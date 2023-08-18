331
  1. Totalfootball
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Is Emerson Royal a good option now on in ?

    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      There's something I thought I'd never see

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      His problem is that Pedro Porro will probably also get game-time in that position.

      1. Differentiator
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Doubt. Porro will play RCM/RW

    3. Khark
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Wait for more data. What I will say is from the moment he joined spurs he has been terrible but that game against Brentford where he was playing the inverted full back role he was very very good. One to monitor for sure

    4. F4L
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      i've taken a punt and put him in, should collect good bps playing that inverted/creative position; long term udogie might be better as he'll enter the box more often and has an eye for goal, he played wing back/left mid for udinese

  2. Zalk
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    So Neco plays left wing, and played right back last season. Versatile...

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Not very good at either of them though.

  3. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Rash, Kabore to Maddison, Chilwell on he drunken cards tonight

    1. George Sillett
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Go to bed

    2. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Good moves. Considering Salah and Osula to Maddison and Jackson myself

    3. BIGREDDOG
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Selling Rashy before NFO?

  4. QUEN
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    Can someone recommend a price change app pls? My one has disappeared

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      fpl stats, not an app though

  5. Make United Great Again
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    This Forest clean sheet looks certain. Sheffield are as toothless as they come.

    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Non Turner owner spotted

  6. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Brought Aurier into my draft team 🙂

    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Hasn't had his red card yet

      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Ha!

  7. putana
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    a save!

  8. Amartey Partey
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    SAVE!!

    1. BIGREDDOG
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Scenes

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        Two more and we're on the pitch!

    2. Make United Great Again
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      TURNER TURNER!

    3. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Lol

  9. Guy Demel
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Chelsea's fixtures look so enticing yet their players look really unappealing.

    I know Poch will sort them out this season but short of Chilwell I cannot pick a player I want over what I can pick from other teams - particularly mids and forwards.

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      If Gallagher moves to 10, I might be interested in him as my 5th mid. Currently got 3 strikers, but wouldn't be averse to benching JPedro in some of the upcoming fixtures.

    2. BIGREDDOG
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Haha I remember Guy Demel the 4m WHU defender? Great name

    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Personally am excited by Jackson, but I can see why you'd say that.

    4. WVA
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      If Jackson does well against West Ham he'll be the most transferred in player

  10. Razor Ramon
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    J.Pedro > Isak incoming

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      How so?

    2. Safety First
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      I think so too. It’s only been one GW but Pedro looked a bit lightweight. Maybe he’ll prove me wrong this weekend but I’m just not sure about him

      1. Bluetiger1
        • 1 Year
        just now

        1 goal gw 1

  11. GoonerSteve
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    Considering Foden to Maddison now. Can't afford after price rises. Am I mad?

    1. Guy Demel
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Maddison has glass legs, so yes.

      1. GoonerSteve
        • 13 Years
        14 mins ago

        This is a concern for sure

    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      Nope, sensible move I’d say

      1. GoonerSteve
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        Catch the price rise and I'm not convinced by Foden, but imagine he hauls this weekend and Maddison injured! Guess there is always the option of an early wildcard

        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          9 mins ago

          True always the WC, and it is risky if ya were to do it now, but always best to let them play first. Foden is such a 50:50 call right now I feel, could be good, could fall flat. It’s a tough call if pulling the move early

          1. GoonerSteve
            • 13 Years
            4 mins ago

            Yeah probably will leave it.

    3. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      I'm looking at this move too. But I'm not doing it yet, that's so risky. No one has played. I do have cash in bank though, so I wont get blocked. If I do, its after the final game this week. But I expect some other issue arises.

      1. GoonerSteve
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yeah the only reason I'm considering it is I'm not averse to a wildcard. Saving it rarely adds much, I've found.

        1. Indpush
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Might be doing it wrong.

  12. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    People saving their Man U attack for Forest next week may well be disappointed.

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Very likely I may shift out Bruno > Maddison to be fair

      1. Make United Great Again
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        Me too.

    2. WVA
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Man U attack has been bang average for a very long time

    3. putana
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      shefiield have had chances. Forest are also better at home

    4. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Forest are gash on the road to be fair

    5. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      SHould be OK this week though, as they are definitely counter-attacking without a no.9

  13. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    You guys are going to tempt fate by looking for a save point and end up losing 4 pts in the meantime

    1. Sun God Nika
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Thisb

    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      You're right Natedog.

      It's a classic story of greed.

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        I think it’s time for him to regulate.

    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      a 9 and a 2 basically equals a 6 + 6, gotta make those CS when they come worth it!

    4. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Let’s just leave all the non Thrner owner on this comment thread 😉

    5. But I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Its like that scene in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade..".just let it go Indy !"

  14. jez_wright
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Stones to ? (ideally want City DEF coverage)

    Onana Turner
    Chilwell Gabriel Estupinan Botman Stones
    Rashford Odegaard Martinelli Eze Mitoma
    Haaland Jackson Wissa

    1FT
    £0m ITB

    1. jez_wright
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Could do this...

      Now: Stones -> Henry (+£0.9m)
      GW3: Jackson -> Isak (-£0.6m)
      GW4: Odegaard -> Saka (-£0.1m)

      Leaves me with a £0.2m windfall to absorb any future price rises for Isak / Saka without needing to take a hit

      1. Fish up a tree
        • 2 Years
        just now

        You will want Jackson for GW3 against Luton know?

  15. But I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Woo hoo Turner save and in the baps...

  16. Amartey Partey
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Was that a second save???!!!

    1. thegame983
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      yes

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Nice! I've got the champagne waiting on ice for that third save.

    2. thegame983
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Actually no

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        Boooo

  17. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    So my thought process on Onana vs Turner was that both lose CS, but Onana will get good save points and maybe bonus. Turner wont really get any, and hoping for a CS isn't that fun tbh.

    I think everyone played Turner in the end, interesting to see the result after the ManU game (think I am wrong, Blades are too bad).

  18. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Turning of the game and I'm gonna watch Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

    Any good?

    1. thegame983
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yes. Very.

      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Great

        Popcorn almost done

        Thanks

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      what's that about? I'm watching 6 days (about the iranian embassy siege).

      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        It's a Taika movie.

        New Zealand director and stars Sam Neill.

        Good family fun they say

        1. thegame983
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          It's his first (I think) & best movie

        2. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          Ok thanks I will have a look

    3. SouthCoastSaint
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      RICKI BAKER!

      RICKI BAKER

      Great film

  19. Salarrivederci
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Who's going for one or more early transfers tonight?

    Quite a few good players about to go 0.1 up!

    1. Khark
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      I’m really tempted with Jota - Maddison. Just don’t wanna tempt fate and Maddison get injured.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      How's 0.1 worth 4 points or a free transfer?

  20. Totalfootball
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Best 4.5 defender ( will be playing in first 11 ) -

    Henry
    Cash
    Botman

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Add Udogie Colwill to the list ...

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        woof!

  21. Differentiator
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Aurier YC good for Turner max baps journey

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      classic serge card magnet.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        I haven't watched Aurier since he was at Spurs. Only 4.5 hmmm, could he be an option at that price?
        lol what am I typing?

    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      It was why I did not pick Aurier on WC, But he is still on for a 10 pointer at least if Forest keep a clean sheet.

  22. C-Dawgg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Sheffield making it real hard to get save points

    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      just now

      They were the same v Palace. You would have to be a really poor team to concede against Sheff United.
      They are playing two 20 year olds up front that never played PL before.

  23. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Is Turner on 1 or 2 saves?

    1. putana
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      they didnt give the one from the corner for some reason

      1. Firminooooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Season over. Delete team.

    2. SouthCoastSaint
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      1

    3. Zalk
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Should be on 2 to be fair, but looks like 1.

  24. putana
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    could have been a pen

    1. F4L
      • 8 Years
      just now

      the Turner 16 pointer flashed before my eyes

  25. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    I was think to start Onana (h) to Forest and bench Ederson @ Sheffield United but that needs to be reversed immediately.

  26. Bezz82
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Any Chelsea fans care to comment??

    Will the Lavia move now allow Enzo to take up the number 8 position? I’m interested with Chelsea’s next few fixtures.

    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      He played as an 8 against Pool.

    2. Trubbish
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Good question...

    3. BIGREDDOG
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Don't know yet. Caicedo and Lavia both coming in and there's flexibility in the team. James injury changes things also as Caicedo has played RB, but doubtful he'd go back there tbh. We just have to wait and see.

  27. Dthinger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    With turner and Osula in my team, I want Osula to score, right?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Because most have Turner too.

  28. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Would you (c) Chilwell (h) to Luton ahead of this lot?

    Rashford (h) to Forest

    Ødegaard (h) to Fulham

    Maddison @ Bournemouth

    1. BIGREDDOG
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yes

    2. 2001: A Space Origi
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Tough call, but depending on this weekend results, it could be Madds

  29. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Remember about this early in the season we would have our old pal Fudgy say...season ended.

  30. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Chelsea bidding for a new gk

