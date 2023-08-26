James Maddison has been deemed fit enough to make the Tottenham Hotspur starting XI this Saturday lunchtime.

The Lilywhites are away to Bournemouth in the day’s early kick-off. The match gets underway at the Vitality Stadium at 12:30 BST.

Maddison was sighted on crutches and wearing a protective boot at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last Saturday evening, not returning to training until yesterday.

Flagged as a doubt by Fantasy Premier League (FPL), he was sold by over 340,000 managers in the run-up to last night’s deadline.

But the midfielder’s availability means that Ange Postecoglou is able to name the same team that defeated Manchester United in Gameweek 2.

Pedro Porro again gets the nod over Emerson Royal at right-back, while Richarlison keeps his place up front.

There’s still some doubt over who the Spurs penalty taker is going into Gameweek 3 but, in belatedly released quotes from the embargoed section of Postecoglou’s pre-match presser, it’s down to three names:

“I saw a few of them trying today. I think Sonny is up there. I think Madders and Richy are all sort of in there. [Yves] Bissouma I’ve seen take about 500 and miss about 495. But he’s still out there practising, so I don’t know. It’s somewhere within that order.” – Ange Postecoglou on who will take penalties

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola makes two changes to the Bournemouth side that lost at Anfield last weekend.

Lloyd Kelly and Justin Kluivert are brought into the side for the benched Marcos Senesi and Jaidon Anthony.

There were 10 goals scored in the two meetings between these two sides in 2022/23, both matches resulting in a last-gasp 3-2 away win.

Dominic Solanke‘s highest-ever FPL score in a single match came against Spurs last season when he secured a 15-point haul in a clash in north London.

GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Aarons, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez, Christie, Rothwell, Semenyo, Billing, Kluivert, Solanke

Subs: Radu, Cook, Mepham, Brooks, Moore, Traore, Hill, Senesi, Anthony

Tottenham XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Maddison, Son, Richarlison

Subs: Forster, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sanchez, Emerson, Perisic, Lo Celso, Solomon, Davies