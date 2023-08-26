Four more Premier League matches get underway at 15:00 BST, with well-owned players from Arsenal, Brentford and Manchester United among those in action.

The headline team news comes from the Emirates, as Mikel Arteta benches Gabriel Magalhaes for the third straight league match.

It’s Jakub Kiwior, and not the Brazilian, who replaces the suspended Takehiro Tomiyasu for the Gunners, with Arteta seemingly sticking with Thomas Partey as an inverted full-back.

Gabriel’s route back into the starting XI – if he has one – may hinge on Oleksandr Zinchenko making the line-up but the Ukraine international is also only among the substitutes this afternoon.

Arteta’s other change is an eyebrow-raiser, as Leandro Trossard starts in place of the benched Eddie Nketiah.

Gabriel Jesus is among the replacements, too, on his return from a knee injury.

Opponents Fulham also make two changes from their Gameweek 2 side.

One is enforced as Calvin Bassey replaces the banned Tim Ream, while the fit-again Joao Palhinha starts in place of Harrison Reed.

At Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag makes three changes to the Manchester United side that started the defeat in north London last Sunday.

Luke Shaw and Mason Mount are out injured, so in come Diogo Dalot and Christian Eriksen at left-back and central midfield respectively.

In the only unenforced alteration, Anthony Martial takes the place of Alejandro Garnacho.

Ryan Yates and Ola Aina replace Orel Mangala and Neco Williams for visitors Nottingham Forest.

The team news from Brentford couldn’t be more straightforward: both the Bees and Crystal Palace are unchanged.

In the battle at the bottom at Goodison Park, Everton manager Sean Dyche makes three changes.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alex Iwobi are both out injured, while Michael Keane drops out.

Arnaut Danjuma, Lewis Dobbin and £4.0m Fantasy Premier League (FPL) defender Jarrad Branthwaite get promotions to the starting XI.

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O’Neil responds to last week’s heavy defeat in Brighton by making two changes, one enforced.

Hugo Bueno and Hwang Hee-Chan come into the side as Rayan Ait-Nouri drops down to the bench and Matheus Nunes misses out through suspension.

GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Partey, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Odegaard, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Subs: Raya, Gabriel, Jesus, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Zinchenko.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Palhinha, Lukic, Pereira, Wilson, Jimenez, De Cordova-Reid.

Subs: Rodak, Tosin, Reed, Cairney, Adama, Muniz, Mbabu, Vinícius, Harris.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Hickey, Collins, Pinnock, Henry, Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt, Schade, Wissa, Mbeumo.

Subs: Balcombe, Zanka, Onyeka, Ajer, Lewis-Potter, Roeslev, Yarmolyuk, Olakigbe, Brierley.

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Lerma, Eze, Schlupp, Ayew, Edouard.

Subs: Matthews, Tomkins, Mateta, Clyne, Richards, Ahamada, Gordon, Riedewald, Sakyi.

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Young, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Onana, Danjuma, Dobbin.

Subs: Virginia, Lonergan, Keane, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Chermiti, Maupay, Cannon, Onyango.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno, Neto, Gomes, Lemina, Hee-Chan, Cunha, Silva.

Subs: Bentley, Toti, Doherty, Ait-Nouri, Jonny, Hodge, Sarabia, Traore, Kalajdzic.

Manchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Dalot, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.

Subs: Henderson, Lindelof, Maguire, Sancho, Pellistri, McTominay, Fernandez, Gore, Garnacho.

Nottingham Forest XI: Turner, Boly, Worrall, McKenna, Aurier, Danilo, Yates, Aina, Johnson, Gibbs-White, Awoniyi.

Subs: Horvath, N Williams, Kouyate, Wood, Niakhate, Elanga, Freuler, Montiel, Hwang.