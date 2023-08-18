1032
  1. HD7
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Do we have any info if Gabriel starts this GW, start him or Henry?

    1. Neves say Neves
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      no info but im backing him to start. seen a few people with Henry, did u buy him this week?

      1. HD7
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yep. Had Mings

    2. Space Monkey Mafia
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I should be biased as I have Gabriel but if I had both I'd start Henry

  2. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Thoughts,

    A, James > Chilwell

    B, Who to bench, Joao or Jackson?

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      A do
      B joao

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

    2. Neves say Neves
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      A. yep good move
      b. I think Joao but never bench pen takers haha

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Rashford, Saka, Foden, Richy, Bruno
        Hauland, Joao, Jackson

  3. Deulofail
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Here's my WC team with 1.7 ITB. Happy to leave money ITB to readjust once I have more info on the losers in my team. What (minor) adjustments would you make now? Should I play Maddi? What GKs to get?

    Turner
    Chilwell Gvardiol Baldock
    Saka Odegaard Jota Diaz(c)
    Haaland Awoniyi Pedro]

    Flekken | Maddison, Gusto, Disasi,

    1. Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nice WC - id prob go Gusto over Baldock though
      Maybe even Madds over Awoiyi too

    2. Deulofail
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Flekken > Areola done

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        You Flekken my Areola?

        1. Deulofail
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          😆 I'm a people pleaser. Although evidently not a wraith pleaser

    3. Sun God Nika
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      This a troll or legit?

      1. Deulofail
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Leg(it/and)

      2. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Why? Because there's some individual thought gone into it?

        1. Pumpkinhead *non-expert*
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          When you don't choose the scout team every week people go manic!

      3. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        I never believe anything this guy claims

        1. Deulofail
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Omg grow up and leave me alone. You're in your 50s for god's sake

          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Wrong, I'm in my 60's but I've obviously got under your younger skin lol. See you around...

    4. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Triple Chelsea defence is a vibe... actually I don't like your defence here.
      Nothing constructive to offer, defence is difficult this season.

      Play Mads over Pedro and maybe Saliba in for Baldock, because why?

      1. Pumpkinhead *non-expert*
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Vibes are key

      2. Deulofail
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Might want another Arsenal attacker (like getting Havertz back in haha) when I decide which Liverpool option to sell. I don't like the defence either but the vibe is more important to me 🙂

    5. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Rotation risk Liv mids an upgrade to rotation risk Ars mids!
      😎

    6. Pumpkinhead *non-expert*
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      yolo

    7. Releasebreaks
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Take Jackson for 1 of Liverpool, maybe Jota

      1. Deulofail
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks. I think I might switch to him nice I know which Chelsea defender(s) to take out. Gives more time to assess Jackson, as well, since he's a bit more of an outlay/risk

  4. james02
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    Start Pedro or Mitoma?

    1. Ady87
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Pedro for me

  5. Ady87
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Okay first to 3. Really stuck with this decision.

    A) Bruno > Diaz (own Rash) (£2.5m ITB)
    B) Foden > Diaz (£1.5m ITB)

    1. Neves say Neves
      • 5 Years
      just now

      save imo

  6. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Bench order in case Gabriel doesn't play. Baldock, Archer, Botman.

    Would you change this or gtg?

  7. The Tinkerman
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is this G2G not been keeping up with late team news

    Turner
    Chilwell, Gabriel, Estu
    Saka, Maddison, Rash, Bruno. Mbuemo
    Haaland (C), JPedro

    Onana; Baldock, Botman, Mubama

    1. The Tinkerman
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      I have 3m ITB but no FTs left.

    2. Ady87
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Any reason not going for a Pool mid and keeping double United for Spurs with no centre forward playing?

      1. The Tinkerman
        • 8 Years
        just now

        No free transfers to remove them

        1. The Tinkerman
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Also the only pool mid I trust is Salah and can’t afford him.

    3. Sun God Nika
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Looking good mate

      1. The Tinkerman
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks 🙂

      2. Sun God Nika
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Maybe rid Bruno down the line to get salah at some point

        1. The Tinkerman
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yeah need 2FT for that already used mine this week.

  8. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Remember deadline is at 18:15 tonight, NOT 18:30

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      And it's 19:15 if you are in Germany.

  9. Tic Tacs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    I've got a couple of Liverpool players as differentials, Jota and Darwin, so hoping there's goals in that one. Other than that it's fairly template, captain Haaland, roll free transfer, let's go!

  10. Kane Lane
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Bruno to Salah -4 cap Salah over Haaland?

  11. Siva Mohan
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Trossard >> Maddison / Diaby / Diaz ?

    1. Space Monkey Mafia
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Maddison better choice mid to long term IMO but no bad choices

  12. MagicMessi
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Lads please Gibbs White or Mbeumo ( which id probably need next two weeks)

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Mbeumo will be the highest scoring midfielder in the game after 6 weeks HTH.

    2. ball b
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Mbuemo

    3. MagicMessi
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Thanks lads im on mbeumo right now but gibss white trap seem so tempting !

  13. Nazz
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    current team

    Turner
    Stones, Estu, Gabriel
    Bruno, Rashford, Martinelli, Saka
    Pedro, Haarland, Watkins

    Johnstone, mbeumo, Baldock, Kabore,
    0.0ITB 1 FT

    A) Stones + bruno to chilwell + madds (-4)
    B) Stones + bruno to chilwell + Dias (-4)
    C) stones to another defender

    cheers

  14. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    GTG chaps?

    Turner
    Gabriel | Estupinan | Cash
    Salah (C) | Son | Saka | Bruno | Mbuemo
    Haaland | Joao Pedro

    Pickford | Baldock | Osula | Kabore

    Thanks

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      This would be saving FT, 0ITB

  15. yalala
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Haven't been on here since Monday, what's the kneejerk move?

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Haaland to Salah

    2. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Almost any will do.

    3. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Stones -> Chilwell

  16. Ibralicious
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    I seem to forget this every year but if my defender in a 352 doesn’t start and my 1st sub is a forward, FPL automatically brings in my 2nd Sub that is a defender, correct?

    Cheers and apologies for my stupidity:D

    1. Kodap
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Correct

    2. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yes. FPL brings in the first sub that leaves you with a valid formation.

  17. MOZIL
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Start Akanji or Wan Bissaka???

  18. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    I did him to Diaby (beat the drop last night) Madison trolled too many times and already have Salah

  19. james02
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 mins ago

    Bench Mitoma or Pedro?

  20. boroie
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Gtg? Or have I missed anything?

    1FT 0.0ITB

    Turner
    Chilwell Estupinan Gabriel
    Salah(C) Saka Rashford Eze
    Haaland(VC) Jackson Pedro

    Onana; Baldock Chukwuemeka Kabore

  21. mdm
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Cash or Henry?

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Henry

    2. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Cash may not start

  22. gabes147
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Somehow got 70pts with this dodgy team but feels like every player in my team is either injured, sub or not a nailed starter.
    Any last minute tips before GW2 deadline or roll transfer on this horrendous squad:

    Turner
    Estu, Gabriel, Baldock
    Salah (C), Saka, Rash, Trossard, Enciso
    Haaland, Alvarez

    Onana; Semenyo, Beyer (Blank), RJames (Injured)

    1. Nazz
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      i think g2g

    2. Pumpkinhead *non-expert*
      • 8 Years
      just now

      This is tough. I think a few hits or sit and mini wildcard next week would bring you back level.

  23. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Have James and Kaboure not playing, would you?
    A) Save and trust Gabriel starts
    B) James to Henry/Gusto
    Plan was 2ft next week, but 1 pointer Gabriel wouldnt do much

  24. F4L
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    would you chose Edouard or Awoniyi? Both can be benched next GW, Edouard would be helpful to have in GW4 at home vs Wolves

  25. Nazz
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    sorry repost as panicking lol
    current team

    Turner
    Stones, Estu, Gabriel
    Bruno, Rashford, Martinelli, Saka
    Pedro, Haarland, Watkins

    Johnstone, mbeumo, Baldock, Kabore,
    0.0ITB 1 FT

    A) Stones + bruno to chilwell + madds (-4)
    B) Stones + bruno to chilwell + Dias (-4)
    C) stones to another defender

    cheers

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      C Chilwell

  26. Kane Lane
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Bruno Fernández 》Salah -4 (Captain)

  27. Nightcrawler
    • 4 Years
    just now

    WC ready to go

    Turner (onana)

    TAA Chilwell Estu

    Salah(c) Diaz Mitoma Diaby

    Haaland Jackson Pedro

    Bench: Gutso Baldock 4.5mid

    Very risky with no rashford, Saka or haaland cap but it's an easy downgrade from Salah next week

  28. BigKeith
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Currently no liverpool

    a. Bruno>Diaz
    b. Mitoma>Diaz
    c roll ft

  29. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Any news on baldidocks.

  30. Herman Toothrot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    How's she looking? I sold Trossard for Mbuemo to free up some cash.

    Turner
    Chillwel // Gabriel // Estupinan
    Salah (c) // Saka // Rashford // Mbuemo // Garnacho
    Haaland // Jackson

    Onana // Baldock // Archer // Beyer

    50/50 whether I play Baldock over Garnacho

