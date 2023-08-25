Chelsea welcome Luton Town to Stamford Bridge on Friday night, as Gameweek 3 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway.

The hosts are yet to win under Mauricio Pochettino, who will want to see a response from his team here.

As for Luton, they were thrashed 4-1 by Brighton and Hove Albion on their return to the top-flight but didn’t play last weekend because of redevelopment work continuing at Kenilworth Road.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

Pochettino makes one change to the side who lost 3-1 to West Ham United in Gameweek 2, as Moises Caicedo makes his full debut, replacing the injured Carney Chukwuemeka.

Mykhailo Mudryk also misses out with a minor injury, but £4.0m defender Malo Gusto starts again, with Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson paired together up front.

Meanwhile, the visitors make two changes from Gameweek 1.

Rob Edwards hands a debut to ex-Chelsea man Ross Barkley, while Reece Burke also comes into the starting XI.

Mads Andersen and Pelly Mpanzu drop to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Gusto, Enzo, Gallagher, Caicedo, Chilwell, Sterling, Jackson

Subs: Bergstrom, Beach, Humphreys, Cucurella, Maatsen, Ugochukwu, Moreira, Madueke, Burstow

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Burke, Lockyer, Bell, Kabore, Chong, Nakamba, Barkley, Giles, Adebayo, Morris

Subs: Krul, Andersen, Ogbene, Berry, Woodrow, Mpanzu, Brown, Johnson, Doughty