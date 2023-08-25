Betway’s Super Boost – Gameweek 3

Sponsored by Betway

Excitement is building for Gameweek 3 of Premier League football and Betway have joined in with a couple of Super Boosts.

On a weekend that begins with Chelsea v Luton Town and is highlighted by Newcastle United v Liverpool, sandwiched in-between are a bunch of intriguing match-ups.

The Saturday Super Boost revolves around three of that day’s attacking midfielders, each of whom has already found the net.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK 3 SUPER BOOST?

If you’re new to the Super Boost, it’s effectively enhanced odds on cherry-picked match events.

A trio of match events, to be exact, so you’ll need all three to come in.

In Gameweek 3, Betway are boosting their odds on the following treble:

Bukayo Saka (1+ Shots on Target)

Bryan Mbeumo (1+ Shots on Target)

Kaoru Mitoma (1+ Shots on Target)

This was originally 2/1 – but Betway are now offering a better 4/1 for all three to come in.

BUKAYO SAKA (1+ SHOTS ON TARGET)

Each has at least one compelling statistic that suggests they’ll test their opposing goalkeeper.

Arsenal attacker Saka may not be on penalty-taking duty anymore but he’s about to face Fulham – the side that has conceded the most shots on target so far (17).

The 21-year-old bagged a goal on the opening day and, even though Gameweek 2 brought none on target, more touches took place inside the penalty area.

BRYAN MBEUMO (1+ SHOTS ON TARGET)

Arsenal and Brentford are about to swap opponents, with Mbeumo contributing to Fulham’s poor defensive stats by recording three on target.

Added to a pair from Gameweek 1, his total of five is bettered by only one other player. However, it should be noted that the Crystal Palace backline has allowed the second-fewest shots on target (four).

The Cameroon international is also the league’s joint-top scorer, although his expected goals (xG) total of 3.26 suggests his three strikes are actually an underachievement!

KAORU MITOMA (1+ SHOTS ON TARGET)

Finally, a key component of the team with the most goals (eight), shots (43) and big chances (11) so far.

Brighton and Hove Albion have been brilliant during consecutive 4-1 wins, with winger Mitoma collecting a goal and two assists.

Gameweek 1 saw little threat but, in the next outing, he made amends by dribbling through half of the Wolverhampton Wanderers team before slotting past Jose Sa.

Right now, he ranks second throughout the league for touches inside the penalty area (22). In theory, this makes him one of the most likely players to have at least one shot on target.

