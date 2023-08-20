Aston Villa and Everton will be looking to pick up their first points of the 2023/24 season when they meet at Villa Park on Sunday.

Unai Emery’s troops were thrashed 5-1 by Newcastle United in their opening fixture, while the Toffees racked up 2.73 expected goals (xG) against Fulham but failed to score, losing 1-0.

Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.

The hosts make one change from Gameweek 1, with Pau Torres coming in for the injured Tyrone Mings, who is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a serious knee injury.

That means Moussa Diaby and Ollie Watkins continue up front, with Leon Bailey once again preferred to Youri Tielemans on the right.

As for Everton, they also make one alteration.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit to lead the line after completing 90 minutes in a midweek friendly, so Neal Maupay drops to the bench, having fluffed two big chances against Fulham.

GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Bailey, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn, Diaby, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Marschall, Carlos, Chambers, Tielemans, Coutinho, Traore, Archer, Duran

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, Young, Garner, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virginia, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Onyango, Cannon, Maupay, Danjuma, Dobbin