971
971 Comments Post a Comment
  1. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Starting Arsenal CF against Fulham first on my bench.
    Out of favour CB benched and ready to come on for a cameo in my team.

    Not ideal

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Why?

      Open Controls
    2. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Udogie Gusto and Maddi on my bench!

      Open Controls
  2. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Fabritzio Romano said the other day and he said this is hyperbole for he is not for sale.

    “my sources, yesterday, when I was asking, they told me not even €200 million (£170m) will convince Arsenal to let Gabriel Magalhaes go. So, at the moment, Gabriel is staying at Arsenal. This is very strong and clear.”

    He won't play him but he is so important he is not for sale, I am very very confused.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.