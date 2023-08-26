1333
  1. All For One
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Rashford to:

    A) Foden
    B) Sterling

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Foden

    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Foden

    3. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Will be deciding whole week, Maddison also on the cards

      1. All For One
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Maddison looked great could of had more assists but Richarlison is terrible...

        1. Atimis
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Totally

    4. Victor6359
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      B

    5. SamH123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      can it wait until Foden plays

    6. F4L
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      why would you sell him

      1. All For One
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Man Utd don't look great, Arsenal and Brighton next.

        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Arsenal aren't good at defending though

        2. F4L
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          neither of those sides have defended well this season, rashford just put in his best performance

      2. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Wild guess but he think others will get more points.

        1. All For One
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Yeah that's true also terrib;e away record vs top 10

  2. dansmusen
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    AWB/Saliba/Onana 1 point. That is the worst ever I think with those fixtures

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      It's the beautiful game.

      Unpredictable at best!

  3. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Started the season with Gabriel, before this GW, decide to do Gabriel to Henry over Gusto, and benched Udogie, can’t catch a break

    1. dansmusen
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      That's shitty luck mate

    2. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      that really is awful

    3. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour ago

      That’s bad luck Gabriel has messed up a lot of teams that didn’t get the leak my own included

  4. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Pick two to transfer in:
    A. Sterling (NFO bou AVL)
    B. Maddison (bur SHU ars)
    C. Mbeumo (BOU mun EVE)
    D. Diaz (AVL wol WHU)

    1. Victor6359
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      AB

    2. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      AC

    3. All For One
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      AB

  5. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Wolves had 2 shots on target and fpl tell me Pickford made 2 saves.

    So where’s my clean sheet?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Maybe he saved one of the 5 shots off target?

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        By their rules that doesn’t count as a save.

      2. Utopsis
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        lol

  6. DaniCT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Chances for Joao Pedro not getting a minute today? got udogie as 3rd sub. some jammy points there ngl

    1. F4L
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      only if the match is postponed

      Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      maybe only 20% he doesn't play a minute idk

      Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      If you need him to not come on at all, it's 100% chance he will

  7. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    24 with 5 to play

    Literally worst start to season ever.

    1. Bleh
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      You think that’s bad. My bench has outscored the rest of my team lol

      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Nice

    2. jimbe4mXL
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      18 with 6 to play xD

      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Wow nice

  8. Josh.E
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    so Turner is better than Pickford lol

  9. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Rashford to

    A Diaz

    B. Jota

    1. Differentiator
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Just keep. 2 assists

      1. Disco Stu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        United just look a total mess. Would like to have a Pool player, and it's either transfer out Rash or Odegaard(Also have Saka)

  10. Eightball
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    A) Foden + Jackson
    B) Sterling + Alvarez

    1. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      there is an argument for having all 4

      1. Eightball
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        I already have two from both teams so can't have all.

  11. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Pickford.....it's the hope that kills you.......

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      I don’t get it though - says wolves had 2 shots on target and Pickford has 2 saves so has to be a clean sheet no if not an own goal?

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Could've saved a deflection?

        1. FATHERLESS SON
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Ah maybe

  12. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Onana owners, should we act and make a switch? Even for a hit but looking long term.

    1. Disco Stu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I'm in the same boat, but hate wasting a transfer on a keeper

    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Not for a hit.

      Who will you get for him?

      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        56 mins ago

        Dunno kinda desert for the GKs

        1. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          54 mins ago

          Exactly. Keep him for now unless your gonna save money by changing him to get an upgrade elsewhere.

    3. MrZ
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Will need to see if amrabat rumour is true.
      If not, probably sell for areola.
      Ars bri not looking good

  13. Salarrivederci
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Just need Salah and Diaz to go bananas and this will be a great GW!

    1. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Jota for me

  14. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Rash looked good today. Better than last 2 matches. Will you still sell him. If yes for Whom?
    1. Maddison
    2. Foden
    3. Jota

    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      1

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Foden

    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      yes please sell, can everyone sell him please

  15. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Thank You Arteta

    Udogie 1st sub 12pts
    Bruno 12pts
    Saka 9pts
    Rashford 7pts

    Not too bad aday

    Now

    Martinelli Gabriel and Rashford
    To
    Sterling Gvardiol and Foden -4

    Yes or no?

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Do it, am doing Rashford Martinelli > Sterling Maddison/Mbeumo, got Foden already

  16. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Rather Kneejerky but I'm thinking Eze and Martinelli to Sterling and Maddison. Potentially may take a -4 and get rid of Pickford too

  17. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Onana/Eze➡️Sanchez/Sterling -4??

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Don't love keeper hits but if it enables it...

      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        It does

  18. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Has Milner started every game so far?

    1. F4L
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      yes, guess de zerbi thinks he's better defensively than veltman; enables estu to attack

      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Thought he'd be signed to sub on late and kill games off. Guess there's still life in the old warhorse, yet

        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 6 Years
          46 mins ago

          That's Gabriel's role at the moment

          1. DARE TO BISCAN
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            44 mins ago

            Qué

            1. Pep bites Kun
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Qué? Not that difficult, albeit a different team 🙂 Gabriel is being brought on to close games out.

              Milner discussion is too early to judge.

  19. Arvin-ation
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Just squeezed into the top 60k

    Can't wait for Mitoma to crap all over my rank in a bit!

  20. jimbe4mXL
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    How did Wissa and Mbeumo look lads? Close to scoring? Shoudl i regret bringing them in, or just not their day?

    1. F4L
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      no soft penalties for Brentford today

  21. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    So do you guys think Arteta has learnt his lesson? Today so many mistakes my God... playing that defensive line with Partey and Kiwior on the wings, Trossard at CF, insisting playing Havertz in midfield....

    Surely
    White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko
    Partey Odegaard Rice
    Saka Nketiah/Jesus Martinelli

    is the way to go

    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Looks like Artera and Gabriel now get on as well as Pep and Cancelo do.

    2. dabber7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      It is the way to go but Arteta's too stubborn to accept that Havertz was a stupid purchase.

    3. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Oops - Arteta.

  22. FFS ManU
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Was going to do Rashford to Sterling but with Saka back on pens might do Odegaard instead.

    1. dabber7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Yes I was going to do the same but now leaning to letting Ode go.

  23. Bleh
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Sterling or Maddison, who to go for first?

    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      55 mins ago

      Sterling, if he played as well as the reports state then he could be on for 200+ points this season.

    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Maddison is my call. I don't think Sterling is a bad call. I'd just like to see more (from both)

  24. Shaw must go on
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Hi everyone, I'm looking for your honest opinion.
    I need JWP to commit one foul to win 60quid or cash out for 25quid?? What would you do?? It was a 2euro free bet.
    A Great weekend to everyone.

    1. EffPeeEll
      • 3 Years
      55 mins ago

      cash out for a 12/1 winner given you've only bet 2 quid

    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      53 mins ago

      Cash out.

      Stop betting.

