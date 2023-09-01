126
Members September 1

FPL Gameweek 4 Members Video: Az + Andy

126 Comments
Share

The pre-deadline Members Videos make a belated return for 2023/24 ahead of Gameweek 4.

It’s Scoutcast meets FPL BlackBox this time as Andy North and Az co-host this exclusive stream for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

The pair have been chatting over on our YouTube channel about their own Gameweek 4 teams and transfers.

Midfielders were unsurprisingly high on the agenda, while the pair also discuss the best time to make transfers.

The stream is watchable via the embedded video below.

Premier League clubs' 2023/24 pre-season friendlies: Fixtures + dates

126 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Nightf0x
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Turner (onana)
    Colwil chilwel gvardiol (estu cash)
    Rash martineli saka diaby jota
    Haland jackson (pedro)

    which ?

    A) martineli jota -4 to 2 of mbeumo madds bowen diaz
    B) martineli pedro -4 to mbeumo alvarez, bench jota
    C) martineli pedro -4 to bowen wissa, bench jota
    D) martineli to mbeumo madds bowen diaz

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      these types of post are too complicated, its like a game of Sudoku or something.

      Open Controls
    2. Dwotle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      58 mins ago

      D) Martinelli to Maddison

      Open Controls
    3. speardrops
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      D - Maddison.

      Or if you want to gamble then A - Maddison & Foden/Sterling/Mbuemo.

      Open Controls
  2. FDMS All Starz
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Which ones better?

    A) Mitoma/Martinelli —> Sterling/Maddison
    Or
    B) Rashford/Osula —> Jackson/Mbuemo (Rotate Mitoma & Mbuemo)

    Rest of the attack:
    Martinelli Saka Bruno Rashford Mitoma
    Haaland Watkins Osula

    Open Controls
    1. Ibralicious
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      A and don't worry about rotation headache IMO

      Open Controls
    2. speardrops
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      A easily.

      Open Controls
  3. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Is Rashford>Foden worth -4?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Neine

      Open Controls
    2. speardrops
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      I wouldn't, but I do think Foden will outscore Rash this week.

      Open Controls
  4. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Narrowed it down to these for a 2FT move before price changes. Would appreciate a final vote for which you think has most upside:

    A) Martinelli + João Pedro —> N. Jackson + Eze
    B) Rashford + Baldock —> Sterling + Chilwell
    C) Salah + João Pedro + Baldock —> Sterling + N. Jackson + Chilwell (-4)

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Ibralicious
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      (Alternatively C) can also be done with Maddison/Foden instead of Sterling)

      Open Controls
      1. rupopo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        B looks very good

        Open Controls
        1. Ibralicious
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          Cheers! Move now before price changes and risk Salah situation unfolding tomorrow? Will be priced out otherwise

          Open Controls
          1. rupopo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            I'd def move now

            Open Controls
    2. speardrops
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      Pedro stinking up your team for sure with those dodgy minutes so it's difficult as B would be clear if not.

      Not A anyway. B as a push. C is only okay if you're content with taking rank damage this week - Salah out for a hit is rough.

      Open Controls
      1. Ibralicious
        • 9 Years
        32 mins ago

        B and bench Pedro until I find a way to get rid is all I've been able to settle with

        Open Controls
        1. speardrops
          • 11 Years
          28 mins ago

          I'd probably do the same this week. Pedro needs shifting though; xMins and fixtures are horrid, despite price and team.

          Open Controls
  5. lelou881
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    2 FT

    Thoughts on
    Odegaard + Mitoma ---> ---> Maddison + sterling or foden

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. speardrops
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      Looks good. Sterling for minutes and team involvement. Foden for ceiling and a significantly better side plus better fixture.

      I'd go Foden if you're lack Alvarez, Sterling if you're lacking Jackson.

      Open Controls
      1. lelou881
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Much appreciated!!!

        Open Controls
  6. POGON 1948
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Who would you bench?

    A) Cash (liv)
    B) Baldock (EVE)

    Open Controls
    1. rupopo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      Baldock

      Open Controls
    2. cruzex
      • 10 Years
      54 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. speardrops
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      If you think Cash starts at RM this week, pick him. If not - Baldock.

      Open Controls
  7. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Is Matty Cash in your WC team if you're WC'ing this week?

    Another goal last night..

    The info I am reading is that he will be dropped eventually. Is this another one of these overthinking situations?

    Open Controls
    1. rupopo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      48 mins ago

      I'm a week late as I wildcarded last week but if this week, I'd have him in due to his price and potential, but have him as part of a decent rotation, so not necessarily play him every week.

      Open Controls
    2. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      Dropped how/why?

      Open Controls
      1. Wobbles
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Return of Moreno

        Open Controls
    3. speardrops
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      All sorts of player returns could cause a drop. Bailey back. Moreno back etc.

      Would be an amazing pick if he kept the right mid spot.

      Open Controls
  8. Nightf0x
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Get mbeumo or diaz or madds ?

    Open Controls
    1. speardrops
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      Mbuemo and Maddison are miles better picks this weeks, no brainer.

      Open Controls
  9. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Which 4.0 defender to get rid of? Weird situation where Baldock is dropping in price tonight, but could even be worth starting over Saliba:

    A) Baldock
    B) Kabore

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Your team must be amazing if your transfer decision surrounds a 4m Defender!! Well played fella!

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        Haha he wants to do a -8

        Open Controls
        1. Ibralicious
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          😀

          Open Controls
    2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Must be nice to have a throw away transfer. Not sure I’ve ever had that.

      Open Controls
    3. lugs
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      i doubt Baldock drops, there is no way they would allow a playing 3.9 defender this early in the season, but that being said i had both but sold Baldock this week for gusto since Kabore has better fixtures, not that i'd ever willingly play either of them

      Open Controls
      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Who is "they"? Haha

        Open Controls
        1. lugs
          • 6 Years
          55 mins ago

          the people or person who run fpl, there is most definitely price manipulation happening from time to time

          Open Controls
          1. McGurn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            47 mins ago

            Oh dear. I dont expect Conspiracy theorists on Scout! That is what Tiktok is for! Please tell me me you are not Flat Earth or Anti-Vax, lol!

            Open Controls
            1. Ibralicious
              • 9 Years
              39 mins ago

              He's right, historical data suggests the first 3.9s that emerge in FPL are always around the mid/late-November stage. Must be some sort of artificial price lock action going on in the background

              Open Controls
              1. McGurn
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                4 mins ago

                I have always suspected this. Is Putin involved? Q-Anon said this for years but i never believed them!

                Open Controls
            2. lugs
              • 6 Years
              35 mins ago

              what are you gicking on about, you see it every year with price changes, they keep the prices high on some popular players despite loads of sales, and for the health of the game they won't drop some other players too low like Baldock this early, its hardly a conspiracy theory,

              oh fwiw had covid twice not vaxxed and still alive both times caught from a fully vaxxed person so there is that

              Open Controls
              1. McGurn
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                32 mins ago

                Haha, its the "they" that gets me! The fact that you are unvaxed is pure poetry in this context!

                Open Controls
                1. lugs
                  • 6 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  the 2 arent related, its just happenstance that i didn't get vaxed i.e i caught covid before i got a chance, i'm glad now i didn't the jab though with everything we know now, your the worst fool for falling for that crap, you must be on your 8th booster by now right ? it shows

                  Open Controls
                  1. McGurn
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 14 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    Wow, this is just like Tiktok. Right wingers getting angry! I genuinely didnt expect this when accessing a football forum i have used for 15 years! As a liberal, i prefer not to use hate publicly without knowing the individual and all the facts. That aside, i wish you the best!

                    Open Controls
                    1. lugs
                      • 6 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      god you're an insufferable n*b, you no nothing about me or my politics are anything else and are throwing out lines like right winger or liberal or conspiracy theorist and other American nonsense, fact check this, i live in one of the most liberal countries in the world and i couldn't care less about any of your so called liberal beliefs, cos live and let live is my belief, where you just seem to want to throw labels around from your high horse, get a grip

                      Open Controls
                      1. McGurn
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 14 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        OK mate x

                        Open Controls
              2. McGurn
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                29 mins ago

                Sorry, i am am just surprised to see Conspiracy theory on this forum. All the best for the season! x

                Open Controls
    4. speardrops
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Talks are in place for Baldock to Athens. He also has a great fixture this week.

      Open Controls
      1. Ibralicious
        • 9 Years
        34 mins ago

        Haha are you saying sell or hold then

        Open Controls
        1. speardrops
          • 11 Years
          29 mins ago

          He might concede a stinky goal to Neil Maupay then get shipped off to Greece.

          He might score a Doherty esque marauding goal from the flank and get 15 points.

          Is this the best place in your team for a transfer? Seems like a bad week to do it.

          Open Controls
          1. Ibralicious
            • 9 Years
            21 mins ago

            You helped me on the Chilwell move above, so one of them needs to go.

            That settles it, keeping Baldock to play him over Pedro. I fully expect the 15 point haul now

            Open Controls
            1. speardrops
              • 11 Years
              15 mins ago

              He's a good play this week. Just don't be surprised if he ends up in Greece.

              Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        28 mins ago

        I'd say it is very very very unlikely he gets sold

        Open Controls
    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      Would be surprised if he drops tonight, there are 71 players below him in % terms on FPL stats, we are not going to have 72 fallers tonight 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Ibralicious
        • 9 Years
        just now

        But if he does get sold he would be deadweight, and Kabore has tasty fixutres :/

        Open Controls
    6. FPL Alaska
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Doesn't look like he will drop tonight, only at 96.6 on FPL stats. Guessing we have the same defense (Chilwell, Estu, Saliba, Baldock, Kabore). Leaning towards starting him over Saliba. I would sell Baldock over Kabore just due to the likely price drop next GW.

      Open Controls
  10. FCSB
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Onana
    Chilwell Estupinan Gvardiol
    Rashford Fernandes Saka Martinelli Mitoma
    Haaland Watkins

    Turner Colwill Baldock Mubama

    2FT, 0.0itb

    Which transfer…

    1. Mitoma >> Mbeumo
    2. Martinelli >> Maddison
    3. 1 + 2

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  11. OPTA FPL
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Quick, people! Rashford dropping within 45 mins

    Open Controls
    1. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      23 mins ago

      No intention of selling him yet, but i followed your advise and quickly got another whiskey!

      Open Controls
      1. Ibralicious
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm a united fan. He was the only united player in my team. I sold him

        Open Controls
        1. Ibralicious
          • 9 Years
          just now

          This way if arsenal destroy them I would at least get some subtle enjoyment from it

          Open Controls
  12. speardrops
    • 11 Years
    1 hour ago

    I would do both. Also consider Rodri and Sterling. Maddison for sure.

    Not a fan of benching Colwill.

    Open Controls
    1. speardrops
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      Reply fail to FCSB.

      Open Controls
  13. Taegugk Warrior
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Watkins & Pedro to Alvarez & Wissa for -4...?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Absolutely not

      Open Controls
    3. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      leave watkins, just pedro to one of those for free

      Open Controls
      1. Taegugk Warrior
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        pedro to wissa or antonio...? can't afford alvarez with only just pedro

        Open Controls
        1. ZimZalabim
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Wissa better over the next 5 but West Ham do look in form, scored 3 vs Chelsea and Brighton so those tough fixtures could have goals in them for Antonio, tough one but Id personally probably go for Antonio, might be blinded by the Luton game tho

          Open Controls
    4. speardrops
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Just Wissa, but no Alvarez is painful.

      Open Controls
  14. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    Best def upto 4.8m?

    Open Controls
    1. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      44 mins ago

      Not saying he is the best, but i am getting Udogie

      Open Controls
    2. speardrops
      • 11 Years
      41 mins ago

      Colwill, Pinnock/Henry, U'dogie, Botman...

      Open Controls
    3. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      Udogie, Henry

      Open Controls
    4. gart888
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Gusto for the next few weeks!

      Open Controls
  15. ran
    • 1 Year
    52 mins ago

    Is Rashford and Martinelli due for a price drop today?

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Rashford today
      Martinelli tomorrow

      Open Controls
  16. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    50 mins ago

    Bench 1 please

    Estu(NEW), Henry(BOU) or Udogie(bur)

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Estu

      Open Controls
    2. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      Henry

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      20%, 40% and 30% implied CS odds across the three respectively pretty much 🙂

      Open Controls
    4. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      25 mins ago

      Cheers both.

      Open Controls
    5. speardrops
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Rough decision. Estupi at a push, beware of attacking returns from him.

      Open Controls
    6. Dwotle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Estu

      Open Controls
  17. ZimZalabim
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    Pickford
    Chilwell Estu Henry Shaw* Kabore
    Saka Sterling Foden Martinelli* Rsdhford*
    Haaland Pedro* Mubama*

    Would you WC this team ? or wait an WC in IB

    Expecting a lot of drops tonight though.

    Transfer Options are

    A. Martinelli to Maddy/Mbuemo
    B. Martinelli and Pedro to Maddy and Antonio/Wissa -4
    C. Martinelli and Pedro to Mbuemo and Antonio -4
    D. Martinelli and Shaw to Maddy and Udogie -4
    E. Pedro and Shaw to Antonio and Udogie -4

    Open Controls
    1. speardrops
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      You could: Keepers, Estu, Shaw, Marti, Rash, Pedro and Mub would go.

      But, Pickford has Sheffield. Shaw can be benched for now with Estu playing this week alongside Henry and Chil. Saka, Sterling and Foden are awesome picks. Haaland plays and Mub would be benched whoever he is.

      Basically you need to sort out Pedro and then one of Marti and Marcus.

      I'd go with A personally (either or Maddison at a push).

      Have some money in the bank for Pedro to Alva or Jackson this or next week. Wildcard also viable still... Difficult decision.

      Open Controls
      1. ZimZalabim
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        cheers, appreciate the reply.

        Im thinking I could do B. Martinelli and Pedro to Maddy and Antonio and then potentially WC in the IB or just fix shaw in the IB

        Or Just Pedro to Antonio now for free and then WC tomorrow and hopefully get through tonight with just Rash falling and then start making the changes tomorrow post deadline ?

        Open Controls
        1. speardrops
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          They are all risky moves as all three you'd be taking out are expected to start. Antonio has the best fixture but plays for the worst team and doesn't normally do this well, plus will likely get hooked at 70.

          I like Maddison and Mbuemo for minutes, set pieces and playing for better sides. Antonio is a fine one week punt if you fancy it.

          Open Controls
          1. ZimZalabim
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Cheers again, I think its a bit of a tough one but I think Ill punt on Antonio and if it fails ill hit the WC button tomorrow, I think West Ham have been good the last two weeks, scoring 3 vs Chelsea and Brighton, so hopefully that continues. Also Joao Pedro is a bit of a must sell at this point so Im willing to take the risk on being somewhat forced into a Wildcard, lets see how tomorrow goes.

            Will decide on the Martinelli move pre deadline then, and not rush it now. Thanks again.

            Open Controls
  18. FDMS All Starz
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    Mitoma to Eze or Mbuemo?? Feel like Eze is due a big score but Mbuemo inform is hard to ignore. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      Toss-up really. I rarely say that but this may be a case of safe (Mbeumo) versus guts (Eze)

      Open Controls
      1. krawiecus
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        (I have both)

        Open Controls
    2. speardrops
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Easily Mbuemo unless you had some sort of vision where Eze is going to score a hatty.

      Open Controls
  19. Little Frank
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    44 mins ago

    On a WC atm, would you get rid of Estupinian? He's done well for me so far but apart from Bournemouth, the next few fixtures are pretty grim, certainly from a defensive perspective.

    Open Controls
    1. speardrops
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      On a wildcard, yes. Then bring him back down the line.

      Too many other, better options based on fixtures.

      Amazing xGI though.

      Open Controls
      1. Little Frank
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        19 mins ago

        Yeah, currently have Chilwell, Gvardiol, Udogie and Anderson/Cash (still undecided on that one) as my other defs so I could carry him on my bench until his fixtures improve.

        Open Controls
        1. speardrops
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          No Newcastle defence on a wildcard?

          Open Controls
          1. Little Frank
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Considered it, can't quite stretch to Trippier, still thinking about maybe Burn or Schar given Botman's injury

            Open Controls
    2. The Pretender
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      I would rather hold him and run him as my 4th defender than outright sell. Surely you have the TV to support a 4th defender?

      Open Controls
    3. Clintymints
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yea I reluctantly got him out on a wc. Just made sense using it. WIthout one, nah

      Open Controls
  20. FPL Alaska
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Which option?

    A) Play Saliba (save FT)
    B) Play Baldock (save FT)
    C) Use 2nd FT on Baldock/Kabore > Udogie (bench Saliba)

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. speardrops
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      I'd just play Baldock against stinky Everton. It's Everton.

      Open Controls
    3. The Pretender
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      I like Baldock > Udogie. You will want Udogie or another Spurs DEF moving forward so I see no issue with doing it now. Having a 4th DEF also allows better rotation.

      Open Controls
    4. Ibralicious
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      But baldock OR kabore? 😀 Scratching my head over that one, need to play the one I don't sell

      Open Controls
  21. Dwotle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    Do we think Johnstone keeps his place or transfer waiting to happen?

    Open Controls
    1. speardrops
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      An insta drop from Roy would be harsh. He's only conceded 2 in 3. Who knows.

      Open Controls
    2. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Saw comment on here that Hendo wouldn't be an immediate threat. Hoping Sam stays no. 1 until I WC 🙂

      Open Controls
    3. Dwotle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cheers.

      Open Controls
  22. Clintymints
    • 14 Years
    32 mins ago

    Gvardiol or Walker? Both have their merits but of course need the most minutes

    which one?

    Open Controls
    1. speardrops
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Gvardiol for minutes or Walker for goal involvement.

      Expect rotation from both.

      Open Controls
    2. The Pretender
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      I think Walker gets more minutes, but thats only because Gvardiol is far more of an unknown. Walker also plays higher when he does play.

      Open Controls
    3. jackruet
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      No one is safe.

      Open Controls
  23. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Jota and Baldock to Sterling and Udogie?

    Open Controls
    1. speardrops
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Baldock out against Everton at home?

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Getting sold isn't he

        Open Controls
    2. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
  24. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Price changes 1 September

    Risers: Bowen 7.1, Antonio 6.1, Walker 5.2, Vicario 5.1

    Fallers: Willian 5.3, Milner 4.9, Bruun Larsen 4.9, Maupay 4.9, Palmer 4.9, Lo Celso 4.8, Skipp 4.8, McAtee 4.4, Mubama 4.4, Chalobah 4.3, Mengi 3.9

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mubama!

      Open Controls
    2. KingZamalek
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wtf transferred Rashford out because he was dropping on fplstat!

      Open Controls
    3. NotReadyForPrimeTime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Cheers, Rainy! Fplstatistics is a a bit hard to outguess, eh?

      Open Controls
  25. HellasLEAF
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    Martinelli or Rash out this week.

    Prefer Foden on one week punt then WC.

    Open Controls
    1. speardrops
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Difficult as Rash clearly better and xMins but Mart at home. I'd go Moutinelli.

      Foden top pick.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.