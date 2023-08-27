There are three Premier League games taking place on Sunday with a double-header up first at 14:00 BST.

Newcomers Burnley host Aston Villa, while Sheffield United meet Manchester City at Bramall Lane.

The champions make two changes from last week’s 1-0 win over Newcastle United, with Nathan Ake and Bernardo Silva coming in for Manuel Akanji and Phil Foden.

Akanji is missing from the matchday squad, while Foden is named among the substitutes, a bench that also includes new signing Jeremy Doku.

As for the hosts, they make just one alteration, with Max Lowe replaced by George Baldock.

Meanwhile, at Turf Moor, Burnley make two changes from Gameweek 1. Hannes Delcroix is handed a debut while Manuel Benson also makes the starting XI, with Jordan Beyer – who seemed to be struggling when coming off against Man City a fortnight ago – and Vitinho dropping out.

Aston Villa also make a couple of changes from midweek, with Robin Olsen and Matty Cash replacing the injured Emiliano Martinez and Leon Bailey, who only makes the bench.

GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Trafford, Al-Dakhil, Delcroix, O’Shea, Roberts, Berge, Cullen, Koleosho, Amdouni, Benson, Foster

Subs: Muric, Vitinho, Brownhill, Cork, Gudmundsson, Redmond, Ramsey, Larsen, Rodriguez

Aston Villa XI: Olsen, Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne, Cash, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn, Diaby, Watkins

Subs: Zych, Marschall, Chambers, Tielemans, Traore, Bailey, Zaniolo, Duran

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Baldock, Norwood, Souza, Hamer, Osborn, Traore, Osula

Subs: Davies, Basham, Larouci, Trusty, Bogle, Coulibaly, Brooks, Marsh, McBurnie

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodri, Alvarez, Kovacic, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Liews, McAtee, Bobb, Palmer, Phillips, Gomez, Foden, Doku