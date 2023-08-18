Gameweek 2 picks for bet365’s £500k Premier League game

Sponsored by Bet365

When recently introducing the free-to-enter Premier League Fantasy game offered by bet365, we covered its prizes (both monthly and over the season), the rules and how to score points.

It’s a very similar game to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) with just a few alterations.

The Wildcard is the only chip, Gameweek deadlines go right up to its first kick-off, and bonus points are replaced by rewards for shots on target and team impact. Additionally, with an increased amount of stoppage time now taking place, midfielders and forwards will receive an extra point for completing a match.

This contest has a guaranteed prize pool of £500,000 to reward managers finishing in the top 10k. So let’s pick out the best Gameweek 2 players for your free bet365 squads!

Exclusive to bet365 users, entries are strictly limited to one per customer, meaning there are no annoying duplicate teams.

FREE BET365 SQUAD

GAMEWEEK 2 DEFENCE

Although not priced as generously as in FPL, Nottingham Forest’s Matt Turner (£5.0m) gets the nod in goal. They’re at home to newly-promoted Sheffield United, whose eight shots at home to Crystal Palace were only worsened by teams that faced Manchester City and Arsenal.

At the back, Ben Chilwell (£5.5m) and Pervis Estupinan (£5.0m) turned out to be strong picks last week. Their attacking prowess is now joined by Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.0m), as Liverpool host Bournemouth. The inverted right-back accumulated a goal, assist and clean sheet during last season’s equivalent meeting, a 9-0 thrashing.

GAMEWEEK 2 ATTACK

Of course, much has changed since that match. The Cherries later gained revenge with a 1-0 win at the Vitality Stadium, as manager Scott Parker became Gary O’Neil and is now Andoni Iraola.

Nevertheless, owning a pair of Liverpool attackers is advised, if possible. We’ve opted for Mohamed Salah (£12.0m) and Luis Diaz (£7.5m).

Alongside them is Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli (£8.5m) who comes at a much cheaper price than Bukayo Saka (£10.0m). The Brazilian didn’t record a shot in Gameweek 1 but only five players totalled more attacking returns last season (24).

As for Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.5m), his 12 assists ranked amongst 2022/23’s highest. Five of these arrived during the final seven matches, as did three goals. He’ll relish facing the Blades.

A 3-4-3 formation is preferred this week because Joao Pedro (£5.5m) offers so much value. The cheapest forwards in this game cost £5.0m rather than £4.5m, making the Brighton and Hove Albion star even harder to resist.

Erling Haaland (£12.5m) bagged an opening day brace at Burnley but, if it wasn’t for such tough opponents in Newcastle United, Pep Guardiola may have been tempted to rest him. All 90 minutes were played in Wednesday’s Super Cup success.

Finally, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins (£8.0m) assisted on Tyneside and now has a promising home fixture against Everton.

