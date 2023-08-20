488
  1. Hutchiniho
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    A.Alverez and Diaby
    or
    B.Jackson and Foden?

    C.March
    or
    D.Mitoma?

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wait till 6pm

      1. Make United Great Again
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Or until tomorrow night

  2. We Go Again
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Really need Watkins to turn up this half

  3. Zoostation
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    No idea how you pick between the midfielders this year?

    Who you possibly prioritize between Mbeumo, Maddison (if fit), Diaby, Mitoma etc...

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Going by the fixtures is probably most sound

    2. Chandler Bing
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hop on hop off with fixtures. They're all gold

    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      just now

      just hope fpl variance is in your favour

  4. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Need the Villa CS busting.

    Playing Turner not so bad seeing results so far 😀

  5. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Who are you dropping in GW4?

    A. Estupinan
    B. Mitoma
    C. Both
    D. Neither

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      D probably

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think Brighton will smash the top six the way they play.

      1. Make United Great Again
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        This could happen.

  6. Bavarian
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Pedro-Maddison-Gabriel 》》 Alvarez-Mbeumo-Cash (-4)
    Yes or No

  7. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    So Watkins lost penalties... interesting.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yeah he's out

  8. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    If I did a wildcard now this would be my team

    Ederson
    Chillwell Saliba Estupinan
    Saka Mitoma Diaby Madison
    Haaland Alvarez Jackson

    Looks pretty good to me

    1. Make United Great Again
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Too early to WC. How many players are you changing?

      1. Randaxus
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I am not going to wildcard, I was just thinking about the players that I would have if I did a wildcard.

    2. Ron_Swanson
      • 13 Years
      just now

      No Jota or Mbuemo?

      1. Ron_Swanson
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Or Foden?

  9. Make United Great Again
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Can’t wait for Nicholas Jackson’s brace later.

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah he looked good v Liverpool, getting in great position, can see him defo getting 1 at least

    2. Maddi Son
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Sterling to throw the cat amongst the pigeons

  10. Andy_Social
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Dobbin to the rescue. Tally-ho!

  11. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Not quite seeing enough to go for Villa assets just yet.

  12. Zoostation
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    If going 3-5-2 who do you fancy as the best bench forward?

    Still Pedro and don't worry about price drops?

    Or move to someone Carlton Morris who at the least is nailed on?

  13. FPL Blow-In
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Foden, Mbuemo, Wissa, Jackson, Alvarez… not sure who to prioritise

  14. Calculated Risks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    How's this look for a wildcard team?

    Sanchez, Johnstone
    Shaw, Gvardiol, Estu, Henry, 4.0
    Saka, Mbuemo, Eze, Mitoma, Madds
    Watkins, Haaland, Alvarez

    3 mill in bank. Will have to bench a 6.5 player each week but that's fine for now, don't see a benefit in having a cheap player on bench ATM as we aren't exactly short of funds in non Salah teams

