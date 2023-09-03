There are two Premier League matches kicking off at 14:00 BST on Sunday: Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool v Aston Villa.
After scoring twice off the bench in Gameweek 3, Darwin Nunez is handed his first start of the season for Liverpool, in one of three changes for Jurgen Klopp’s side.
Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones also come into the starting XI, with the suspended Virgil van Dijk, Wataru Endo and Cody Gakpo dropping out.
As for Aston Villa, they make just one alteration, with Emiliano Martinez returning in goal. New signing Clement Lenglet is named among the substitutes.
At Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace are unchanged from the side that drew 1-1 at Brentford last weekend. That means Sam Johnstone continues in goal despite the arrival of Dean Henderson, who is on the bench.
Meanwhile, Gary O’Neil makes two changes for Wolves, as Rayan Ait-Nouri and Pablo Sarabia replace Hugo Bueno and Hwang Hee-Chan.
GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS
Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Lerma, Ayew, Eze, Schlupp, Edouard
Subs: Henderson, Tomkins, Richards, Clyne, Ahamada, Rak-Sakyi, Hughes, Riedewald, Mateta
Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Sarabia, Gomes, Lemina, Neto, Cunha, Silva
Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Toti, Bueno, Traore, Gonzalez, Kalajdzic, Fraser, Hwang
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Salah, Diaz, Darwin
Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Endo, Elliott, Doak, Jota, Gakpo
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne, Cash, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn, Diaby, Watkins
Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Lenglet, Tielemans, Dendoncker, Bailey, Kellyman, Zaniolo, Duran
Taking into account minutes which combo would you have
A Foden & Wissa
B Mbeumo & Alvarez