603
603 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Prinzhorn
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    I'm thinking of Pickford -> Johnstone but go no money itb. Is it safe to wait until deadline?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Depends how Johnstone does tomorrow

      Open Controls
  2. shearer9
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who's more nailed out of Alvarez and Foden?

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Foden probably but what do I know

      Open Controls
  3. Bruno Commando
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Bottomed...

    Which is the better move? Have 2 FTs and 0 ITB

    1) Joao Pedro + Shaw -> Jackson + Gusto
    2) Joao Pedro + Salah -> Jackson + Mitoma/Mbeumo + 4.5 ITB

    Johnstone // Turner
    Chilwell Estu Gabriel Shaw // Kabore
    Salah Saka Rashy Martinelli // Nakamba
    Haaland JoaoPedro // Mubama

    Open Controls
  4. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Highlight of the half for me was Carragher saying "this is Raheem Sterling at his best" after he took a poor touch, lost the ball and fell over

    Open Controls
  5. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Jackson do something apart from a chicken impersonations.

    Open Controls
  6. MOZIL
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Will Saka starts against CP?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Duh

      Open Controls
  7. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    sterling's physique reminds me of that of a gooses

    Open Controls
  8. JBG
    • 5 Years
    just now

    So annoying that WH scored from that corner, they look so toothless.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Timing

      Open Controls
  9. Barnaby Wilde
    just now

    Is either Cash or Digne, nailed?

    Open Controls
  10. Original Sin
    • 8 Years
    just now

    On wildcard currently, took out Rashford for Mbuemo. Looking at the fixtures, it feels Mbuemo will score more than Rashford in the coming 4/5 GWs. No?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.