  1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Best f in for pedro pls givn fixt n form
    1 wissa
    2 alvarez
    3 jackson
    4 nkrtiah

    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      2 or 3. See how Alvarez does tomorrow

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Thx. Got t b done 2nite, that punk pedro price goin lower 2nite

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      2

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Agree w u, jackson dont think i trust

    3. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      2

    4. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Thx all

    5. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      this is what the english language will look like in 10 years 😉

      remember if you bought pedro for 5.5 you wont lose value

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        wht u mn?

  2. FPL Blow-In
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Beat city defender as a Shaw replacement? Dias?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Yep. Or Gvardiol if you're a cheapskate.

      1. fgdu
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Is walker nailed

        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          I would not be going anywhere near Walker.

  3. TBL
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Chances of Luton scoring against West Ham vs Arsenal against man united

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Zero. Would have to be an own goal.

  4. JT11fc
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Any legitimacy to the 'Foden not traveling' news?
    Hoping Baldock doesnt sub in for minus if he plays

    1. Lord of Ings
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Where did you read this?

      1. JT11fc
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        FPL Raptor X'ed it or tweeted it

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      People here have been saying he is travelling seperately. He's a disruptive influence on the bus apparently.

      1. JT11fc
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Thanks, haha thats funny

      2. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        players who travel separately normally brace. Its statistically true.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Including those that sit on the Pine Throne?

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            especially them

    3. @FPLMason
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Check here RE Foden traveling issues https://twitter.com/managing_city/status/1695534715590070749?s=46

      1. Lord of Ings
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Reliable source?

        1. FATHERLESS SON
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Well it says ‘Managing City’ so presumably

      2. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Lovely jubbly, look forward to my haulage

      3. JT11fc
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Phewy, thanks

  5. BenDavies
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Evening everyone.

    Do we think Shaw is dropping in price tonight?
    Ideally would like to have Sunday's games done before I use my 2 FT's to get him out.

    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Likely unfortunately. I'm moving tonight

    2. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      He's at -100% here, so it looks like he will drop

      https://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/

    3. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      FPL Stats has him on -100.7 to drop. I would say that is indicative of a probable drop.

    4. BenDavies
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Cheers all

  6. marcus2704
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Was set to bring in either Maddison or Sterling, but now Bowen against Luton is also very appealing, however the next two game weeks for West Ham are pretty bad. IMO the smart money is on Maddison, but Sterling looked fire and those fixtures are so tempting however I cant shake the feeling of him being a massive trap either.

    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Fortune favours the bold, get 2 of them

      1. marcus2704
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        ATM I am on a 3-4-3 so would need to drop Alvarez for Sterling. I just brought Maddison in for Rashford with my FT so I will sit tight for now and see how the rest of the GW pans out.

        1. JT11fc
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Forrest are looking good so maybe holding off on Sterling is smart

          1. RICICLE
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Holding off sterling is always smart, ultimate troll

  7. Willmissudimitrypayet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    gtg?

    Johnstone
    Gusto Chilwell Lewis
    Salah (C) Jota Saka Sterling Mbeumo
    Haaland Wissa

    Estupinan, Saliba, Osula, Turner

    1. Willmissudimitrypayet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Worth a bench boost? xD

  8. Buck The Trent
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Would you do Estu to Udogie? Brighton fixtures worsening

    1. Willmissudimitrypayet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      nah, Estu plays such a free role

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      maybe, Estupinan might actually rise tonight so hold off anyway and you can take .1 profit. That said, Udogie might also.

    3. TBL
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      you would have to transfer him back later

  9. FF Dirtbag
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Seriously considering a hit to do Martinelli and Gabriel out for Maddison and a city defender... Thoughts?

    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Likely my moves also, however if Diaz looks good I may opt for him instead

  10. Bleh
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Ode out for Maddison/Sterling or roll?

    Ederson
    Chilwell, Henry, Gusto
    Salah, Ode, Foden, Mbeumo, Mitoma
    Haaland, Wissa

    (Areola, Estu, Saliba, Semenyo)

    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I’m debating the same thing. Can’t decide

    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Ode is awesome, I’m keeping, kinda got a soft spot for him

  11. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    A) Eze, Martinelli and J Pedro to Sterling, Maddison, Semenyo for -4
    B) Eze, Saka, J Pedro to Sterling, Maddison, Antonio/ Wissa -4
    C) A but without J Pedro move for free

  12. Kantelele
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Who is most nailed City attacking player except Haaland ?

    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Foden surely, he can play left, right or no.10

      1. Kantelele
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        You think more than Alvarez or Grealish ?

        1. JT11fc
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Yes, his only threat for the no.10 spot is Bsilva

    2. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Yes Foden then KdB

  13. gawa11
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Gabriel & Trossard out
    1. Batman & sterling in
    2. Gusto & Maddison/Foden

    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      1

  14. gawa11
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Gabriel & Trossard out
    1. Botman & sterling in
    2. Gusto & Maddison/Foden

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      2

    2. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      2 Maddy

    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I don't think Gusto is worth the pick now tbh, I think at most he'll get another 3 games (at least until James breaks down again)

  15. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    You can't help but think/see that Arteta inverting at right back cost the side goals today and Brighton also fell short tactically, both at home messing up.

    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      The over-tinkering confuses me

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Brighton always seem to have a few stickers inbetween some superb games, not sure why. Arsenal, I'm not too sure. Is Gabriel leaving and that's why Arteta is continuing with these system shuffles? Have they fallen out? Why did he let Tierney leave? What's the permanent plan when Zinchenko is fit, does Partey still play or not? Lots of questions so far

      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        *stinkers

  16. stevehaigh84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Pedro to Awoniyi FT. Forest have some tricky fixtures on the horizon, but he's on fire!

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Yeah I wanted to start the season with him but fixtures weren't ideal and his injury fully put me off, but this is the most tempting move for me right now. I'd play him in all their games barring City probably so I can take one week benching as I have cover. Only thing is I thought I read he's heavily outscored xG and hasn't actually had many chances so I do worry goals may dry up at any stage, but Forest have improved so much

    2. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      It’s annoying having to make the move because I thought Joao Pedro looked excellent when he came on, should have got an assist if it weren’t for an Areola wonder save out of nowhere

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        MILES better than Welbeck was, surely, surely he starts the next game if RDZ has any sense

  17. Norco
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Is Watkins a hold for the Liverpool fixture?

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Definitely

    2. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I’d see how he does tomorrow

  18. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Do we think Cash will play tomorrow?

  19. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Rico Lewis to Udogie?

    Have Estu/Chilly/Gusto and Baldock.

    Estu has two tough fixtures coming up where Udogie has two green ones then back to Estu for the next two and then back to Udogie. Seems like a solid move.

    Thoughts?

  20. premierleaguesgreatestevert…
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Anyone else think Rash could score against Arsenal? 3 goals v them last year and their defence looks leaky

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Yes, probably, and hopefully. Especially because people will be selling him.

    2. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Yup, game will be full of goals

  21. Mark Colonel
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    My team for GW4 ( 3-5-2 ) Please help with the transfer

    PICKFORD ( Turner )
    CHILWELL - GUSTO - ESTUPINIAN ( Saliba - Baldock )
    BRUNO - STERLING - FODEN - SAKA - EZE
    HAALAND - WATKINS ( Osula )

    a) Pickford -> Ederson ? Vicario ?
    b) Eze -> Luis Diaz ? Mbuemo ? Maddison ?
    c) stay with Pickford and Eze and save 2ft after international break

    1ft , 3,5m in bank

    1. Norco
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'd save

  22. Everyday im Schneiderlin
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Team A or B ? Thanks

    Aerola
    Chillwell estupian romero
    Salah foden saka mitoma mbeumo
    alvarez haaland
    Turner gusto wissa

    Aerola
    Chillwell estupian udogie
    Salah sterling saka mitoma mbeumo
    Izak haaland
    Turner nkieta gusto

    1. Norco
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      So:

      Romero Foden Isak Alvarez
      vs
      Udogie Sterling Wissa Nketia

