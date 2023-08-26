Roberto De Zerbi has been predictably unpredictable with his team selection for Brighton and Hove Albion’s clash with West Ham United.

Kick-off at the Amex Stadium is at 17:30 BST.

The Brighton boss heavily signposted more substitute duty for Joao Pedro with his comments in Friday’s pre-match press conference.

But he kept a benching for Jason Steele up his sleeve, the shot-stopper making way for summer signing Bart Verbruggen between the posts.

In fairness, De Zerbi had threatened to regularly rotate his goalkeepers in comments made earlier this season.

He’s duly delivered after just three Gameweeks.

“Yes, I think [they are comfortable with the rotation]. They have a great relationship between them. They are different because Jason has more experience in the Premier League but both are top ‘keepers for us.” – Roberto De Zerbi, speaking ahead of kick-off

De Zerbi’s only other change is an enforced one, with the injured Julio Enciso replaced by Evan Ferguson. The Brighton boss had again given us advance warning of this in Friday’s presser.

David Moyes makes two changes to the West Ham team that beat Chelsea last Sunday.

Nayef Aguerd is suspended after his Gameweek 2 red card, so in comes Angelo Ogbonna at centre-back.

There’s also a more conservative alteration to the Hammers’ XI as defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez replaces the benched Said Benrahma.

Moyes perhaps has last season’s game at the Amex in mind with this change: the visitors were thumped 4-0 by the Seagulls, with Benrahma hooked at half-time.

GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen; Milner, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Gilmour; March, Ferguson, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Julio, Dahoud, Joao Pedro, Lallana, Adingra, Van Hecke, Veltman, Buonanotte.

West Ham United XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson; Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Paqueta, Alvarez; Antonio.

Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Fornals, Cornet, Ings, Benrahma, Kehrer, Mubama.