek 2 calendar.

Both of them (to Pep’s chagrin) take place on Saturday night and are live on UK television.

They’re also the two Saturday fixtures that Betway have picked for one of their regular Super Boosts.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK 2 SUPER BOOST?

If you’re new to the Super Boost, it’s effectively enhanced odds on cherry-picked match stats.

A trio of match stats, to be precise, so you’ll need all three to come in.

In Gameweek 2, Betway are boosting their odds on the following treble:

Erling Haaland (2+ Shots on Target)

James Maddison (2+ Shots)

Luke Shaw (2+ Tackles)

This was originally 5/2 – but Betway are now offering a twice-as-good 5/1 for all three to come in.

HAALAND (2+ SHOTS ON TARGET)

Erling Haaland had two or more shots in over half of his Premier League starts last season – but can he do it again this weekend?

The 90%-owned FPL forward certainly hit the ground running at Turf Moor a week ago, peppering the Burnley goal with four such efforts.

Two of them hit the back of the net; he’s already joint-top of the Premier League goalscorer charts.

Newcastle actually managed to stop Haaland from working Nick Pope at the Etihad in March.

But the free-scoring Norway international had three shots on target in the reverse fixture, scoring with one of them.

JAMES MADDISON (2+ SHOTS)

James Maddison doesn’t even need to hit the target with his efforts. Shoot away, James, aim for Row Z, see if we care.

He averaged 2.83 goal attempts per match in 2022/23 – and remember, he was playing for Championship-bound Leicester City at the time.

Now, he’s part of a Tottenham Hotspur outfit with the Aussie Kevin Keegan in charge.

Ange Postecoglou is all about attack, as evidenced by the Lilywhites having 100+ shots across their three pre-season friendlies.

And Maddison hit the required Gameweek 2 threshold last Sunday, recording two attempts against Brentford.

Anyone who saw Man Utd v Wolves on Monday would be encouraged: the strangely porous hosts conceded a whopping 23 efforts to Gary O’Neil’s troops.

LUKE SHAW (2+ TACKLES)

In the same game, Betway are daring Luke Shaw to make two or more tackles.

The United left-back did just that against Wolves, throwing himself into a couple of challenges.

And he averaged 2.23 tackles per appearance for the Red Devils in 2022/23.

In fact, he made nine tackles against his Gameweek 2 opponents across last season’s two meetings between the clubs.

