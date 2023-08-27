Newcastle United host Liverpool this afternoon in the final match of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 3.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

The Magpies, who finished fourth last season but lost twice to Jurgen Klopp’s side, are unchanged.

That means Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson are on the bench again, with Miguel Almiron, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak preferred up front.

As for Liverpool, Diogo Jota is a substitute as Klopp makes two changes to his starting XI.

Ibrahima Konate misses out with a muscle problem, with Joel Matip and Waturo Endo coming in.

GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Livramento, Lascelles, Targett, Barnes, Anderson, Murphy, Longstaff, Wilson

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Elliott, Darwin, Doak, Jota