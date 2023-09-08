Betway’s Super Boost – Ukraine v England

Sponsored by Betway

Qualifiers for the 2024 European Championships continue, with the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) picture about to become clearer and South America already starting the cycle for World Cup 2026.

However, this offer focuses on England’s trip to Poland to face Ukraine.

WHAT IS THE SUPER BOOST?

If you’re new to the Super Boost, it’s effectively enhanced odds on cherry-picked match events.

A trio of match events, to be exact, so you’ll need all three to come in.

On Saturday, Betway are offering 3/1 odds for this treble rather than the original 11/8:

Harry Kane (2+ Shots on Target)

Bukayo Saka (2+ Shots)

Declan Rice (2+ Tackles)

HARRY KANE

By now, we know what Kane is about. Lots of shots, many of which test the goalkeeper or fly past him.

All four of England’s 2023 matches have been Euro 2024 qualifiers and Kane has scored each time, averaging exactly two shots on target per appearance.

After ending 2022/23 as the Premier League’s joint-most frequent player for attempts on target (60), he’s moved to Bayern Munich and bagged three goals in three Bundesliga games.

As a team, no nation in these qualifiers has a higher proportion of shots testing the goalkeeper (54.5%).

BUKAYO SAKA

Both Kane and Saka netted in England’s 2-0 win over Ukraine in March.

The Arsenal winger then went on to score a hat-trick against North Macedonia. After delivering 10 shots over England’s last four games, adding two more on Saturday seems doable.

Domestically, the 22-year-old averaged 2.34 shots over last season’s Premier League matches and, so far, all 2023/24 outings have ended with exactly three of them.

DECLAN RICE

Joining Saka in north London this summer is defensive midfielder Rice.

Although he scored a dramatic late goal versus Manchester United in Gameweek 4, stopping the opposition is his main area of expertise.

12 tackles have occurred in his four Arsenal matches – at a better rate than the two required in this Super Boost – after averaging 2.65 over last season.

Likewise, he was the league’s best for interceptions (63) and ball recoveries (334).

