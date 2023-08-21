The final match of Gameweek 2 takes place at Selhurst Park, where Crystal Palace host Arsenal at 20:00 BST.

Despite beginning the season in 2.7 million Fantasy Premier League (FPL) squads, centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.0m) is sitting on the bench for a second successive match. He’d started 73 consecutive league games heading into 2023/24.

There’s only one Arsenal change from the 2-1 home win over Nottingham Forest. Long-term injury victim Jurrien Timber (£4.9m) makes way for Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.5m), meaning the likes of Eddie Nketiah (£5.5m), Kai Havertz (£7.5m) and Thomas Partey (£5.0m) remain as starters.

Alongside Gabriel on the bench is new goalkeeper David Raya (£4.9m), left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.0m) and midfielder Leandro Trossard (£6.9m).

Popular FPL names Bukayo Saka (£8.6m), Gabriel Martinelli (£8.0m), William Saliba (£5.1m) and Martin Odegaard (£8.5m) start, as expected.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are unchanged from their Gameweek 1 victory at Sheffield United. That means Eberechi Eze (£6.5m) starts, just like stopper Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) and Odsonne Edouard (£5.5m).

GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

CRYSTAL PALACE v ARSENAL

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Lerma, Doucoure; Ayew, Eze, Schlupp; Edouard

Subs: Matthews, Tomkins, Richards, Clyne, Riedewald, Ahamada, Rak-Sakyi, Gordon

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Partey, White, Saliba, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Subs: Raya, Zinchenko, Gabriel, Kiwior, Jorginho, Smith-Rowe, Nelson, Vieira, Trossard