A bonus late-evening kick-off rounds off the day’s Premier League football.

It’s Manchester City v Newcastle United at the Etihad, where the action gets underway at 20:00 BST.

With injury or illness ruling out Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones and Bernardo Silva, there weren’t too many player combinations that Pep Guardiola could have gone for tonight.

In the end, the benched Nathan Ake is the only fit City regular who misses out on a place in the hosts’ starting XI.

Guardiola has made two changes from the side that beat Sevilla on penalties on Wednesday.

Ruben Dias replaces Ake in the centre of the defence, while Julian Alvarez is in for Cole Palmer in attack.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe unsurprisingly names the same starting XI that thrashed Aston Villa in Gameweek 1.

Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes have to content themselves with a place on the bench.

With Mohamed Salah emerging from Liverpool’s win over Bournemouth with only five points, Erling Haaland needs just a goal (with no booking) to better his main Gameweek 2 captaincy rival.

The Norwegian delivered an attacking return at home and away against Newcastle last season, albeit not scoring more than six points on either occasion.

GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol, Rodri, Kovacic, Foden, Alvarez, Haaland, Grealish.

Subs: Ortega, Phillips, Ake, Gomez, Perrone, Bobb, Palmer, Lewis, McAtee.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier. Schar, Botman, Burn, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Barnes, Livramento, Anderson, Longstaff.