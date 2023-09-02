There’s plenty of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest as four more top-flight matches get underway at the traditional 3pm BST kick-off time.

The four most-bought players of Gameweek 4 – Raheem Sterling, James Maddison, Malo Gusto and Destiny Udogie – are all in action this afternoon:

The leaked line-up was true as Pep Guardiola makes three changes to the Manchester City side that beat Sheffield United last Sunday.

Manuel Akanji, Phil Foden and debutant Jeremy Doku are brought into the reigning champions’ line-up, as previously hinted.

Josko Gvardiol and Bernardo Silva are benched, with Jack Grealish out of the squad entirely.

New signing Matheus Nunes is among the substitutes.

Joao Palhinha isn’t part of the Fulham squad that travels to the Etihad, while Sasa Lukic is injured. Tom Cairney and Harrison Reed are brought into the engine room.

Tim Ream, free from suspension, replaces Calvin Bassey at the back.

Tottenham Hotspur coach Ange Postecoglou makes one starting XI change at Turf Moor – and it’s a significant one.

Richarlison is benched, with Manor Solomon brought into the side.

Jordan Beyer makes a surprise return from injury for Burnley, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson replaces Manuel Benson on the right flank.

An unchanged Chelsea take on a Nottingham Forest side showing just one alteration from the team that ran Manchester United close.

Orel Mangala – previously ruled out for this fixture in classic Steve Cooper fashion – comes in for the now-departed Brennan Johnson.

Cole Palmer is among the substitutes for the hosts at Stamford Bridge.

There’s just one change for Brentford across west London, as the fit-again Ben Mee comes in for Nathan Collins at centre-half.

Opponents Bournemouth make two changes from Gameweek 3, with Lewis Cook and Marcos Senesi replacing Lloyd Kelly and Joe Rothwell.

GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Flekken, Pinnock, Hickey, Mee, Henry, Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Mbuemo, Schade, Wissa.

Subs: Strakosha, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Ajer, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Roerslev, Yarmoliuk, Olakigbe.

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Christie, Cook, Semenyo, Billing, Kluivert, Solanke.

Subs: Mepham, Brooks, Rothwell, Smith, Tavernier, Andrei Radu, Moore, Traore, Kilkenny.

Burnley XI: Trafford, Roberts, Al Dakhil, O’Shea, Beyer, Gudmundsson, Cullen, Berge, Koleosho, Amdouni, Foster.

Subs: Muric, Cork, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Manuel, Redmond, Larsen, Delcroix, Odobert.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Maddison, Solomon, Son.

Subs: Forster, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sanchez, Richarlison, Emerson Royal, Perisic, Davies, Phillips.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Disasi, Silva, Colwill, Gusto, Gallagher, Caicedo, Chilwell, Sterling, Jackson, Fernandez.

Subs: Bergstrom, Cucurella, Mudryk, Madueke, Ugochukwu, Palmer, Petrovic, Maatsen, Washington.

Nottingham Forest XI: Turner, Boly, Worrall, McKenna, Aurier, Mangala, Danilo, Aina, Yates, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White.

Subs: Horvath, Tavares, Kouyate, Wood, Felipe, Niakhate, Elanga, Montiel, Aguilera.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Ake, Dias, Akanji, Rodri, Kovacic, Doku, Alvarez, Foden, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Phillips, Silva, Gomez, Gvardiol, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Pereira, Wilson, Cairney, De Cordova-Reid, Jimenez.

Subs: Rodak, Bassey, Adama, Muniz, Willian, Castagne, Vinicius, Francois, Harris.