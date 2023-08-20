West Ham United and Chelsea square off in a derby at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.
James Ward-Prowse makes his debut for the hosts after his £30m move from Southampton, replacing Pablo Fornals in David Moyes’ starting XI.
Meanwhile, £4.0m goalkeeper Alphonse Areola continues in goal.
As for Chelsea, Malo Gusto comes in for the injured Reece James, suggesting Mauricio Pochettino will stick with the 3-4-2-1 formation he used against Liverpool in Gameweek 1.
Moises Caicedo is among the substitutes but fellow new signing Romeo Lavia fails to make the matchday squad.
GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS
West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma, Antonio
Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Ogbonna, Fornals, Cornet, Alvarez, Ings, Mubama
Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Disasi, Silva, Colwill, Gusto, Enzo, Gallagher, Chilwell, Sterling, Chukwuemeka, Jackson
Subs: Bergstrom, Cucurella, Humphreys, Maatsen, Ugochukwu, Caicedo, Madueke, Mudryk, Burstow
