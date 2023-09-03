Arsenal host Manchester United on Sunday in a huge clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s men dropped points for the first time this season in a 2-2 draw with Fulham last weekend, while Man Utd beat Nottingham Forest 3-2.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

From a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective, Bukayo Saka (66.2%), Marcus Rashford (36.3%), William Saliba (28.5%) and Bruno Fernandes (22.2%) are the most-owned players on show, all of whom start as expected.

Arsenal make three changes from Gameweek 3, the most significant being Gabriel Magalhaes‘ return to the starting XI.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Eddie Nketiah also come in, replacing Jakub Kiwior, the injured Thomas Partey and Leandro Trossard.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag makes one enforced change for Man Utd, as Victor Lindelof comes in for Raphael Varane, who is set for “a few weeks on the sidelines” after picking up an injury.

New signings Altay Bayindir, Sergio Reguilon and Rasmus Hojlund are all on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

Subs: Raya, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Jesus, Trossard, Nelson

Manchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Dalot, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

Subs: Bayindir, Reguilon, Maguire, Evans, Gore, Mejbri, Pellistri, Garnacho, Hojlund