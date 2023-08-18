Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United are both looking to record their first wins of the 2023/24 season when they clash at the City Ground on Friday.

Kick-off is at 19:45 BST.

There isn’t a great deal of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest in this match but budget buy Matt Turner, owned by 14.6% of managers, starts in goal for the hosts.

Taiwo Awoniyi – who scored at Arsenal as a substitute – and Neco Williams join him in the starting XI, with Ola Aina and Ryan Yates dropping out.

Paul Heckingbottom responds to Sheff Utd’s 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace by making two alterations., with Gus Hamer making his debut following his arrival from Coventry City.

Vinicius Souza also comes into the team, with 15.4% owned George Baldock missing out completely and Chris Basham on the bench.

£4.5m forward William Osula starts up front for the second week running, with Oli McBurnie nowhere to be seen.

GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Turner, Boly, Worrall, McKenna, Aurier, Mangala, Danilo, Williams, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Awoniyi

Subs: Horvath, Kouyate, Wood, Toffolo, Niakhate, Elanga, Yates, Freuler, Ui-Jo

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Osborn, Norwood, Souza, Hamer, Lowe, Traore, Osula

Subs: Davies, Trusty, Basham, Davies, Larouci, Marsh, Brooks, Seriki, Hackford