Two teams without a Premier League point to their name clash in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

It’s 17th v 20th as Sheffield United play host to Everton at Bramall Lane, where the action gets underway at 12:30 BST.

Both sides hand league debuts to a new striker, with Cameron Archer and Beto making their first-ever Premier League starts.

Archer is one of three changes from the side that ran Manchester City close in Gameweek 3.

There’s an all-new strike partnership as the former Villa man and Oli McBurnie replace Will Osula and Benie Traore.

And there’s an enforced change at left wing-back as Yasser Larouci comes in for the sidelined Ben Osborn.

Beto ousts Lewis Dobbin in Sean Dyche’s only alteration from last weekend’s defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Both sides again start with a £4.0m FPL defender, namely George Baldock and Jarrad Branthwaite.

New loan signing Luke Thomas is on the bench for the Blades, while Dwight McNeil returns from injury as a substitute for Everton.

There’s a Four Yorkshiremen feel to the benches, with the respective managers seemingly trying to make a point about their lack of resources.

Neither manager has opted to take up their full substitute allocation. Paul Heckingbottom has named eight replacements, while Sean Dyche has gone one further and put only seven players on the visitors’ bench – two of whom are goalkeepers.

GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Larouci, Souza, Norwood, Hamer, McBurnie, Archer.

Subs: Davies, Trusty, Basham, Traore, Thomas, Bogle, Ben Slimane, Osula.

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young, Onana, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Danjuma, Beto.

Subs: Virginia, Lonergan, McNeil, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Chermiti, Onyango.