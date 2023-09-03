There are two Premier League matches kicking off at 14:00 BST on Sunday: Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool v Aston Villa.

After scoring twice off the bench in Gameweek 3, Darwin Nunez is handed his first start of the season for Liverpool, in one of three changes for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones also come into the starting XI, with the suspended Virgil van Dijk, Wataru Endo and Cody Gakpo dropping out.

As for Aston Villa, they make just one alteration, with Emiliano Martinez returning in goal. New signing Clement Lenglet is named among the substitutes.

At Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace are unchanged from the side that drew 1-1 at Brentford last weekend. That means Sam Johnstone continues in goal despite the arrival of Dean Henderson, who is on the bench.

Meanwhile, Gary O’Neil makes two changes for Wolves, as Rayan Ait-Nouri and Pablo Sarabia replace Hugo Bueno and Hwang Hee-Chan.

GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Lerma, Ayew, Eze, Schlupp, Edouard

Subs: Henderson, Tomkins, Richards, Clyne, Ahamada, Rak-Sakyi, Hughes, Riedewald, Mateta

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Sarabia, Gomes, Lemina, Neto, Cunha, Silva

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Toti, Bueno, Traore, Gonzalez, Kalajdzic, Fraser, Hwang

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Salah, Diaz, Darwin

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Endo, Elliott, Doak, Jota, Gakpo

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne, Cash, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn, Diaby, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Lenglet, Tielemans, Dendoncker, Bailey, Kellyman, Zaniolo, Duran