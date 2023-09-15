178
178 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Lav
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Foden or Alvarez?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Alvarez - completed football at 22.

      Open Controls
  2. R o s e
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    OK. Wildcard sorted I believe, and wimping out of any adventurous captaincy choices.
    Will be driving around deadline time so hopefully no dramas!

    Leno (Areola)
    Cash Udogie Chilwell (Schar, Estu)
    Maddy Son Saka Mbeumo Rashford
    Haaland(C) Alvarez (Archer)
    0.3ITB

    A) Go to bed
    B) Keep tinkering.

    Open Controls
    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Y

      Open Controls
  3. putana
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    anyone else bringing in Son and not captaining?

    Open Controls
    1. R o s e
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yes. Might switch next gameweek if doesn't workout, as also have Maddison (who I want long term).

      Open Controls
    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yeah, captaining Maddison

      Open Controls
  4. King Kun Ta
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Foden -> Son worth a hit? Y or N? Ta lads!

    Open Controls
    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      N

      Open Controls
    3. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yeah. Son now about to fill Kane's shoes in a team on the ascendancy. Foden now about to get benched.

      Open Controls
      1. King Kun Ta
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Think so. And with Alvarez on the pitch i feel there’s less room up front for him….

        Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Foden benched this week you think? Might push me to do Foden to Son

        Open Controls
  5. TalingtonFC
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    Just curious why everyone is on Udogie, as oppossed to Romero? Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      You don't get the points for previous weeks.

      Open Controls
    2. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Romero's point-scoring rate will significantly compared to Udogie's. He can't keep up that scoring form all season.

      Open Controls
      1. Alan The Llama
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm trying to guess the missing word. Reduce?

        Open Controls
    3. R o s e
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Romero probably got his attacking returns for the season already.

      Open Controls
    4. Die Hard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Ange uses fullbacks as midfielders

      Open Controls
  6. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    21 mins ago

    I would love for Foden to have a double digit haul this week.

    There is absolutely nothing wrong with him as a pick other than the fact that there are other more enticing options with better perceived form. Perceived being the key word because the kneejerk is very real with Sterling last week and Son this week.

    I think Foden is an amazing pick still, and with City's current injury situation as nailed as he's been to start in a while.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Likely as not.

      Open Controls
    2. Deer-in-headlights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yes, then he could go back to being the flavor of the week like he was three weeks ago.

      Open Controls
    3. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Foden may be an amazing pick, but of all the attacking midfielders Pep has, he's the one who is the most likely to be benched. I suspect that Pep has a quiet beef with him obver something.

      Open Controls
  7. Totalfootball
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Hold or sell Ben chilwell?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Hold.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Why sell

      Open Controls
    3. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Hold

      Open Controls
    4. Ricky - it doesn\'t ta…
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Hold

      Open Controls
    5. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Hold

      Open Controls
  8. Ady87
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Anyone on WC and going without Salah?

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yes but have a plan to get him in

      Open Controls
    2. tutankamun
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Yes, gone with Son instead. Perma captaincy on Haaland means it’s not such a risk.

      Open Controls
  9. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Who to get ?
    A- Saliba
    B- Cash

    Open Controls
    1. Ricky - it doesn\'t ta…
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thxx

        Open Controls
  10. Ricky - it doesn\'t ta…
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    Start Johnstone (avl) or Flekken (new) ?

    Open Controls
    1. putana
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      neither keep a cleansheet, flip a coin

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Johnstone

      Open Controls
    3. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Would go with Johnstone, but nothing more than a hunch

      Open Controls
  11. Ady87
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Any risk of Chilwell getting benched? He got hooked last time out on 60 because the system wasn’t working. Granted they still failed to get anything from the game after changing. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      I think it's down to game state. When chasing, he is the likely player to be subbed to keep the defence as it is

      Open Controls
  12. Kam_lfc
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Current mid is

    (S)alah, Diaz, mitoma, saka, foden

    Would you do foden to Maddison for one week only?

    Thinking of getting mbuema next week instead of foden/Maddison.

    Open Controls
  13. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Sell Son for:

    A) Rashford
    B) Bruno

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. R o s e
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      That's a new question!

      Open Controls
    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      You flipped the script

      Open Controls
      1. R o s e
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        I had to re-read to be sure.

        Open Controls
    3. R o s e
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      If you don't want Son vs SHU then I'd prefer to have Rashford out of your choices.

      Open Controls
  14. chelseabrad
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    What would you do with 2FT and 0.5ITB from here?

    Leno (Areola)
    Chilwell Walker Estup (Kabore Beyer)
    Salah Saka Mbuemo Eze (Chuka)
    Haaland Jackson Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Walker & Eze out
      Cash & Son of U can get him or Maddison

      Open Controls
      1. The Count of Monte Cristo
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Agree with this.

        Not many have 3 forwards like you so there's a few less pathways. Having 3 FWD's + Salah makes it rather tough to play around with the 3 remaining midfielders. Eze is first to go though IMOm then downgrade Walker.

        Open Controls
      2. chelseabrad
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Cant afford either of them

        Open Controls
    2. GC123
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Chuka > Cole Palmer?

      Open Controls
  15. GC123
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Evening all. Could do with some advice please

    Turner
    Estupinan Gabriel Chillwell
    BrunoF Rash Saka Maddison DLuiz
    Alvarez Haaland

    Pickford Stones* Kabore Pedro

    Was going to do Pedro > Awoniyi but Pedro dropped ruling that one out. Pickford > Pope a good move? Then next week possibly Pedro + DLuiz > Archer + Gibbs-White?

    Any advice greatly appreciated. 2 FT & £1.1m ITB

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  16. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Rich will play tomorrow

    https://twitter.com/LetsTalk_FPL/status/1702804809898762631?t=zVeCIoVoTgnYhn2ZQKo6iw&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      So long as they are 4-0 up when he does.

      Actually, might do him a favour to put him wide left for a bit so the pressure is off a bit.

      Open Controls
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      OMG this would effect on Son points 🙁
      Okay I am getting Maddison then

      Open Controls
  17. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    GTG?

    Turner
    Estu Chilly Henry
    Mitoma Rash Mo Mbuemo Saka
    Haaland(c) Alvarez

    0.3m IT, 0 FT

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      For sure.

      Open Controls
    2. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Don't like my team but thinking either Mings --> Udogie (FT) or save FT?

      Turner
      Chilwell -- Estupinán -- R.Henry
      Salah -- Maddison -- Saka -- Mbuemo -- Mitoma
      Haaland -- N.Jackson

      Pickford -- Baldock -- Mings* -- Mubama [1FT + 0.6m ITB]

      Open Controls
      1. The Count of Monte Cristo
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Agh, reply fail.

        But actually our teams are very similar but I prefer yours.

        I think save

        Open Controls
  18. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Last question who to get ?
    A- Son
    B- Maddison

    Open Controls
    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gun to my head, I'd say Son for now.

      Open Controls
    3. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Thx guys

      Open Controls
  19. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    1 FT.
    Hold transfer or any move to be done here:
    2.3m itb

    Turner
    Chilwell - Gusto - Estupinan
    Salah - Saka - Foden - Mbuemo - Maddison
    Haaland - Pedro

    Areola - Tarkowski - Archer - Kabore

    Open Controls
    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Hold I'd say. If 2 FT I'd have said look to move on Pedro.

      Open Controls
  20. Shmack92
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    My WC team good to go? Or nah?

    Leno - Areola
    Chilwell - Udogie - Cash - Botman - VanHecke
    Son - Salah - Madds - Diaby - Mbuemo
    Haaland - Alvarez - Archer

    Open Controls
    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep, template for a Son,Salah,Haaland, but very good.

      Open Controls
      1. Shmack92
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers Count!

        Open Controls
  21. zensum
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Play one:
    A) Cash
    B) Serge Aurier

    Appreciate if u can help n tell me the reasons as well

    Open Controls
  22. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bus captain right now is on Salah...

    Just under 12 hours for me to get cold feet. I think Mark might have convinced me though. Anyone going for non-Haaland captain?

    Open Controls
    1. Winnerr
      just now

      son

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby_Baggio
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Very very tempted by Salah too.

      Open Controls
  23. Bobby_Baggio
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Need some help please. 1FT and 0.3m ITB.

    Sanchez
    Udogie - Etsu - Ake
    Salah - Eze - Rashford - Saka
    Jackson - Haaland - Antonio

    (Turner) - Botman - Chukwuemeka - Beyer

    A) Rashford > Son
    B) Antonio > Archer
    C) Antonio > Morris/Awoniyi
    D) Chuk + Antonio > 6.2m + Archer
    E) Eze + Antonio > Maddison + Archer
    F) Eze + Rashford + Antonio > Maddison + Son + Archer (-8)

    Open Controls
  24. Winnerr
    2 mins ago

    i saw that report on Turner being replaced by Vlach soon, have there been any conflicting stories since, or is it still assumed Turner will lose his place soon?

    Open Controls
  25. FootballLover
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Salah (C). Feels good to have it on a midfielder again.

    Open Controls
  26. HD7
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    On WC:

    Do you think its too early to get Evan Ferguson? Give him another 3-4 GWs before buying?

    Is Schar worth the 0.5 premium over Botman?

    Open Controls
  27. HD7
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Bruno Fernandes or Rashford?
    Bruno is on pens and who knows what will playing on the right do for his involvement. Maybe Hojlund will appreciate his crosses?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.