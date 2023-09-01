26
  1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    0.3 itb 1FT

    Pickford
    Colwill Chilwell Estu
    Salah Saka Rashford Eze
    Jackson Haaland Pedro

    Turner Cash Kabore Anderson

    A) Roll
    B) Pedro > Archer (start for this gw)
    C) Rashford + Pedro > Maddison + Alvarez (-4)

    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Roll - but consider playing cash over Joao Pedro.

  2. Zarraga
    11 mins ago

    Sell Gabriel for:
    A) Udogie
    B) Porro
    C) Henry

    Who to start:
    A) Jota
    B) Estupinan

    1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      AA

    2. Junks
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      A, coin toss

    3. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      A
      A

  3. Junks
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Is this the week to get rid of Salah or hold? Have 2FT so will do something....

    2FT 0ITB
    Jhonstone Turner
    Saliba Estupinan Chillwell Beyer Baldock
    Bruno Salah Eze Saka Sarr
    Haaland Watkins JP

    1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Im holding Salah this GW

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      hold

    3. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Hold Salah. Maybe swap one of your GKs to Areola.

  4. Tactical Frank
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Drop one:

    A) Jackson (NFO)
    B) Saka (MAN)
    C) Diaby (LIV)
    D) Wissa (B

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      c

    2. charlie1X
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      D) Wissa

    3. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Very tricky but probably C and hope Liverpool tighten up a bit.

    4. charlie1X
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Take a look at the back line starting for Liverpool this week

  5. Tactical Frank
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    D) Wissa (BOU)

  6. The Iceman
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Who is the best GK to pair with Areola on a WC (up to 4.6)?

    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Leno. See post in hot topics

  7. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Onana
    Gvardiol, Estupinan, Chilly
    Saka, Martinelli, Bruno, Rashford, Mbuemo
    Jackson Haaland (c)

    Turner, Archer, Baldock, Botman

    1ft 1m itb

    Thanks to the Gabriel fiasco I only have 1ft this week. Would ideally have liked to ship Onana on and maybe Martinelli to Maddison/Sterling.

    A Martinelli to Sterling (This would allow Estupinan to Tripper next week)
    B Martinelli to Maddison
    C Roll (2ft for international break)

    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Hmm, I like A this week, but C could also be sensible.

  8. Redranger
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which transfer?

    A) Rash > Sterling
    B) Rash > Maddy
    C) Rash & Eze > Sterling & Maddy
    D) Rash & Pedro > Sterling/Mad & Alvarez

    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      D because Pedro is a major problem, especially with Ansu Fati joining the ranks.

    2. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Probably C. Is that for free?

      1. Redranger
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Ah bugger, forgot to add. C&D would be for a hit

  9. Lord of Ings
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Start one of:-
    A)Kabore
    B)Pau

    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

  10. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Areola
    Chilwell Gusto Romero
    Saka Salah Sterling Mbeumo Foden
    Haaland(c) Wissa

    Onana Estu Saliba Semenyo

    1ft what to do with bench order, do I dbl on Chelsea or play one other?

