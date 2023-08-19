553
Dugout Discussion August 19

Spurs v Man Utd team news: Porro in for Royal, visitors unchanged

553 Comments
Share

There could be goals aplenty when Tottenham Hotspur entertain Manchester United in the early evening kick-off.

Neither side convinced from a defensive perspective in Gameweek 1 but possess plenty of goalscoring and creative talent at the other end of the pitch. Cue the goalless draw…

The match in north London gets underway at 17:30 BST.

Spurs make two changes from their clash with Brentford last Sunday.

Pedro Porro comes in for Emerson Royal at right-back, while Pape Matar Sarr is preferred to Oliver Skipp in midfield.

The Red Devils, perhaps surprisingly so, are unchanged from their fortunate win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night.

Alejandro Garnacho retains his place on the left flank, with touted replacement Jadon Sancho consigned to substitute duty once again.

Centre-half Lisandro Martinez shrugs off a knock to start for the Red Devils, while Spurs counterpart Cristian Romero was cleared to play after a concussion.

James Maddison attracted not far off 300,000 new owners before the Gameweek 2 deadline. He rose in price to £7.6m overnight.

But the main Fantasy interest is in the visitors.

Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes and Andre Onana each feature in over one in four FPL squads, while Marcus Rashford‘s ownership is not far off 50%.

Onana was benched by over 25% of his owners in Gameweek 2, many of whom would have plumped for Nottingham Forest’s budget goalkeeper Matt Turner instead.

GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Maddison, Son, Richarlison.

Subs: Forster, Sanchez, Emerson Royal, Perisic, Davies, Skipp Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Solomon.

Manchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Mount, Garnacho, Rashford.

Subs: Henderson, Vitek, Lindelof, Pellistri, Dalot, McTominay, Eriksen, Sancho, Martial.

Premier League clubs' 2023/24 pre-season friendlies: Fixtures + dates

553 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    It really doesn't get much more frustrating than that as an owner. A clear pen not given, an absolute SITTER missed, and a yellow card. Dreadful.

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      One more yellow to wrap it up.

      Open Controls
      1. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        I'd take it. Means I can sell him without worry

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          🙂

          Open Controls
    2. R.C
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      FPL at its finest

      Open Controls
    3. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      True. Bruno was always gonna be a risk for yellows with the new rule of complaining to refs implemented.

      Think it’s half the reason he was given the armband tbh

      Open Controls
    4. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Could force an addict to heroin

      Open Controls
      1. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thin line between heaven and here

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yellow tops...

          Open Controls
    5. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Could have been double figures on another day. That's FPL.

      Open Controls
  2. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Is it worth WC this? 0ITB

    Turner Pickford
    Gabriel Estu Disasi kabore beyer
    Salah Saka marti rashford mitoma
    Pedro Haaland Osula

    Absolute torrid start to the season. Currently 5m lol

    Open Controls
    1. Croaker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      No at most a -4 should put you back on course

      Open Controls
    2. RamboRN
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Not at all. Good team really.

      Open Controls
  3. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    I have Onana still has a clean sheet haha

    Open Controls
  4. Cok3y5murf
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    The experts told me this would be a high-scoring game...

    Open Controls
    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      …in the second half

      Open Controls
      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        just now

        (Spurs always start playing in the second half)

        Open Controls
    2. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      F the experts am I right

      Open Controls
  5. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Bruno, man. Pack your bags and leave before midnight tonight.

    Open Controls
  6. ZeBestee
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    One move I wanted to do for a hit was Pedro to Alvarez. Also thought about captaining Saka over Haaland but chickened out. One move that I had to do was Rashford out for Mbeumo. So far the move has been right. Rashford has gained some weight, and given his goals come from being a split of a second quicker than the defender, he was always going to struggle with a slight weight gain.

    Lets see how the second half would take us.

    Open Controls
  7. Fish up a tree
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Utd look rank so is this worth a hit?

    Rash, Watkins & Archer to Mbeumo, Jackson & Isak?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Not yet. Wait till the end of the GW.

      Open Controls
    2. JOELIO8701
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Why would you sell watkins?

      Open Controls
      1. Fish up a tree
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Can’t get to Mbeumo & Jackson from Rash & Archer alone

        Open Controls
    3. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Need another week or so to see how the Isak/Wilson timeshare works out

      Open Controls
  8. But I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Is March the BHA player to have ?

    Fairly nailed, high xg , underlying stats...

    Historically not a finisher though..

    Open Controls
    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Still convinced JP is, cracking price of 5.5 plus on pens

      Open Controls
      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        (And every single one of those Brighton attackers will sometimes be on the bench)

        Open Controls
        1. Downtown
          • 13 Years
          9 mins ago

          Not mitoma

          Open Controls
          1. FATHERLESS SON
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            He was even rotated at the back end of last season.

            It’s the coaches way

            Open Controls
            1. FATHERLESS SON
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              And the only one that wasn’t is no longer there

              Open Controls
      2. yousunkmybattleship
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        10 mins ago

        But not starting

        Open Controls
        1. FATHERLESS SON
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Someone else will be on the bench next week, guarantee it

          Open Controls
  9. SHOOTER MCGINN
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Salah out. Bruno out. What do I do with 20m? Get 15 good players I suppose and get the pick of the fixtures every week

    Open Controls
    1. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      2x 6.5 and keep 7.0 itb

      Open Controls
    2. The Point About It Is
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Why Salah Out? He has returned in both games and after NEW has a fabulous run of 10 fixtures.
      I am going to be bringing him in gw 4.

      Open Controls
      1. SHOOTER MCGINN
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Not returns worthy of 12.5m price tag but generally he doesn't look on form. Could be off to Saudi by gw4

        Open Controls
        1. The Point About It Is
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Fair enough but on any week he could haul which i why his price tag is so high. Think Liv would be doomed if he took the Saudi cash.

          Open Controls
  10. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Mbeumo or March in for Bruno?

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Mbeumo given Brighton would have european duties.

      Open Controls
  11. Qaiss
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Antony is the worst signing in PL history. £90m or so?

    Open Controls
    1. Dat Guy Welbz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Lukaku at Chelsea might be worse, for a higher fee too

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        That was a bad signing but no not worse, because Lukaku had good moments for the first few months. Antony has been below average the whole way through

        Open Controls
    2. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Agree

      Open Controls
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Marcelino and his injured finger at Newcastle has to be in contention.

      Open Controls
    4. Fish up a tree
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yeah & ten hag had him at Ajax too so says a lot about his judgment. Mount another poor signing for Utd

      Open Controls
    5. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      What was Sancho?

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        The list of bad signings is endless for that club

        Open Controls
    6. el polako
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Peper at Arsenal wasn't much cheaper, was he?

      Kepa, at Chelsea?

      PL clubs are filthy rich, money is just a transaction.

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Pepe was nearly 20m less and scored some wonder goals and showed flair at times. He was crap but nowhere near as bad as Antony

        Open Controls
    7. TKC07
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Maguire (based on impact or lack of it) ?

      Open Controls
  12. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Richarlison vs Mount

    The battle for anonymity....

    Open Controls
  13. Downtown
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    So I rarely comment on threads here but just want to say how much I enjoy reading them. Thank you all for the humour, the insight and the commentary that is far better than anything Sky Sports has to offer. Well done all for keeping us updated on games in the most brilliantly funny, yet insightful way!

    Open Controls
    1. JOELIO8701
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Thank you mate, I appreciate that. You can sign up to my Patreon for £5 p/m a month entry tier. £10 p/m gets you alerts on my latest YouTube comments. £50 p/m gets a Zoom webinar with me (video off) explaining the art form of leaving great comments and how to effectively troll.

      Open Controls
  14. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Match far from over but people pooing their pants about Salah? Those who have Rash and Fernandes should be more concerned lol

    Open Controls
  15. March on Muskwe
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    My move for Salah can make sense if Bruno lose a clean sheet and Haaland blanks.

    Open Controls
    1. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      If

      Open Controls
  16. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Pedro owners what's your plan?

    Open Controls
    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Jackson

      Open Controls
    2. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      Keep for one more then sell for Isaak

      Open Controls
    3. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Keeping and starting

      Open Controls
    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Jackson

      Open Controls
    5. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Waiting for Chelsea to see how Jackson performs

      Open Controls
    6. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      Wissa or Jackson

      Open Controls
    7. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      I am keeping but he will have to be auto subbed into my team henceforth

      Open Controls
    8. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      cheers all

      Open Controls
    9. Arn De Gothia
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bitch be gone

      Open Controls
  17. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    NFO at home GW3
    Stay calm

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Not interested in ... decision has been made 😛

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Forest are better than Wolves

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Very much so

        Open Controls
  18. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Is Mitoma still worth bringing in? One good match up and then two not so good… Or Diaz or Maddison a better choice?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Difficult to say - he and Brighton can score against anyone, but other prolific scorers have better fixtures.

      Open Controls
    2. ZeBestee
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bring in Mitoma. He is a season keeper when fit.

      Open Controls
    3. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Diaz injured

      Open Controls
    4. The Point About It Is
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      We know Mitoma is going to be regularly in the points. Maddison needs to prove himself over next coupe of games before i wil make a move for him.

      Open Controls
    5. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Thanks guys!

      Open Controls
  19. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    11 mins ago

    Holding Rich and not going for Mbuemo is so frustrating.

    Open Controls
    1. The Point About It Is
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Rich was always punty...cut your losses

      Open Controls
  20. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    I think double Brighton midfield Mitoma March/Gross is a good idea.

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  21. The Mighty Hippo
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bruno to which Liverpool mid? Diaz or Jota?

    Open Controls
    1. Downtown
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Jota

      Open Controls
    2. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      The non injured one

      Open Controls
      1. The Mighty Hippo
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Which one would that be?

        Open Controls
        1. Bubz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Jota

          Open Controls
          1. ZeBestee
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Jota is more prone to injuries than Diaz imo.

            Open Controls
    3. ZeBestee
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Diaz just

      Open Controls
    4. The Point About It Is
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Jota but close

      Open Controls
  22. Firmino
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Did Mbeumo play well or just jammy with penalty and red card?

    Open Controls
    1. Downtown
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      He's a no brainer

      Open Controls
    2. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Don’t care, I’m a very happy owner

      Open Controls
  23. Shultan
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Benched Udogie & Onana
    Please don't end 0-0

    Open Controls
  24. Hairy Potter
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Rashford really should be on the left wing.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      It's funny how everyone else bar ETH sees this

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      just now

      100.

      Open Controls
  25. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Hold Diaz, likely only cramp.

    Klopp on Luis Diaz performance: Lucho is fit. No-one has any doubt about his quality. Exceptional goal he scored. In very good shape. Second half was tough for him as well. Being part of this new midfield is really hard. But as long he is fresh, he's a super threat.

    Open Controls
  26. _Freddo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Most of us expected this goals to be full of goals & it’s for to be 0-0 isn’t it?

    Open Controls
    1. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      This game

      Open Controls
  27. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Sarr g

    Open Controls
  28. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 13 Years
    just now

    OMG sarr

    Open Controls
  29. Sim Simma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    CS busted for Onana

    Open Controls
  30. Alan The Llama
    • 13 Years
    just now

    At least I benched Onana

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.