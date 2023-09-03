1136
  1. Jimmers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    United ending up with Johnny Evans and 'arry Maguire at the back. What could possibly go wrong?!?

    1. Kevin and Perry go
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Hahaha at least we don’t have to worry about klinsman diving conservative.

  2. JabbaWookiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Onana, GET OUT OF MY TEAM. Fuming I switched him in last minute for Turner!!

    1. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      19 mins ago

      Oops

    2. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      That's not his fault though

      1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        The Rice goal was, at least partially.

        1. Kevin and Perry go
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Drop dead Fred. CS.

    3. Cok3y5murf
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      It's 5 points man...

      1. JabbaWookiee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Difference between a green arrow and a red

    4. Kevin and Perry go
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Pizza the hut.

      1. JabbaWookiee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        May the schwartz be with you

  3. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    -9.7% to 18.02%

    We take those

  4. Josh.E
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    is Son likely to take pens for Spurs? I want to switch for Bruno

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Most likely Maddison, imo

    2. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Yes.

    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Should be yes, from history and given Postecoglu's comments

    4. Bubz
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Probably

  5. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Rank 2.3mill in the world and actually trying. Love this game

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      just now

      You probably have double Ars and UTD midfield? Could be wrong but massive mistake.

  6. Tabasco
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    What would you do?

    Transfer out:

    A) Jackson
    B) Watkins

    Transfer in:

    1) Alvarez
    2) Darwin

    Or none/both?

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      A1

    2. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Stop posting until 14-Sept.

      1. Tabasco
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Poor strat this early in the season mate

        1. Øgaard it's Haa…
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Yeah, sitting around 2m OR. Early doors, ats. 🙂 GL yourself.

    3. GoonerSteve
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      A1

  7. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Is Mbeumo an upgrade from Bruno or Rashford? 😉

    1. Woutiraldi
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

  8. Hairy Potter
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Wonder if Keane will be straight with ETH here?

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      No, didn't think so.

    2. Kevin and Perry go
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Haha lol.

  9. Alan The Llama
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    Good to see Ten Haag isn't bitter

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Ten Hag but can't blame him with the utter stupidity running UTD and I am an LFC fan. It is a crime to see such a big club being run into the ground for many years now.

      They have a good manager but he is hopeless to the conditions he manages under.

      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        The conditions? Being given hundreds of millions of pounds to spend?

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          He does not buy the players.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 8 Years
            11 mins ago

            Just a coincidence we only ever buy players he’s worked with before right

          2. FOO FIGHTER
            • 4 Years
            10 mins ago

            Out of his control when he wanted Maguire gone but they overuled him.

            1. x.jim.x
              • 8 Years
              9 mins ago

              Maguire refused to leave. How are you wrong about literally anything you submit to this website?

          3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
            • 2 Years
            8 mins ago

            So you think he didn't want a keeper that played under him at Ajax, or a winger that played under him at Ajax, or a CB that played under him at Ajax? You think ManUtd board decided "let's spend €100m on this 22 year old winger that's only played in the Brazilian league and Eredivisie"?

    2. Kevin and Perry go
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      It’s not he’s fault.

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        They saw out the game with Maguire and Evans at the back when at the start of the window that brilliant Korean guy, Kim was keen to join.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          He chose Bayern over us, we can’t force him to sign

  10. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Who to get?

    A) Alvarez
    B) Nunez
    C) Son

    1. GoonerSteve
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Depends on the rest of the team. Alvarez looking pretty essential at that price though.

    2. Kevin and Perry go
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Vote for Pedro.

    3. Woutiraldi
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      A

    4. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Well, you won't get their points from this week so who do you think will score the most points next week ?

      Are you picking them as a one week punt and will you sell them if someone else scores more points than them next week ?

      Is it a long term move ? Are any of those players likely to be involved with European games going forward?

      Any risk of rotation ?

      What is your team and balance ?

      Alternatively just get Son the same as everyone else 😉

  11. GoonerSteve
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    87pts this week. 273 overall. 150k rank. Solid start to the season.

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Very solid

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Fair play. 93 points here after I wildcarded this week.

      Son and Nunez my fun picks and they came good. Thought there was an opportunity to try and get ahead of the curve

  12. Deulofail
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Probably going to pull the trigger on Jota to Son tonight. Is there anything you would consider instead?

    I can afford Darwin for Awoniyi, but I like Awoniyi and probably prefer Son over Darwin. Less of a benching headache though...

    Could also do a mini WC (-4) for both of them, but I feel like my team doesn't need it yet, and I can hold that transfer to do that potentially at another time.

    Turner
    Chilwell, Gusto, Disasi (bou)
    Saka, Odegaard (eve) | Diaz (wov) | Maddison (SHU)
    Haaland, Alvarez (whu) | Awoniyi (BUR)

    Areola | Jota, Gvardiol, Baldock | 2FTs. 1.1 ITB

    If I do get Son for Jota, might next issue is who to bench? 😐

    1. Kevin and Perry go
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Been thinking about the pool my self. Maybe Diaz.

    2. Kevin and Perry go
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      You’ve already got Diaz don’t need son.

      1. Deulofail
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Hmm thanks, what would you do with my free transfers?

    3. Woutiraldi
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Son had one good match, you have to bring in consistent players.

    4. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Alvarez with long trip to high altitude Bolivia/Peru might solve benching dilemma

  13. Dammit_182
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    Well, after resisting the urge to sell my midfielders for more midfielders each of them (technically) returned so thank you Saka, rashford, foden, Eze & madders.

    Still a very small green (200k) and sub 4m rank but 2 free transfers over the IB I’ll take.

    Enjoy the break all.

    1. GoonerSteve
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nice! Enjoy the 2fts I've somehow spanked mine already.

      1. Dammit_182
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Haha! On who???

  14. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Keeping Onana for now due to lack of alternatives?

    1. Dammit_182
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      2 clean sheets this week, i wouldn’t worry about it

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      No, I think I'm done. I played Turner so I'm fine this week, but if Turner is out for the new keeper then it's an issue. I have 2FT for bigger issues but think I might hit him out

      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Playing T next week for sure, don’t think they will swap him right after CS and IB

    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      He’s on my bench until I get rid. Thing is, CS are a rarity…so any move is prob a frying pan fire situation

  15. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Money being no object, who are the best five midfielders in this game, currently? Thinking Salah (annoyingly), Son, Maddison, one of Saka/Ode and one of Bowen/JWP.

    1. Dammit_182
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      I’d honestly swop out son for Bruno. Salah, Bruno, madders, Saka & Bowen looks good. West Ham have Europe and 2 tough fixtures coming up but fixtures aside would go with that

    2. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Don't think you can leave Mbeumo out of the list.

      1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I captained him this week 😀 But am doubting his longevity.

    3. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Not sure you'll find anything close to a consensus on this but your five wouldn't be far from it.

      I'd probably include Mbuemo, maybe.

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        I've drafted my wildcard and actually have ONE of your picks.

        1. Pedersen
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Do show ?

      2. Dammit_182
        • 2 Years
        just now

        There are a lot of good options and it’s not clear cut is it? I think with money being no object you might put a few others above him but in reality he is a great shout and exceptional value

  16. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Early thoughts, Rashford and Foden > Son and Maddison for a -4? Or just do one

    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      No

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      No

    3. AIRMILES
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Don't bring in Son on the strength of one game. Maddison yes, because he's returning consistently. Foden also consistent. Ideal midfield picks, imo, at present is:

      Maddison, Saka, Foden, Mbeumo, Diaby, Mitoma, Salah, Bowen

      Though I'd take out Salah for not being value, and Bowen and Mitoma for fixtures.

  17. SollyTheSeagull
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Would you WC this slot? 1ft 1.9itb

    Turner
    Chilwell Estu Udogie
    Salah Saka Sterling Mbeumo Eze
    Haaland Pedro

    Onana Henry Baldock Osula

    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      No

  18. Øgaard it's Haa…
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Micah's carrying some timber.

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Carbo loading with out the exercise

    2. Kevin and Perry go
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      So’s tonali typical mag pie.

  19. fgdu
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Any ideas here
    Flekken
    Henry estupinan Dias
    Sterling saka rashford Bruno Mbeumo

    Haaland Watkins

    Thinking about getting Maddison in (a bit late but still a good call) or Alvarez (could wait a week)

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Relax and don’t think about FPL until after the international break….your thoughts will be different by then and god knows what injuries etc that could throw up.

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Up vote

    2. Kevin and Perry go
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Henry to liveramento

  20. james 101
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Isak to who?

    Up to 8m

    Have Haaland and Wissa too

