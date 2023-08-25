FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 2

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after a generally low-scoring Gameweek 2.

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news about the Hall of Fame, Head-to-Head Leagues and Last Man Standing, but Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers will be covered by a separate series of articles.

HALL OF FAME UPDATE

The FFS Live Hall of Fame (which, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, can only be viewed by Premium Members) has been updated this afternoon (Thursday 24th August and is now based on results up to and including Gameweek 2. 52,219 managers participating in the Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked.

The new top ten, with FFS Career Hall of Fame positions in brackets, is:

1(1) Finn Sollie.

2(2) Fábio Borges.

3(3) Jon Ballantyne.

4(5) Mark Hurst.

5(4) John Canning.

6(7) Conor’s Team.

7(9) Markku Ojala.

8(8) Rob Mayes.

9(10) Matt Corbidge.

10(12) Niall O’Connor.

Mark Hurst, Conor’s team, Markku Ojala and Matt Corbidge have all improved their positions, and Niall O’Connor has replaced Jon Corke in the top ten. Niall has had two top 600 finishes, plus four more in the top 6k – and last season he missed out on another top 10k finish by only eight places!

Seven of the ten are currently in the overall top million, with Finn Sollie leading the way at 176k.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Greg Chesterton is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5k0l6n) and is 307th overall. He came 186th in 2011/12. The top two both followed a Bench Boost in Gameweek 1 with a Wildcard in Gameweek 2, but Chris Harrison is in joint fourth position without using any of his chips yet.

Prizes will be awarded to the top ten FFS registered teams at the end of the season, and there is also a Month 1 prize for the leading team at the end of Gameweek 3 – see this article for full details.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Greg is also the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, but Ben Iduas in second place has not yet used any of his chips.

This mini-league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Liam McAllister is the new leader in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. He came 673rd in 2015/16, has had four more top 10k finishes and is 88th in our newly updated FFS Live Hall of Fame. RoyArve Garvik, Ignazio La Rosa, David Bowman and Craig Johnson (Bouncebackability) also won their first two matches, but Liam leads by virtue of his superior overall ranking.

The Fixtures and Results section of FFS Head-to-Head Leagues shows the latest Gameweek scores, but the League Tables section is still showing data from last season. The problem affecting the fixtures for Divisions 225 to 241 in League 9 (the ones that needed a Mr Average to make up numbers) has now been fixed.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 2 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code x9free) was 34 after hits, with 98 teams to be removed and 1,622 going through to Gameweek 3. The LMS leaderboard is now running for the time being thanks to Ragabolly.

TM reopened LMS for an hour at about 1.30pm on Tuesday and again at about 1.30am on Wednesday to collect a limited number of new entries that had passed all the previous Safety Scores. 46 entries were added, so there will now be 1,668 going through to Gameweek 3. Keep an eye out for future posts by TM about LMS opening times if you wish to enter.

Christy Snell was the top scorer of the Gameweek with 81 points, thanks to double-digit hauls from Mbeumo, Mitoma, Estupinan and Odegaard.

MODS & CONS

Dan Laidlaw (Legomane) is the new leader of the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. He came 1,006th in 2016/17. Geoff Dance has slipped to third despite following his Bench Boost with a Wildcard.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

J Martin (Pilot Flame) leads for a second week in the FFScout Family mini-league and is now 5,412nd overall.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Jonah Sinclair is the new leader of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code x8qf0d) and is 3,555th overall. He has had two previous top 8k finishes.

This league is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Jonah is also the new leader of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 4y0ws3).

This league is for teams with two or more finishes in the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Luke Aiello is the new leader of PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (league code oymggk) and is 8,273rd overall. He came 98th in 2018/19 and has had two other top 7k finishes.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Jarmo Savinainen is the new leader of Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code xz4wet). He has had two top 800 finishes and another in the top 8k.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Cameron Wong is the new leader of Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code mq8lpy). He came 84th in 2010/11 and had another three top 10k finishes in the next three seasons.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2018/19 FPL Champion Adam Levy is the new leader in Simon March’s FPL Champions League. He also came 90th in 2021/22.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Graham Fiddler is the new leader of Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code xbert7). He came 338th in 2014/15, has had another two top 9k finishes and is 602nd in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Gary Kerr leads for a second week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league and has risen to 2,616th overall.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Matthew Clark is the new leader of my Opening Day League.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Tom Murray is the new leader of the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (league code 65xmu5). The Scout community team (Scout PFT) is joint 39th.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Dyl John is the new leader of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code b84jwh). He has shamefully never finished in the top 300k – but this is only his third season!

GET INVOLVED

