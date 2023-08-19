Spurs v Man Utd team news: Porro in for Royal, visitors unchanged

There could be goals aplenty when Tottenham Hotspur entertain Manchester United in the early evening kick-off.

Neither side convinced from a defensive perspective in Gameweek 1 but possess plenty of goalscoring and creative talent at the other end of the pitch. Cue the goalless draw…

The match in north London gets underway at 17:30 BST.

Spurs make two changes from their clash with Brentford last Sunday.

Pedro Porro comes in for Emerson Royal at right-back, while Pape Matar Sarr is preferred to Oliver Skipp in midfield.

The Red Devils, perhaps surprisingly so, are unchanged from their fortunate win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night.

Alejandro Garnacho retains his place on the left flank, with touted replacement Jadon Sancho consigned to substitute duty once again.

Centre-half Lisandro Martinez shrugs off a knock to start for the Red Devils, while Spurs counterpart Cristian Romero was cleared to play after a concussion.

James Maddison attracted not far off 300,000 new owners before the Gameweek 2 deadline. He rose in price to £7.6m overnight.

But the main Fantasy interest is in the visitors.

Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes and Andre Onana each feature in over one in four FPL squads, while Marcus Rashford‘s ownership is not far off 50%.

Onana was benched by over 25% of his owners in Gameweek 2, many of whom would have plumped for Nottingham Forest’s budget goalkeeper Matt Turner instead.

GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Maddison, Son, Richarlison.

Subs: Forster, Sanchez, Emerson Royal, Perisic, Davies, Skipp Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Solomon.

Manchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Mount, Garnacho, Rashford.

Subs: Henderson, Vitek, Lindelof, Pellistri, Dalot, McTominay, Eriksen, Sancho, Martial.