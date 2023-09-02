1367
1,367 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Non Haaland cappers rip

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Indeed, season defining

      Open Controls
    2. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Season finished

      Open Controls
    3. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Pretty crazy gamble tbh

      Open Controls
    4. Random Name
      • 8 Years
      just now

      unless they capped Son

      Open Controls
  2. Podge
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Haatland

    Open Controls
  3. Sgt. Schultz
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Turner YC

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Wow, lost 4 points there?

      Open Controls
    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Ffs man why

      Open Controls
  4. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    I am really hoping that Witkins will score against Liverpool.

    Open Controls
  5. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    I hope people followed the new template! I didn’t!

    Open Controls
  6. Pariße
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Think I cracked it. You should have a solid team of penalty takers and starters with a weekly transfer to whoever plays Luton.

    Open Controls
    1. KingZamalek
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Seems legit.

      Open Controls
  7. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Omg

    Open Controls
  8. Sailboats
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Business as usual for Sterling, Jackson and Haaland.

    Open Controls
  9. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Sterling trolled us new owners good

    Open Controls
    1. Podge
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Now the question is how stubborn will we be 🙂

      Open Controls
  10. KingZamalek
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    The Haaland Non-captainer sitting alone in the corner crying.

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      just now

      be kind

      Open Controls
    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I have company in my corner

      Open Controls
  11. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Gomes assist

    Open Controls
  12. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Great win for Forest.

    Open Controls
    1. Captain Robert Hatch
      • 12 Years
      just now

      So tricky, those trees.

      Open Controls
  13. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    recall smbd TCd Haaland well done !

    Open Controls
    1. ★Kuntheman★
      • 7 Years
      just now

      o/

      Open Controls
  14. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Went Foden over Alvarez on WC. Genuinely quite annoyed.

    Open Controls
    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Oh and the triple Chelsea doesn't help.

      Open Controls
    2. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Foden was superb

      Open Controls
  15. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Son I love you XXX

    Open Controls
  16. Deulofail
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Poor from Leno tbh

    Open Controls
  17. Tomerick
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Damn if Jackson had scored that gilt edged chance I’d be feeling a lot better about this game week…

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.