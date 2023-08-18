178
bet365 August 18

Gameweek 2 picks for bet365’s £500k Premier League game

178 Comments
When recently introducing the free-to-enter Premier League Fantasy game offered by bet365, we covered its prizes (both monthly and over the season), the rules and how to score points.

It’s a very similar game to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) with just a few alterations.

The Wildcard is the only chip, Gameweek deadlines go right up to its first kick-off, and bonus points are replaced by rewards for shots on target and team impact. Additionally, with an increased amount of stoppage time now taking place, midfielders and forwards will receive an extra point for completing a match.

This contest has a guaranteed prize pool of £500,000 to reward managers finishing in the top 10k. So let’s pick out the best Gameweek 2 players for your free bet365 squads!

free bet365

Exclusive to bet365 users, entries are strictly limited to one per customer, meaning there are no annoying duplicate teams.

FREE BET365 SQUAD

GAMEWEEK 2 DEFENCE

Although not priced as generously as in FPL, Nottingham Forest’s Matt Turner (£5.0m) gets the nod in goal. They’re at home to newly-promoted Sheffield United, whose eight shots at home to Crystal Palace were only worsened by teams that faced Manchester City and Arsenal.

At the back, Ben Chilwell (£5.5m) and Pervis Estupinan (£5.0m) turned out to be strong picks last week. Their attacking prowess is now joined by Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.0m), as Liverpool host Bournemouth. The inverted right-back accumulated a goal, assist and clean sheet during last season’s equivalent meeting, a 9-0 thrashing.

free bet365

GAMEWEEK 2 ATTACK

Of course, much has changed since that match. The Cherries later gained revenge with a 1-0 win at the Vitality Stadium, as manager Scott Parker became Gary O’Neil and is now Andoni Iraola.

Nevertheless, owning a pair of Liverpool attackers is advised, if possible. We’ve opted for Mohamed Salah (£12.0m) and Luis Diaz (£7.5m).

Alongside them is Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli (£8.5m) who comes at a much cheaper price than Bukayo Saka (£10.0m). The Brazilian didn’t record a shot in Gameweek 1 but only five players totalled more attacking returns last season (24).

As for Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.5m), his 12 assists ranked amongst 2022/23’s highest. Five of these arrived during the final seven matches, as did three goals. He’ll relish facing the Blades.

A 3-4-3 formation is preferred this week because Joao Pedro (£5.5m) offers so much value. The cheapest forwards in this game cost £5.0m rather than £4.5m, making the Brighton and Hove Albion star even harder to resist.

Erling Haaland (£12.5m) bagged an opening day brace at Burnley but, if it wasn’t for such tough opponents in Newcastle United, Pep Guardiola may have been tempted to rest him. All 90 minutes were played in Wednesday’s Super Cup success.

Finally, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins (£8.0m) assisted on Tyneside and now has a promising home fixture against Everton.

  1. LangerznMash
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Very surprised Joao Pedro didn't rise in price considering 225k players transferred him in - the same number as Maddison who had a £0.1m rise.

    1. Zimo
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Maddison didn't rise

      1. LangerznMash
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        :O

        Holy moly!

        1. LangerznMash
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          .....and it was the top comment too... how shameful!

          1. LangerznMash
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I'm equally surprised that Maddison didn't get a price rise.

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Higher ownership than Maddison.

  2. krzys
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Pick two to play please:

    A) Richarlison
    B) Eze
    C) Wissa

    Thanks a lot!

    1. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      AC

    2. Zimo
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      AC

    3. Tomerick
      • 9 Years
      just now

      BC

  3. R.C
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Chelsea predicted XI?

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      I’ll kick you off, no james

    2. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Transfer window not closed and KO not until Sunday, so very difficult to predict.

      Could be elevan new players...

    3. LangerznMash
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yes I predict they will start with 11 players.

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I suspect even Poch isn't sure yet. Still getting an early look at Caicedo and Lavia, never mins the RB issue.

    4. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Mudryk, Caicedo and Gusto for Gallagher, James and Disasi and then revert to a 4-2-3

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        4-2-3-1

    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      4231
      Sanchez
      Gusto/Disasi Silva/Disasi Colwill Chilwell
      Enzo Caicedo
      Sterling Chuk Mudryk
      Jackson

  4. Ibralicious
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Currently own Bernardo and no Chilwell. Best move?

    A) Bernardo —> 5.5 mid, save cash for Walker/Saliba->Chilwell next week
    B) Bernardo —> 6.5 mid
    C) Bernardo + Walker —> 5.5 + Chilwell / 6.0 + James (-4)
    D) Save and play Bernardo (1st Sub being Baldock)

    Cheers

    1. krzys
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      D

    2. Ra Ra Ra
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      D.

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not ideal but probably D. Consider Enzo or Tonali

    4. Ibralicious
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Please ignore James here, just catching up on his injury ^ .

  5. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Dear Mods & Cons,

    As representatives of FFS, would be interested in your thoughts on gambling sponsored content & betting articles on FFS?

    Don't be shy, recall one mod has already stated that they don't support such content and they weren't sacked (lthough haven't seen them for a while).

    Regards

    1. Arn De Gothia
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      i´d love to hear it too

    2. el polako
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Check the local news for accidental fallings out of windows.

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yes or counting Penguins at the pole

    3. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      That Mod mods for free. He is a popular mod.

      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yep, agreed and still a representative of FFS?

  6. sneif4
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Any suggestions on this?
    A) James to Chilwell
    B) James + Eze to Chilwell + Mbuemo (-4)

    1. krzys
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      A

    2. George Sillett
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Definitely not B. A depends on the rest of your defence

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      A

    4. sneif4
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Thanks all, that settles it

      1. Ra Ra Ra
        • 4 Years
        just now

        A.

  7. kwyap123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    So much faith in Salah this week? Aren’t we worried he doesn’t even start on the bench due to the transfer?

    1. George Sillett
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      No

    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      lol

    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Maybe those who don't own Mo are a bit worried?

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        I am, but I factored that in when I picked my GW1 squad. No use fretting now.

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Yeah, not going to be that easy to bring him in on the fly.

        2. Zimo
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Wildcard time Andy

    4. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      What transfer?

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        talks of him going to the billionaire league

  8. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    despite a poor start it was an easy save for my team this gw. however tough decisions ahead if jackson and rashford dont perform gw2 as they have 2 easy fixtures gw3 so it will be hard to sell them. wait and see I suppose

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Fixtures breed form

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        just now

        hopefully 🙂

  9. Jullepuu
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Martinelli or Diaz?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      For this GW only? To transfer in? More than 1GW?

  10. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Whilst you insist in continuing to post gambling & betting articles, which suspect will cease in due course, atleast post the Be Gamble Aware advert/link at the tip of the article.

    It's almost as if you're trying to lure vulnerable folk in by hiding a possible off ramp at the bottom of the article in 8 font....

    '18+. begambleaware.org #ad'

    1. George Sillett
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      They couldn't give a s++t. The kickback they get from people opening new accounts over rides any morality issues they may have. Obviously a " make money by any means possible" business model

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

        This, just want money, money at all costs.

    2. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      *top not tip

  11. EL tridente
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Any transfers to make with this team? James to Chilwell?
    Onana, Arealo
    James, Estupinan, Saliba, Botman, Baldock
    Ødegaard, Saka, Rashford, Mitoma, Eze
    Haaland, Pedro, Watkins

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      james to chillwell looks good yes

  12. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Considering Jota to Maddison today after the deadline to catch this price rise lol, know it probably sounds stupid

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      i would if you have 2 fts

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      You know the risk with early transfers

    3. Ra Ra Ra
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Considering this too.

      Early transfer comes back to bite though.

      As Jota has .5 on Mads I think I’ll wait.

  13. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    My FFS MINI-LEAGUES & COMMUNITY COMPETITIONS - GAMEWEEK 1 community article has now been published.
    It includes news about the FFS Head-to-Head Leagues.

    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/08/18/gameweek-2-picks-for-bet365s-500k-premier-league-game/?hc_page=2&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26014413

    2. Arn De Gothia
      • 13 Years
      just now

      it includes gaming ads aswell?

  14. LangerznMash
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Best £4.5m defender (not Brentford) for GW3?
    I'd say AWB if wasn't rotation risk with Dalot.

  15. el polako
    • 6 Years
    just now

    My first drop.of the season - Trossard.

    Dissapointet he didn't start the first game as every time he plays he looks great.

    Maybe my only mistake was to pick him from the start rather then wait until European Cups kick in, but really hope he gets a chance this week to show what a great little player he is.

