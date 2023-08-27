976
976 Comments Post a Comment
  1. aleksios
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Best 5 mids to have?

    Open Controls
    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Salah | Saka | Bruno | Foden | Mbuemo

      Open Controls
      1. Swahealy
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Salah ? 5 points per match , never mind the missed penalties, for 12.5 not worth it

        Open Controls
        1. FootballLover
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Played Chels and Ncastle away. Give over.

          Open Controls
        2. FATHERLESS SON
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          But Haaland is (?)

          Open Controls
          1. FootballLover
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            They seek strength in groupthink numbers. Youtubers told them Salah's not worth it.

            Open Controls
            1. FATHERLESS SON
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 29 mins ago

              Power in numbers they say! What I don’t get is, yes neither of them are worth their price but it’s so easy to have both and build a great squad

              Open Controls
            2. x.jim.x
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              Lad’s a Liverpool fan who hates Salah and Klopp

              Open Controls
        3. FATHERLESS SON
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Was a hair away from a haul in week 1, barely offside goal and crossbar shot

          Open Controls
        4. Derbz87
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          You say never mind the missed pens (1 as far as I know) but that is factored in his pts total as deducted pts

          Open Controls
    2. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Maddison, Diaby, Mbuemo, Saka and Sterling for now

      Open Controls
    3. bialk
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Maddison, Saka, Bowen, Bruno, Sterling

      Open Controls
    4. Sad Ken
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      The five that did the best this week it seems.

      Open Controls
    5. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Don’t listen to the others. It’s…

      Saka Rashy Mbuemo Maddison Foden

      These guys will be highest scorers by GW10

      Open Controls
    6. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Saka | Bruno | Foden | Mbuemo | Sterling

      Open Controls
  2. reshardo
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    90 this G/W not bad sterling (c) helped me!

    Open Controls
    1. dshv
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Wow awesome.. rank ?

      Open Controls
      1. reshardo
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Currently ranked 15k need advice team is
        Starters
        Pos Form GW Pts Fix
        View player information

        West Ham
        Areola
        WHUGKP
        GKP 6.0 5 18 LUT (A)
        View player information

        Chelsea
        Chilwell
        CHEDEF
        DEF 4.7 6 14 NFO (H)
        View player information

        Spurs
        Udogie
        TOTDEF
        DEF 6.0 12 18 BUR (A)
        View player information

        Spurs
        Pedro Porro
        TOTDEF
        DEF 4.0 6 12 BUR (A)
        View player information

        Chelsea
        Sterling
        CHEMID
        MID 7.7 19 23 NFO (H)
        View player information

        Spurs
        Maddison
        TOTMID
        MID 7.3 10 22 BUR (A)
        View player information

        Liverpool
        Luis Díaz
        LIVMID
        MID 5.3 1 16 AVL (H)
        View player information

        Man City
        Foden
        MCIMID
        MID 5.3 4 16 FUL (H)
        View player information

        Man City
        J.Alvarez
        MCIFWD
        FWD 4.7 2 14 FUL (H)
        View player information

        Chelsea
        N.Jackson
        CHEFWD
        FWD 3.0 7 9 NFO (H)
        View player information

        Man City
        Haaland
        MCIFWD
        FWD 6.3 4 19 FUL (H)
        Substitutes
        Pos Form GW Pts Fix
        View player information

        Man Utd
        Onana
        MUNGKP
        GKP 3.7 0 11 ARS (A)
        View player information

        Arsenal
        Saka
        ARSMID
        MID 7.0 8 21 MUN (H)
        View player information

        Brighton
        Estupiñan
        BHADEF
        DEF 6.3 1 19 NEW (H)
        View player information

        Arsenal
        Gabriel
        ARSDEF
        DEF 0.7 0 2 MUN (H)

        Open Controls
        1. FATHERLESS SON
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          No wonder you’re doing so well with that many players!

          Open Controls
        2. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          That has to be the longest team reveal I've seen on here but well played.

          Open Controls
        3. Sad Ken
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Your post put me in a K-hole.

          Open Controls
    2. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Superb

      Open Controls
    3. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Not bad. Probably a small green arrow. Im on 46.

      Open Controls
    4. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Great week

      Open Controls
      1. reshardo
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Thanks mate

        Open Controls
  3. dshv
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Remove one

    Martinelli / Saka
    Rashford / Bruno

    Bring

    Maddison / Son

    Open Controls
    1. bialk
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Marty
      Rashford
      Maddy

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Rash, Marti

      Maddison, but Son perhaps soon after him.

      Open Controls
    3. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      If I was only removing one it'd be Rashford on a price basis and Arsenal looking marginally better than Man Utd so far. I havent seen any justification for double Arsenal or Man Utd attack in 3 gws

      Open Controls
  4. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    I thought Darwin was intended target, but no Jota assist(?)

    Open Controls
    1. Mata of opinion
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      This. Looking for answer also

      Open Controls
    2. Kaptenen
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Agree. Botman did never control the ball even though it touched him. Have seen a lot worse given..

      Open Controls
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Hit Botman's backside went one direction and then flicked off his heel into Darwin's path, so maybe why the assist wasn't given.

      Open Controls
  5. reshardo
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/501015/event/3 Anyone can beat this game week score?

    Open Controls
    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      1,844 apparently

      Open Controls
  6. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    I own Cash and captained a defender this week….

    If only!!!

    Open Controls
  7. Pessi
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    30k rank hit from auto-subs, damn

    Open Controls
  8. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Can't decide who to bench this GW

    Pedro
    Udogie
    Pinnock

    Open Controls
    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Pinnock

      Open Controls
    2. Pessi
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Pedro

      Open Controls
  9. Puntillimon
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Do feel that Darwin’s lack of English is putting him in a tough place to nail a starting spot. Hopefully he learns the language soon. Pool will be so dangerous with a clinical finisher like him secured up top

    Open Controls
    1. HadiSLIM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      His lack of clinicalism probably - apart from today

      Open Controls
    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Fluent and firing.

      Open Controls
  10. Lollabear
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    I know a lot of you have Turner and Onana. Surely you’ll take a chance on Onana making a lot of saves vs Arsenal? I mean, if you’re keeping those two at all

    Open Controls
    1. HadiSLIM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Turner pulls alotta saves

      Open Controls
  11. _Freddo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Have to feel for Newcastle, Trent should have got a second yellow, the ref influenced the game again for not doing his job, I know VVD went but that doesn’t make what happened to Trent right.

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      TBF, running a Trent was our best chance of creating something. Disappointing that there weren't many chances for Isak or Wilson.

      Open Controls
  12. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Would you start Ødegaard (h) to United or Watkins @ Burnley?

    Open Controls
    1. bialk
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Watkins

      Open Controls
    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Watkins is away at Liverpool mate

      Open Controls
    3. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      I think that you mean Pool

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Apologies, meant Pool away

        Open Controls
    4. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Villa away at Burnley again?!
      Right I’m capping Cash!

      Open Controls
  13. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Pickford,
    Chilwell, Shaw, Estupiñán, Gvardiol
    Salah, Saka, Martinelli, Rashford
    Haaland, Wissa

    Turner, Osula, Chukwuemeka, Baldock

    1 FT, 0.5m ITB

    Cash saved me this GW but would you start him away to Pool in GW4 ?

    The options I'm considering are

    A) Baldock to Gusto (bench Cash)
    B) Salah & Chukwuemeka to Sterling and Maddison (bench Cash) -4
    C) Martinelli to Sterling (play Cash)
    D) Save FT (play Cash)

    I'm leaning towards B because it potentially saves me from WCing over the international break.

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Shaw should be Cash

      Open Controls
  14. Alan The Llama
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    35 points.

    I've had better weeks.

    Open Controls
  15. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Taking off Tonali was genius....

    Open Controls
  16. RoyaleBlue
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Does Luis Diaz start next GW? Just Gakpo out for Darwin, otherwise forward line should stay the same? Wondering whether I should take a hit to drop Diaz if he won’t be starting

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      He was subbed for Joe Gomez after Virgil was sent off so I wouldn’t look into that.

      Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      It depends on his replacement but I think he has a 60% chance of starting. Minutes still a concern tho

      Open Controls
    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      IMO Diaz can play in a midfield 3 a bit like what Gakpo was doing and leave that left attacking spot for Jota. Jota is a lot more complete as a forward, he can drop, hold the ball, play the decisive pass and score goals, Diaz is a player to brake the lines, to disrupt the shape playing a lot 1v1s and shooting himself. He can't play side by side with Darwin and makes Salah a worst asset as well. But the German God knows better what can we do.

      Open Controls
  17. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    I am still annoyed that if I played Areola instead of Onana I would have got 5 more points haha.

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Seen your initial post yesterday 😆

      Still very valid 😆

      Open Controls
    2. Visionaries
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Don't beat yourself up.
      Literally NO ONE would've selected a WHU away to Brighton over a MNU home to Forest player

      Open Controls
  18. Hairy Potter
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Poor FPL GW and Newcastle throw away 3 points. Like to see a bit of a redemption story like Darwin's, just not at SJP. Nevermind, it's a new evening for some beers and there's no work tomorrow!

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      *nice evening

      Open Controls
  19. Twisted Saltergater
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Quite a strong wildcard team possible

    Areola • Turner
    Chilwell • Saliba • Gvardiol • Udogie • Gusto
    Salah • Saka • Sterling • Foden • Maddison
    Haaland • Wissa • Archer

    Open Controls
    1. But I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Udogie a good option for Gvardiol...?

      City/Ederson conceding consolation goals again ?

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        5m for a City defender is still crazy value. They should be 6m.

        Open Controls
    2. bialk
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Where is Estupinan?

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Swap for Gvardiol if you like.

        Open Controls
  20. Visionaries
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Ultimate kneejerk WC. There's too much value about.

    Onana, Areola
    Gusto, Chill, Udog, Baldock, Akanji/Gvar
    Sterling, Saka, Bruno, Madders, ???
    Haaland, ???, ???

    A Diaz, Isak, Semenyo +2.3
    B Sarr, Watkins, Nunez +2.3
    C Diaby, Nunez, Watkins +0.1 - headache
    D Foden, Nunez, Semenyo +2.7

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      I'm tempted by C, with Mbuemo

      Open Controls
  21. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Good evening all!! Will be starting Chilwell and Henry this week… who gets the 3rd defender slot??….

    A- Gusto(Forest at home)
    Or
    B- Estupinan(Newcastle at home)

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
  22. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Mbuemo or Maddison?

    Open Controls
  23. Paulie Walnuts
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Onana Vs Arsenal
    Or
    Aerola Vs Fulham -4

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.