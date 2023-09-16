1100
  1. Cilly Bonnolly
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Moved Diaby out for Son. Going to guess that’s a Diaby goal?

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Duran Duran scored

    2. Pumpkinhead
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Nope Dhuran

  2. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    How many fell for the Sterling and son traps after they got their hauls v promoted teams? Podcasts will be interesting this week, full details f excuses no doubt
    Fair play salah owners , and the ones who cap him

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sterling yes. Son no.

    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Sterling was brought in for the next 5, it’s not a trap yet

      Son I agree

      1. Gizzachance
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        True,Sterling still got the fixtures

    3. Baps hunter
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sterling hasn't played yet.

      1. Gizzachance
        • 8 Years
        just now

        True, so many wanted him out after a blank after they brought him him, could punish sellers

    4. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Lots. I did. Son vs Sheff Utd . . come on.

      1. Gizzachance
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Was certainty tempting
        I did baldock to udogie for certain cs !
        Brutal week so far

  3. oi no professionals
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    What happened to Salah’s hat trick of assists?

    1. Dannyb
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Last goal was own goal.

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Last goal was OG

    3. Cilly Bonnolly
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      He didn’t get one.

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      og took the last one away

  4. OverTinker
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Baldock absent when I needed him

  5. Sgt. Schultz
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Jhon Duran G

    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Digne A

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      that Duran the man?

  6. NejiHyuuga01
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Irrelevant Villa G

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      just now

      How? They play to compete

  7. Nickofoz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Haven’t seen much of United today but have to start to think about shifting Rashford even ahead of Burnley away? Are United that bad that it’s worth handing in the Rashford chip on midfield roulette?

    1. Sif
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      As a Burnley fan, no.

    2. DMP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Rashford was their best. Bruno owner who sold Rashford here. Considering selling Bruno either.

      1. DMP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        They suck.

      2. Nickofoz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Good to know, ta

    3. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Strongly considering dropping Bruno, fixtures be damned.

  8. FootballLover
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Digne A. Get in.

  9. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    DIGNÉ assist!

  10. Bushwhacker
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    How do I wildcard my wildcard. Oh Ange is so great . . .right, Spurs will always be Spursy.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      its beautiful

      encapsulates the joys of the game

      especially the Son knee-jerk!!

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Yup game of luck, always has been, always will be.

        1. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          So why do you play?

  11. OverTinker
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    I guess I need to delay my WC even further now

    1. Baps hunter
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Would be stupid to WC without any idea who to pick.

      1. OverTinker
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Exactly

  12. pjomara
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    I guess us with no Spurs players can safely come out from behind the coach. 😆

    1. pjomara
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      *couch

    2. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      12 more minutes, mate.

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I think they could play to Christmas

  13. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    12 mins added on at Spurs

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Son back off the bench??

    2. pundit of punts
      • 10 Years
      just now

      One Maddison return and I’ll be happy with today’s outcome

  14. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Twelve minutes!

  15. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    wow

    decisive shot for the equaliser at Villa Park

  16. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Only fallout boy can save me now

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Now thats's real acid, so I want to see goggles people.

  17. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    It’s early but do these moves look nice?
    Wissa > Alvarez
    Foden > Diaby

    For free

  18. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Kabores on fire, needs someone who can score though.

  19. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Salah
    Son

    or Sterling?

  20. Ady87
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Got talked out of Digne and went Cash even tho Digne had been flying. Not that it improves my team score much, stinker.

  21. Josh.E
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    have to hold this L tight

  22. C_G
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Digne, Alvarez and Salah saving my week.

  23. Ze_Austin
    • 4 Years
    just now

    10 YCs in the Spurs game... And I don't think most were from fouls

  24. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Onana save 🙂

  25. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Son cappers in the mud

  26. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Sometimes in this game you just have to go with your gut. I was against bringing in Spurs attack to wait and see what happens but of course, fomo is a bad thing in this game. Bringing in Son for Diaz -4, it is what ot is. Luckily Diaz did not haul.

    Anyway, 48 (-8) so far, almost 2 million rank jump up to 1mil and still have Saka, Chilwell, Disasi and Eduoard to go.

    Also, where are those pesky trolls now who were hounding me?

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/09/09/fpl-new-signings-when-does-dean-henderson-replace-sam-johnstone-in-goal/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26086648

  27. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Welp so much for my triple spurs.

  28. nonaynever
    • 8 Years
    just now

    9 mins more at villa, 12 at spurs

  29. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Why is Bruno playing centre back?

