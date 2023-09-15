102
  1. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Draft FPL help please, which would be your priority?

    A. Beto to replace Joao Pedro
    B. Dunk to replace Gusto

    1. The Movement
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      B Is an ok move, are there no Newcastle, Villa or Liverpool defenders?

      Are there any other strikers on offer lol?

      1. Wılly
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        No more strikers, I have Nkunku and Alvarez too.

        Konate is free for Liverpool.

    2. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      Beto to start his scoring streak this gw vs sloppy Ars def

  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    The scout will take about 3 hours to put this out so here you go guys:

    Sven Botman has trained this week, and the centre-back looks set for a recall after recovering from an ankle injury.

    1. Piggs Boson
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Thanks Virg.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        I live to give.

  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Nick Jackson is completely and utterly indefensible as an FPL pick. I have never known a player so bad.

    Strip Zoph of his pro pundit credentials immediately.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      He's not even the worst striker Chelsea have had in the last 5 years.

    2. Sure You Did
      34 mins ago

      Let's have a vote. Strip you of your posting ability or Zoph's pro pundit credentials? My vote is for you. I have noticed Foo is also on so logging off. Enjoy folks.

    3. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      If Jackson blanks vs Bournemouth not a single one keeps him

      1. Wobbles
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        The only way he stays in my team after this week is if he has a double digit haul. That or a rake of injuries in my team this weekend.
        Just 1 goal or 1 assist is not enough to convince me, he'll be for the chopping block..

        1. Shark Team
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Im gonna ship him off for Carlton Morris 😉

    4. boc610
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      you have never known aplayer so bad? think about that statement for a second... this is typical youtube comment forum hyberbole that sums up any analysis of a player these days. the narrative changes minute to minute and no nuance allowed (as it has with Son and could do again if he blanks against sheffield united)

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Quite so. I appreciate thoughtful debate, but sometimes there's just 'noise' when certain posters are on the forum. adds nothing.

      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        I hate him so much. I didn't want to get him but I listened to the content creators. Can't wait for yet another yellow card this weekend.

        1. boc610
          • 11 Years
          12 mins ago

          genuine question...is this chatGPT talking?

        2. Hairy Potter
          • 8 Years
          just now

          If Mark suggested jumping off a bridge, would you do it?

    5. NUFC1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      A starting striker, who's getting chances at a good rate with minimal competition for his place (currently) is quite easy to defend as an FPL pick

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        27 mins ago

        It will become progressively less easy the longer the input is not matched by output. But as said, the narrative can completely reverse if he scuffs in an unlucky deflection a yard from the goal-line.

      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        He'll get dropped very soon. Poch will punish him for missing all the big chances. Poch's job is on the line if Chelsea keep failing to score.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          Dropped for who? Broja? Might as well sack Poch now if so.

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            It's simple. If a player doesn't perform and keeps on not performing (i.e. keeps missing sitters) he gets dropped. It's basic football.

      3. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        If he keeps wasting chances he won't keep starting, simple as that

    6. Dead Balls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      This sounds like a disgruntled choice maybe thats not worked out so well for you with no early punt points from a 7m striker

  4. The Movement
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    What do we reckon Guys?

    2 Free transfers

    Watkins And Nakamba - Son And Archer

  5. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Kane(C) on Friday night what's better

  6. Saka Punch
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Which would you do this week:

    A) Odegaard to Son
    B) Baldock to Udogie (and play him over Henry)

    Thanks!

    1. The Movement
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      A

  7. Buck The Trent
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    Who to captain?

    A Haaland
    B Son

    1. Saka Punch
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B is defo a great option but I'd just have the fear of Haaland with the whole world captaining him

  8. The Movement
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Flip a coin

    1. R o s e
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Heads. Now what?

      1. The Movement
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        No idea, who knows what’s going on.

        But if you got heads that means you are going into the weekend with a positive and prosperous outlook. You may want to consider playing the lottery or using triple captain.

        1. R o s e
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Ooh, thanks.

    2. Piggs Boson
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      I got tails.

      1. The Movement
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Tails is bringing forth your adventurous, courageous and spontaneous energy. Try something really bold like jumping out of a plane or brining in Nunez and captain him

        1. Piggs Boson
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          😯

        2. Piggs Boson
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Rashford (C) it is...

  9. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Pau to Udogie for free?

    Gives me a back line of: Chilwell, Dias, Estu, Baldock, Udogie

    1. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Have a punt on Porro if you have the cash?

      1. DV8R
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        16 mins ago

        I read somewhere his minutes aren't guaranteed, is that the case?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          14 mins ago

          That's due to Royal started GW1 and Porro started GW2-4. I think Porro is first choice, not nailed.

        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          He's maybe not quite as nailed as Udogie but offers so much more on the ball / stepping into midfield than Emerson Royal. If you're rotating for the Arsenal & Liverpool games (where there may be a chance that ER's defensive ability is preferred) then it shouldn't really matter

        3. Eze Really?
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          You are right but when on the pitch he is dangerous. Emerson could play when defensive duties are more important but in my view, Porro is a player Ang wants to play.

  10. Eze Really?
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Can people grow up and start being civil to one another on this site please.

    1. Piggs Boson
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Positivity is a net gain.

      How are you Eze? All set for GW5?

      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Pretty good mate. 2 weeks pondering; finding reasons why my ideas last week are not as good as this weeks. And that is when absolutely nothing has changed! (smile) Have a good GW5

        1. Piggs Boson
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          You too. May your arrows be green.

    2. Now I'm Panicking
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Anyone who is not adult and mature to others is a big fat Mr Poopy Pants.

      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Yep. but do THEY realize it!

    3. Cok3y5murf
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      That would be boring

      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        just now

        But relaxing

  11. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Botman trained this week.

    https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1702611137630511352?t=njDop9znO_546asI-bHj7A&s=19

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Great news!

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      When asked about Botman’s fitness Howe, speaking at his pre-match Press conference ahead of the home clash against Brentford, said: “Possibly. He has trained this week so fingers crossed.”

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Hmm yeah, never expect anything too clear-cut from Howe - or if it seems that way, distrust it! What do you reckon on Botman on Longstaff? I'm still deciding between Trippier & Wissa - Bot & Sean starting would sway me to Tripps.

        1. NUFC1983
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Can see both Botman and Longstaff starting.

          We're light in central defence, so if Botman is fit enough he'll be straight back in alongside Schar.

          With Tonali's slight injury, it's the perfect opportunity to revert back to the midfield 3 that served us so well last season.

  12. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    Anyone on Maddison to Son?
    I have .1 profit in maddy so any immediate rise is of no benefit finacially. Have 1 free transfer and no immediate issues with my Team other than having Pickford and Turner as G.K.'s.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      I would rather save FT than make the sideways move. Maddison could easily outscore Son.

      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        Yes, could be that way. Son would be a at present a great differential in my money league too. If i do bring him in I may go all in and (C) too :).

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Maddison (c) is still a decent option and likely a differential to consider as well

  13. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    Anyone else selling Estupinan? Kinda feels wrong but I can get 3 decent defenders with good fixtures next week when BHA play Bournemouth at home

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      No as I can bench him when he has poor fixtures on paper.

    2. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      I look at it this way:
      Clean sheets a rarity.
      Clean sheets get 4 points but so do the other 4 defenders.
      Attacking returns are far better value so atm I want to keep defenders playing up front. The cost is immaterial TBH. i would not sell Estu IMO.

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      No. I genuinely think he's one of the better defenders to have this week.

  14. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Should I WC this lot or hold and try to salvage some ground?

    Turner
    Chilwell - Saliba - Walker
    Salah - Saka - Sterling - Martinelli - Diaby
    Haaland - Morris

    (Pickford - Estupiñán - Kaboré - Osula)

    Cheers!

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      I don't see why you need to WC here

  15. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Watkins to Wilson is such a tempting move, even if it is a bit sideways. I'm expecting Wilson to go on a good run even if he could be rotated.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Certainly has the higher ceiling IF he gets the mins

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      I wouldn't do it this week but I reckon there's a decent chance Wilson starts maybe 2/3 between GWs 6-8. Could be a nice punt

    3. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Hard to tell which games Wilson and Isak will start over the next fortnight.

      Too many possible permutations. I'd expect Isak to start against Milan, but then again I'd expect Wilson to start in the league cup based purely on first/second choice. Then there is Wilson's record against West Ham in GW8 as a factor for. That doesn't align up with a straightforward league rest/rotation.

      As a pre-WC punt it could work out given that Wilson can score off the bench even if not starting. High risk and potentially high reward.

  16. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    I had a good look at Rashford's fixtures and if Saka is out, I possibly may do the swap.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Incoming “but Rashford is shite and Man U are shite”

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        just now

        UTD's defence is sh*te. I owned Rashford in GW1 though.

    2. Piggs Boson
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Good pick. Brighton and Burnley are prime Rashford fixtures.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Rashford’s not scored against Brighton for 2.5 years (last time we beat them). They’ll do us at OT again this weekend.

        1. Piggs Boson
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Their underbelly looks softer without Caicedo and MacAllister. Still great going forwards, but look squishy defending counter-attacks.

    3. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      “but Rashford is shite and Man U are shite”

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Are you SYD in disguise?

      2. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Lol

  17. Moxon
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Could do with a Botman drop tonight if you lads don't mind

    1. Piggs Boson
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Same. But I doubt Towers will allow him to drop.

  18. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    What's this about Saka?
    Would give me an easy route to Son if he were out.

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes sure if he out

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ongoing achilles issue from last season and played 90 mins in majority of the league games this season.

  19. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Who to be in ur team for Long term
    A- Sterling
    B- Diaby

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Long term it has to be Diaby when you look at fixtures beyond GW8

  20. Malinwa
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Would you replace Foden > Maddison for free? Or just keep Foden

    Onana
    Estu - Chilwell - Colwill
    Mbeumo - Saka - Foden - Salah - Eze
    Haaland - Wissa

    Areola - Gabriel - Mubama - Kabore

    1. Guybrush Threepwood
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I would do it.. wouldn't fancy having no Spurs this week

  21. JBG
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Which one?

    Porro or Udogie?

    I know both are attacking fullbacks by nature, but which one is actually allowed to attack more? And which one is the best pick going forward? (Can easily bench either one for next GWs.)

    1. Cok3y5murf
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Udogie's heat map looks better

    2. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Udogie is cheaper and more nailed I think.

    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Porro likes taking shots so possibilty of goals and assits.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Worth noting, Porro has 7 shots in his last 3 games. 6 of them have come from outside the box.

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Spurs have the most shots out of any team if I am not mistaken.

          I reckon if you can afford Porro then he is the one to go, unless you want double if you are not going double midfield.

          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 4 Years
            just now

            *one to go for

    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      I like Porro's attacking more tbh. But I think Udogie is more nailed and is cheaper so would pick him.

      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I hear you but I feel like swapping for the enjoyment.

    5. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      See above

    6. JBG
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Thanks everyone... seems like Udogie is the better pick atm.

  22. Guybrush Threepwood
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    How's my WC team looking?

    Leno (Areola)
    Chilwell, Cash, Udogie (Estu, Kabore)
    Salah, Maddison, Saka, Diaby, Mbuemo
    Haaland, Alvarez (Archer)

    0.3 ITB

    Yes, it's missing Son.. but I don't really see an appealing route to fitting him in..

    Thoughts welcome

  23. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    I used to love going on to this site on a Friday and getting all updated press conference times and then the tweets about what each manager said etc.
    Now when you hit the twitter sign all you get is pictures on Instagram or a twitter feed from 2021 about Brendan Rodgers.
    Sadly this site has gone down hill.
    Been on here for years and but not what it used to be.

  24. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Why people think West Ham away will be a difficult game for Haaland to score some goals?
    West Ham are a good team but NOT a good defence
    I can see them scoring 2 past City and conceding 3

  25. Ady87
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Bruno multiple assists and a goal mid week albeit against fodder. Him or Rash on WC?

