  1. Pessi
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    LMS my only red flag this week lol

    1. Max Verstappen
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Well done

  2. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Could Pep have signed Doku because of the lack of pace in this City team? Perhaps I am imagining things but looked like a team full of old men lol

  3. Tambling5
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Thanks Arteta for leaving out Gabriel. Mr.Cash on as sub!

  4. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Foden will come on in my opinion.

  5. boc610
    • 11 Years
    just now

    sooooo tired of these damn casuals getting points im entitled to because I play this game SUPER SERIOUSLY.

