Members September 15

FPL Gameweek 5 Members Video: Sonaldo + David

Our Members Videos continue with another installment ahead of the Gameweek 5 deadline.

This week, audio and video editor David Munday has pre-recorded the video to allow for South Korea-based Andy, otherwise known as FPL_Sonaldo, to put in a well-past-his-bedtime guest appearance in this exclusive video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout. 

Staying up until 1am while David was pouring himself his 4pm cup of tea in the UK, Andy goes into the statistical deep dive behind Son Heung-min’s recent hat-trick, what it means for Spurs going forward and whether or not he can be trusted for a Gameweek 5 captaincy.

True to form, Andy currently has the armband on his compatriot and explains why.

The video is available to watch via the embedded link below.

There’s also the Deadline Dilemmas video live at 9pm BST if you’re in the mood for more visual offerings, plus a whole host of other content in the Gameweek 5 playlist.

Post a Comment
  1. Sausage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    WC Team, thoughts pls..

    Turner (Areola)
    Trippier, Chilwell, Udogie, (Beyer, Andersen)
    Salah, Son, Madds, Sterling, Jenson
    Haaland, Hojlund, (Archer)

    1. saplingg
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      Players I'd scrutinize

      Jenson
      Sterling
      Hojlund

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      Hojlund is asking for trouble. Not sure about Tripps in 2023.

    3. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Jenson?

      1. Sausage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Jensen

  2. R o s e
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    OK. Wildcard sorted I believe, and wimping out of any adventurous captaincy choices.
    Will be driving around deadline time so hopefully no dramas!

    Leno (Areola)
    Cash Udogie Chilwell (Schar, Estu)
    Maddy Son Saka Mbeumo Rashford
    Haaland(C) Alvarez (Archer)
    0.3ITB

    1. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Yeah, looks good. I've gone Ederson but Leno perhaps better without UEFA complications. Romero over Udogie just because and Diaby & Sterling due to fixtures. Probably do Diaby > Mbuemo for GW6 and get him back GW8. GL.

