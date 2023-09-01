Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is nearing, which gives us another opportunity to take a look at some differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Chelsea, West Ham United and Sheffield United, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

ENZO FERNANDEZ

FPL ownership: 4.3%

4.3% Price: £5.0m

Enzo Fernandez (£5.0m) is without a goal or assist in the Premier League so far this season, but his underlying numbers suggest attacking returns are on the way.

In the first three Gameweeks, he ranks top among team-mates for chances created and second for shots, only behind Nicolas Jackson (£7.1m).

Playing much further up the pitch under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, he takes free-kicks and corners.

He might also be on penalties, despite his miss at West Ham, so there is plenty to get excited about, especially as he grabbed his first Chelsea goal in midweek, albeit against Wimbledon in the League Cup.

The Blues have picked up four points out of a possible nine so far, with a draw against Liverpool and an important 3-0 win over Luton Town in Gameweek 3. In that time, they have posted some decent attacking stats, ranking in the top six for shots in the box, big chances and expected goals (xG).

Next up is Nottingham Forest at home, a side who tend to concede a lot of goals on the road. Last week, Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) dominated in midfield against Steve Cooper’s side, from a similar position to the one we expect Enzo to play on Saturday.

With Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Fulham and Burnley to follow, there are further opportunities to score well.

For just £5.0m, Fernandez is a cheap route into Chelsea’s attack and could be a nice differential enabler.

MICHAIL ANTONIO

FPL ownership: 5.0%

5.0% Price: £6.1m

Michail Antonio (£6.1m) has made a flying start to the 2023/24 season, averaging 5.7 points per match so far.

Leading the line for the third successive week at the Amex on Saturday, he scored and looked extremely dangerous throughout, chasing and holding the ball up very well.

David Moyes’ counter-attack style is a perfect fit for him, something Jarrod Bowen (£7.1m) touched on his post-match interview:

“I think Micky has started the season incredibly. He suits that role really well, especially with what the manager is looking for from that role. He’s got to be that focal point for us to play off when we turn the ball over. The problems that he causes defenders with his running and strength makes him perfect for us.” – Jarrod Bowen on Michail Antonio

With James Ward-Prowse (£6.0m) in midfield, West Ham can now transition much faster, and the connection he is developing with Antonio has been exciting to watch in the back-to-back 3-1 wins over Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The upcoming fixtures for West Ham aren’t too friendly with games against Manchester City and Liverpool to come, but they do take on newcomers Luton and Sheffield United either side, both of whom play with wing-backs, which can leave space down the sides for players like Antonio to exploit.

The Hatters have lost both of their first two matches, losing 4-1 to Brighton and 3-0 to Chelsea, so it feels like a decent fixture to target.

Priced at just £6.1m, Antonio could be a decent under-the-radar punt for those on the lookout for a new forward.

GUSTAVO HAMER

FPL ownership: 0.1%

0.1% Price: £5.0m

Gustavo Hamer (£5.0m) made an instant impact on his Sheffield United debut in Gameweek 2, scoring a screamer at the City Ground.

He has since blanked against champions Man City, understandably struggling to get on the ball, but could fare better against an Everton side without a point or goal so far.

Hamer has been brought in to provide the creative spark the Blades so desperately need, and if he can find those pockets of space in front of the Toffees’ defence, something John McGinn (£5.5m) and Moussa Diaby (£6.6m) were able to do in Aston Villa’s recent 4-0 win, he could get plenty of joy.

The 26-year-old scored 11 goals and assisted 10 more in 45 appearances across all competitions for Coventry City in 2022/23. Whilst in the Championship, he was well-known for the quality of his long-range shots and was also a creative force, ranking eighth for key passes last term.

Since his move to Bramall Lane ahead of Gameweek 2, he has attempted two shots, created two further chances and has played a prominent role at set plays, which suggests he has various routes to points.

Hamer is a difference-maker and should pose a threat alongside Cameron Archer (£4.5m) on Saturday, as the Blades seek their first win of the season.