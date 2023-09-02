504
504 Comments
  1. El_Matador
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Ah points stuck on the bench with Archer. Beginning to remember how cruel this game can be after a few seasons out. First sub but can't see any of my XI not playing

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Won’t beat me Udogie Cash on my bench

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Last week it was

  2. Bubz
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Are people seriously bothered about Archer points on our bench? We were never going to start him 😆 just be happy you now have a decent 3rd striker and take the price rises

    1. BIGREDDOG
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      I want points Bubz and i dont want anyone else to have them.

      1. Bubz
        • 10 Years
        just now

        That is a fair point

    2. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I was genuinely going roll FT for after the IB and start him instead of Pedro but then got the fear and sold Pedro for Jackso instead - I'm still happy though

      1. Bubz
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Actually yeah Pedro owners probably have reason to be annoyed

    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Archers points are never going to matter if he is not even 5% owned and on your bench. Your team is desperate if you decide to start him

      1. faux_C
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Hi!

    4. Sure You Did
      just now

      Look at me, I supposedly have Archer. Look at me mummy

  3. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Imagine having Pickford in goal and Archer on your bench. Pain!

    1. BIGREDDOG
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Imagine having Pickford in goal and Mubama after his drop to 4.4

  4. Yes Ndidi
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Thankfully I am no longer a Pickford owner.
    Only did it 2 minutes ago, but it feels better already.

    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Who you brought in mate??

  5. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Southgate you Muppet are you watching?

    Get rid of Pickford, Hendo, Maguire & the other unflushables.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Pickford has been brilliant for England. Henderson and Maguire aren’t playing.

    2. MC Hammer
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Get rid of Southgate

  6. Dušan Citizen
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    What is certain is that Everton will beat Arsenal next week.

    1. Dušan Citizen
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not next, but in 2 weeks, okay

    2. ZeBestee
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Not if the lose against Sheffield. That would be a big blow to them.

  7. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    £18m (U21) England striker playing Everton at home, and i leave him on the bench. I mean it looks worse when you write it out....

    1. faux_C
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Rhian Brewster wants a word.

  8. faux_C
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    What was I thinking picking Pickford at the start of the season??

    Still, at least I made a good call on Archer.

  9. Costa Nostra
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Absolutely shocking that anyone would start with Pickford. Everton barely held on to the league last season and made no improvements. If you started with him, it's time to move on...make the transfer...and come back a manager next week....or season...your choice 😉

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      just now

      They’ve actually not conceded that many chances

  10. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    @CFCPys
    Reece James, Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah and Benoit Badiashile are scheduled to return after the international break, whilst Romeo Lavia is still undergoing conditioning work. (@ChelseaFC) #CFC

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Gusto in 12% of teams but potentially blocks you from a 3rd Chelsea player now

  11. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Any chance Salah is of to Saudi?

    Got Archer first on my bench.

  12. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    This aged well... 😉

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/profiles/shine-on-you-crazy-diamond/

