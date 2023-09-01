186
Betway September 1

Betway’s Super Boost – Gameweek 4

186 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Betway

The following article involves an advertisement for a betting company and is strictly for users aged 18+.

Gameweek 4 is about to begin and Betway have joined in with a couple of Super Boost offers.

Tonight features Luton Town’s first-ever home Premier League outing and the weekend closes with Arsenal hosting Manchester United.

However, sandwiched in between are a bunch of intriguing match-ups.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK 4 SUPER BOOST?

If you’re new to the Super Boost, it’s effectively enhanced odds on cherry-picked match events.

A trio of match events, to be exact, so you’ll need all three to come in.

On Saturday, Betway are offering 2/1 odds for this treble rather than the original 5/6:

  • Erling Haaland (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Bryan Mbeumo (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Raheem Sterling (1+ Shots on Target)

Meanwhile, there’s 7/2 instead of 7/4 on offer for Sunday’s Super Boost:

  • Bukayo Saka (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Marcus Rashford (2+ Shots)
  • Bruno Fernandes (35+ Passes Attempted)

SATURDAY

The league’s deadliest forward Haaland is at home to Fulham. It pits the league leader for shots on target (seven) against the side that has conceded the most of them (27). Assuming the Norwegian starts for Manchester City, fulfilling this leg feels inevitable.

Yet Mbeumo is still the player with the highest expected goals (xG) tally. Only 0.04 of his 3.29 came in a disappointing blank at home to Crystal Palace but Bournemouth have provided joy to all opposing right-wingers so far. Jarrod Bowen, Mohamed Salah and Dejan Kulusevski scored past the Cherries, so Mbeumo will be confident of continuing that streak.

Then there’s the rejuvenated Sterling, coming off the back of two goals versus Luton. He leads the way for touches inside the box (35) and faces Nottingham Forest, last season’s worst travellers when it came to points (eight) and goals conceded (44).

SUNDAY

A trio of midfielders are the focus of Sunday’s heavyweight clash at the Emirates.

Both of Saka’s home matches have brought a pair of shots on target and he only needs one this time, whilst Rashford has recorded at least two attempts in all three matches. Still goalless, he was able to assist twice in Man United’s comeback win over Nottingham Forest.

Team-mate Fernandes finally delivered in that match, having led the way for non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI) heading into Gameweek 3. He netted twice, created two big chances and completed 55 passes. All he has to do against Arsenal is complete another 35.

Get the Betway Super Boost here

Full T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org. | #ad

186 Comments Post a Comment
  1. bialk
    • 13 Years
    29 mins ago

    Went with Kabore, instead Bell on WC. And now he is benched.

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      Luton on WC?? Come on.. You can do better than this 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. bialk
        • 13 Years
        23 mins ago

        Only 4 mil to spend. The other option was Baldock.

        Open Controls
        1. mdm
          • 11 Years
          18 mins ago

          I see. On my WC i spent ~100 mil, so was easier for me to avoid the trash players i guess..

          Open Controls
      2. Dynamic Duos
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        Haha

        Open Controls
    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      I started the season with him but did you really need a 4m def on WC in GW4?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Sounds like a mistake

        Open Controls
  2. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    Hurry up and update

    I need to set up my team for the games in 3 weeks time

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      And I need to see where best I can use the 2 FTs

      Open Controls
    2. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      I genuinely need to!

      On a WC & want to beat the price changes, but leaving in a few minutes!

      Open Controls
      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        Have you seen FPL stats in the last 5 minutes? Very strange

        Open Controls
        1. Athletico Timbo
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          Needs an hour or so after deadlines to readjust

          Open Controls
  3. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Any reason why Shaw was falling on fplstatistics half an hour ago and now he is nowhere near?

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Wildcards?

      Open Controls
    2. LarryDuff
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Wildcards possibly

      Open Controls
  4. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Just a little teaser ready for tonight 😉

    https://youtu.be/2atQvGvdOaM?si=gSDY5HVyEdHdE9H_

    Open Controls
  5. thattreblefeeling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Start of every year I say no more last minute transfers, 2FT and had the exact funds to do Chuk and Watkins to Sterling Antonio start of the week but held off, 18:00 Onana to Areola 18:29 Estupi to Dias *facepalm* anyone else do anything crazy

    Open Controls
    1. Valar(Keith)
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      My 3 transfers this season have been

      Gw 1 to GW 2
      Foden to Maddison

      GW 2 to GW 3
      Gabriel to Udogie

      Gw3 to Gw 4
      Onana to Areola

      Probably the most boring transfers anyone's made so far.

      Open Controls
      1. thattreblefeeling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Nice! I need to reign it in

        Open Controls
  6. Salarrivederci
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Are we going to look at this Bet(it-all-a)way every damn week?

    Open Controls
    1. LarryDuff
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      FFS morally bankrupt

      Open Controls
    2. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      No there’s a filter that stops it.

      Open Controls
      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        How does that work though? Does the article for example we are on now disappear?

        Open Controls
        1. Athletico Timbo
          • 2 Years
          16 mins ago

          I’ll be honest. I never read the articles so wouldn’t know 😆

          Open Controls
          1. FATHERLESS SON
            • 6 Years
            11 mins ago

            You just come for the dirty stuff like me

            Open Controls
            1. Athletico Timbo
              • 2 Years
              7 mins ago

              Yep 😆

              Open Controls
  7. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Ended up doing a last minute hit of Shaw to Udogie instead of just playing Saliba/Baldock.

    Was this a big mistake?

    Open Controls
    1. LarryDuff
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Let me inspect my crystal ball

      Open Controls
  8. Rassi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    I have nothing against betting. It's good fun. But I hope the betting articles would go away. Can't stand all the crying and overblown reactions.

    Open Controls
    1. Earn your Spurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Anyone who wants to can just filter out the betting articles like I have. Then you don't see them

      Open Controls
  9. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    updated

    Open Controls
  10. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Bus team setup

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      If you use the term "bus team", you are contractually obliged to explain where it came from. Them's the rules.

      Open Controls
      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        It comes from being run over by a bus and dead

        Open Controls
        1. Alan The Llama
          • 13 Years
          7 mins ago

          Lol

          Open Controls
        2. Ginkapo FPL
          • 12 Years
          6 mins ago

          Now reread. You are dead, why does it matter?

          Its for when you are hospitalised so come back to the team after time unable to adjust team

          Open Controls
          1. FATHERLESS SON
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            So my daughters inherit a superb fpl team

            Open Controls
            1. Eat my goal!
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              They’d need to change your username again!

              Open Controls
              1. FATHERLESS SON
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Only one word at least 😆

                Open Controls
  11. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    What does Bowen get tonight?

    A) 2 Goals
    B) 2 Goals and 1 assist
    C) 2 Goals and 2 assist
    D) 3 goals and 0 assist

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      *2points

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        🙁

        Open Controls
    2. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Luton with the 10 man defence and Bowen with 2points

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      1 goal and 2 bonus 1 YC

      Open Controls
    4. mdm
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      C imo. Other options sound a bit unrealistic

      Open Controls
  12. FPL Blow-In
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Finally a week to go against Haaland captain in gw5

    Open Controls
    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Gone against him twice already!

      Open Controls
    2. mwa1t
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      This is my first week captaining him

      Open Controls
  13. Ask Yourself
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    WC active x

    Open Controls
  14. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Did Chelsea pick up another GK?

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      8 more keepers

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        So no Sanchez transfer in this week 🙁

        Open Controls
  15. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Manchester United fans - I asked whether or not you'd be happy with just Onana, Mount and Hojlund in the beginning of the season and that seemed to split opinion. Now that we're on the way to getting Amrabat and already got Evans back, as well as Reguillon and Bayindir, how would you rate the window?

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Time will tell - but mediocre to fair

      Open Controls
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Evans is the key buy. Epic

      Open Controls
    3. Thanos
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Smells of desperate buys and inability to identify and/or attract strong proven or upcoming talent.

      Open Controls
  16. Free Hat
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Kabore not starting another nail in the defenders coffin with Shaw,Gabriel,Stones proceding.
    Very annoying start of a season having to focus every gw on replacing defenders.

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      There is a WC chip you know 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Free Hat
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        More use of it around gw9 if I want villa and liv imo, but getting hard to resist each gw

        Open Controls
        1. mdm
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Playing it early usually better, but yeah it is also team dependent of course. GL

          Open Controls
    2. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Luton just setting up for a backs to the wall 0-0 tonight. No attacking defenders allowed at home then

      Open Controls
  17. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Missed the deadline and burned a transfer. Oops

    Open Controls
    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sometimes the best thing to do is nothing at all

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Definitely wanted to bring Maddison in but we'll see

        Open Controls
  18. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Forest are not done signing players, wtf?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      just now

      they were waiting on last minute news

      Open Controls
  19. Alan The Llama
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Kenilworth Road looks surprisingly good after the building works.

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I want to see the away dressing room (when its not full of naked men)

      Open Controls
  20. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Should I prioritise bringing Saka or Maddison in? Currently own Ødegaard and considering swapping to one of those mentioned.

    Open Controls
    1. mdm
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Maddison first

      Open Controls
    2. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Should get in Havertz 🙂 he's a gr8 pick

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.