  1. Fish up a tree
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Taking into account minutes which combo would you have

    A Foden & Wissa
    B Mbeumo & Alvarez

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

    2. Pumpkinhead
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      How do you expect anyone to take minutes into account when it's impossible to know ourselves but B is a no brainer

    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      B. Think Alvarez is very hard to ignore now and Mbeumo is about as annoying as possible to not own from experience

    4. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      If it’s minutes, both Brentfords.

      Tho this could be the season one or both of the Citizens cement a place in the team in KdB’s absence.

    5. dhamphiir
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

    6. I Must Break You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B all day

  2. Naby K8a
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Villa still keeping this high line. Pool exploiting Digne/Torres channel. Diaby looks great pick under this system though, will have plenty chances

  3. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Liverpool will concede goals this season but their reliance on Hendo and Fabinho in wheelchairs is now gone.

    Missing out on Caceido and Lavia 'big transfer fees' is going to stand strong.

    Defence does not matter, midfield is king!

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      And the reason why Klopp did not go big on defence. Clean sheets are history!

  4. Nice to Finally Michu
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Ayew is absolutely shocking. Eze not working with much…

    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Ayew is league 1 level and has been for years

  5. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Salah and TAA are officially no longer threats in FPL

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      TAA has 5 key passes one of them a matip sitter.

      Shd be on 2 assists at least.

      With cheap prices in fpl u can afford one expensive defender and I reckon hell end up with most def points

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        yea I'm only trolling. But in regards to their ownership and returns, some truth to it.

  6. I Must Break You
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Am I in the minority? If I owned Liverpool and were offered £150M for 31-yr old Salah I wouldn't be able to grab it fast enough. Jota is versatile enough to play on the right wing and I don't think they'd lose a whole lot, at least relative to the upgrades they could make elsewhere, like in defense/defence ...

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Salah is leaving IMO. Replacement to be signed in January. Could be wrong but a world record fee is not going to be denied.

    2. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      They offered 1 day before the deadline day, no way Liverpool should take that. If it was offered 1 month before, then yes.

      1. I Must Break You
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        They have 17 days to consider the offer / negotiate it up even further, and can then upgrade in January. I actually think Liverpool is better when Jota on the field, and this would give them the excuse to let him play more

        1. Naby K8a
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Jota is not good rw. Balance is wrong with attack full of right footed players

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Yeah was poor there during AFCON. I don't think they can just patch over Salah's absence with the existing squad

    3. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      No-one in their frontline can make the 2 passes that Salah made for their goal against Chelsea and 2nd goal against Newcastle

      If they keep him, they’ll have a very strong season

    4. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Agree, but selling Saha is such circumstances, would for all intent and purposes, be an admission that Pool will not be challenging for the title this season. To their fans anyway.

      Also, Pool would have essentially said this "even if we sell you Salah, there is no time left to sign anyone, and everyone will know how much cash you gave us and hold us to random" - based on this, I suspect if Pool had a price, it was £200mill.

    5. F4L
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      they should take it. Diaby could've got to Salah's level and he "only" cost Villa £52mil with little competition for his acquisition. There's other similar players in Europe that Liverpool could get

    6. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Keep holding out until you get a best and final offer. No point in taking early offers

    7. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      If I was in Liverpool's position, I wouldn't look at an offer until it was mind-blowingly high. And even £200m isn't that offer.

    8. Naby K8a
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      He goes next summer Liverpool have a whole year to plan for his successor. Not now when you can’t replace him and clubs will know you’re flush with cash. How many world class left footed right wingers are there in world football? Not like his value will decrease given his popularity in that region of the world

  7. Nightcrawler
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Salah owners DEEP IN MUD that's what you get for picking team looking at Prices

    We LOVE to see it oh yes we do

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Like Foden owners?

    2. I Must Break You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      What does that mean, looking at prices? How do one pick a team without considering player price?

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Salah's price is irrelevant when there are countless mids which can blank GW5.

    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      just more jam and FPL variance, should have 2 assists with 45 mins to go to turn into mega haul

    4. Bubz
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      lol

    5. Danno - Emre Canada
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Or consistently an FPL legend

  8. EffPeeEll
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Thomas Partey injured.
    Gabriel must start now, shirley?

    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Nope

    2. Naby K8a
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      White Saliba Gabriel Zinny

      One would think

    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Tis what the rumours are saying

    4. I Must Break You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes, he will probably start. And stop calling me Shirley

      1. EffPeeEll
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Tidy;)

  9. Supersonic_
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Salah to Son -4 too Jerky?

    1. KingZamalek
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Do it.

    2. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Do it quick before the end of this game

    3. The Reptile
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm likely doing it - fed up with Salah

  10. KingZamalek
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Salah lost his mojo in AFCON 2022

    1. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I kind of agree with this. He's still brilliant, but never quite hit the heights of before then. The change was palpable that season.

  11. Bubz
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    I'd gnaw off my left pinky finger for a Johnstone cleanie and 3 bonus right here

    1. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Same

    2. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I'll gnaw off my pinky finger nail for the same

  12. Woy_is_back
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Diaby looks like a much better pick than Watkins

  13. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Diaz having a stinker. Of course.

  14. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Salah is the biggest talking point in FPL and so he should be. Best FPL player unless someone can relieve him 🙂

    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      just now

      How many times has he won it

  15. Zimo
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Alisson good save from Cash Bullet header

  16. EVILFUK
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Salah to Son being considered by 500,000 managers

  17. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Cash header cleared off the line
    Nunez misses "open" net (Salah assist)

