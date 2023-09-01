FPL Gameweek 4 Members Video: Az + Andy

The pre-deadline Members Videos make a belated return for 2023/24 ahead of Gameweek 4.
It’s Scoutcast meets FPL BlackBox this time as Andy North and Az co-host this exclusive stream for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.
The pair have been chatting over on our YouTube channel about their own Gameweek 4 teams and transfers.
Midfielders were unsurprisingly high on the agenda, while the pair also discuss the best time to make transfers.
The stream is watchable via the embedded video below.
Turner (onana)
Colwil chilwel gvardiol (estu cash)
Rash martineli saka diaby jota
Haland jackson (pedro)
which ?
A) martineli jota -4 to 2 of mbeumo madds bowen diaz
B) martineli pedro -4 to mbeumo alvarez, bench jota
C) martineli pedro -4 to bowen wissa, bench jota
D) martineli to mbeumo madds bowen diaz