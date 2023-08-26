518
518 Comments Post a Comment
  1. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    West Ham have had 18% ball possession and are 3-0 up. Crazy.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not too dissimilar against us either. At least we scored

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Counter attacking goals are easier to score. More space to run into.

      Open Controls
    3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Tactical masterclass

      Open Controls
  2. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Looks like I gotta wildcard, I've been rinsed this gameweek, and my last gameweek was poor too.

    Open Controls
  3. Bishopool
    • 11 Years
    just now

    well thats only good for PL

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.