FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 3

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 3.

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news about the Head-to-Head Leagues and Last Man Standing. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers will be covered in a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Ivan Petkov is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5k0l6n) and has risen to 65th overall. He played his Bench Boost in Gameweek 1 and Wildcard in Gameweek 2, receiving double-digit hauls from Raheem Sterling, Matty Cash and Moussa Diaby last weekend. The top four have each already used two chips but Brid Gilhawley in seventh place hasn’t yet used any.

Ivan wins the Month One prize for leading at the end of Gameweek 3 and should email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk to claim it. Prizes will also be awarded to the top ten FFS registered teams at the end of the season – see this article for full details.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Greg Chesterton leads for a second week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and is now 351st overall.

This mini-league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Liam McAllister leads for a second week in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. Ignazio La Rosa and David Bowman have also won their first three matches but Liam leads by virtue of his superior overall ranking.

The Fixtures and Results section of FFS Head-to-Head Leagues shows the latest Gameweek scores but the League Tables section still shows data from last season.

We have also discovered another problem – it looks as if none of the managers who were in their first FPL season and finished in a promotion slot in their division last year were promoted from League 9 to League 8.

It will therefore probably be necessary to redo the allocation of managers to divisions in Leagues 8 and 9, and to redraw the fixtures for these divisions. We hope that it will be possible to do this without having to redo Leagues 1 to 7 too but we can’t guarantee that yet.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 3 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code x9free) was 38 after hits, with 112 teams to be removed. It means that 1,552 are going through to Gameweek 4.

The LMS leaderboard is now running for the time being thanks to Ragabolly.

Steven Irish (Steirish) was the top scorer of the Gameweek with a bench-boosted 91 (-4). His bench of Matt Turner, Eddie Nketiah, Destiny Udogie and Malo Gusto provided 34 of these. He is 2,695th overall.

TorresMagic will reopen LMS for short periods from time to time to collect a limited number of new entrants that have passed all the previous Safety Scores, so keep an eye out for his future posts.

This week he reopened it at 3.40pm on Tuesday for about 50 more teams to join and 19 have already done so. The post-hit scores needed are 62, 34 and 38.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Geoff Dance has regained the lead from Dan Laidlaw (Legomane) in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Geoff is also the new leader of the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Jonah Sinclair leads for a second week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code x8qf0d) after following his Gameweek 1 Bench Boost with a Gameweek 3 Wildcard, rising to 2,172nd overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Jonah also retains top spot in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 4y0ws3).

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Luke Aiello leads for a second week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (league code oymggk).

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Nigel Chubb is the new leader of Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code xz4wet). He came 250th in 2014/15 and 227th in 2018/19.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Nick Hildebrand is the new name topping Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code mq8lpy). He came 97th in 2020/21 and 8,001st in 2021/22.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2021/22 FPL Champion Jamie Pigott is on top of Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Timothy Leichtfried is the new leader of Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code xbert7). He has had two top 7k finishes and is 274th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Elsewhere, Gary Kerr leads for a third week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Patryk Gamrot is the new pace-setter of my Opening Day League.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Tom Murray leads for a second week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (league code 65xmu5) and has risen to 9,815th overall. The Scout community team (Scout PFT) has slipped to joint 52nd.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Hero Grows is the new leader of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code b84jwh) and has risen to 3,103rd overall. This team shamefully finished outside the top half million one season – but that was its first one!

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.