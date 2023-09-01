Betway’s Super Boost – Gameweek 4

Sponsored by Betway

The following article involves an advertisement for a betting company and is strictly for users aged 18+.

Gameweek 4 is about to begin and Betway have joined in with a couple of Super Boost offers.

Tonight features Luton Town’s first-ever home Premier League outing and the weekend closes with Arsenal hosting Manchester United.

However, sandwiched in between are a bunch of intriguing match-ups.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK 4 SUPER BOOST?

If you’re new to the Super Boost, it’s effectively enhanced odds on cherry-picked match events.

A trio of match events, to be exact, so you’ll need all three to come in.

On Saturday, Betway are offering 2/1 odds for this treble rather than the original 5/6:

Erling Haaland (1+ Shots on Target)

Bryan Mbeumo (1+ Shots on Target)

Raheem Sterling (1+ Shots on Target)

Meanwhile, there’s 7/2 instead of 7/4 on offer for Sunday’s Super Boost:

Bukayo Saka (1+ Shots on Target)

Marcus Rashford (2+ Shots)

Bruno Fernandes (35+ Passes Attempted)

SATURDAY

The league’s deadliest forward Haaland is at home to Fulham. It pits the league leader for shots on target (seven) against the side that has conceded the most of them (27). Assuming the Norwegian starts for Manchester City, fulfilling this leg feels inevitable.

Yet Mbeumo is still the player with the highest expected goals (xG) tally. Only 0.04 of his 3.29 came in a disappointing blank at home to Crystal Palace but Bournemouth have provided joy to all opposing right-wingers so far. Jarrod Bowen, Mohamed Salah and Dejan Kulusevski scored past the Cherries, so Mbeumo will be confident of continuing that streak.

Then there’s the rejuvenated Sterling, coming off the back of two goals versus Luton. He leads the way for touches inside the box (35) and faces Nottingham Forest, last season’s worst travellers when it came to points (eight) and goals conceded (44).

SUNDAY

A trio of midfielders are the focus of Sunday’s heavyweight clash at the Emirates.

Both of Saka’s home matches have brought a pair of shots on target and he only needs one this time, whilst Rashford has recorded at least two attempts in all three matches. Still goalless, he was able to assist twice in Man United’s comeback win over Nottingham Forest.

Team-mate Fernandes finally delivered in that match, having led the way for non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI) heading into Gameweek 3. He netted twice, created two big chances and completed 55 passes. All he has to do against Arsenal is complete another 35.

Full T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org. | #ad