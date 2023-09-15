FPL Gameweek 5 Members Video: Sonaldo + David

Our Members Videos continue with another installment ahead of the Gameweek 5 deadline.

This week, audio and video editor David Munday has pre-recorded the video to allow for South Korea-based Andy, otherwise known as FPL_Sonaldo, to put in a well-past-his-bedtime guest appearance in this exclusive video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

Staying up until 1am while David was pouring himself his 4pm cup of tea in the UK, Andy goes into the statistical deep dive behind Son Heung-min’s recent hat-trick, what it means for Spurs going forward and whether or not he can be trusted for a Gameweek 5 captaincy.

True to form, Andy currently has the armband on his compatriot and explains why.

The video is available to watch via the embedded link below.

There’s also the Deadline Dilemmas video live at 9pm BST if you’re in the mood for more visual offerings, plus a whole host of other content in the Gameweek 5 playlist.