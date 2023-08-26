Before we get started on the Scout Notes, the Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Saturday’s Gameweek 3 matches.
All of the day’s goals, assists and bonus points come courtesy of LiveFPL.
And we’ve also got a selection of the Opta stats that can be found in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.
GAMEWEEK 3: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 3: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)
MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|1 – 3
|West Ham United
|Manchester United
|3 – 2
|Nottingham Forest
|Everton
|0 – 1
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Brentford
|1 – 1
|Crystal Palace
|Arsenal
|2 – 2
|Fulham
|Bournemouth
|0 – 2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Chelsea
|3 – 0
|Luton Town
Best f in for pedro pls givn fixt n form
1 wissa
2 alvarez
3 jackson
4 nkrtiah