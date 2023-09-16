Five more Premier League matches take place at 3pm BST this afternoon.

There are some intriguing fixtures taking place, arguably headlined by Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion.

And it’s the Seagulls who provide the most noteworthy team news of the day as Roberto De Zerbi makes six changes.

Evan Ferguson is only fit enough to make the bench, while Bart Verbruggen, Billy Gilmour and Joao Pedro are also demoted to substitute duty.

Pervis Estupinan and Solly March aren’t even in the squad. The latter is carrying a minor injury, while the former is presumably rested. In quotes embargoed from Friday’s press conference, De Zerbi admitted that he had to consider resting the Ecuadorian left-back after his midweek exertions.

Jason Steele, Tariq Lamptey, Mahmoud Dahoud, Adam Lallana, Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra all come into the Albion side.

Deadline day signing Ansu Fati is on the bench, too.

As for the hosts, Erik ten Hag makes three changes from the Manchester United side beaten 3-1 by Arsenal before the international break.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Anthony Martial are benched, while Antony is not being considered for selection.

Sergio Reguilon, Rasmus Hojlund and Scott McTominay all come into the team.

In north London, Tottenham Hotspur are unchanged for their clash with Sheffield United.

The Blades make four alterations, as Chris Basham, Luke Thomas, Jayden Bogle and James McAtee replace John Egan, George Baldock, Yasser Larouci and Oliver Norwood.

Baldock and Egan miss out altogether through injury.

Tomas Soucek is in for Said Benrahma in David Moyes’ only change for West Ham United’s clash with Manchester City.

The reigning champions make two changes, one enforced: Josko Gvardiol ousts the benched Nathan Ake in defence, while Bernardo Silva comes in for the injured Mateo Kovacic in midfield.

All the changes at Villa Park are enforced.

Nicolo Zaniolo starts in place of the injured Diego Carlos for Villa, while sidelined Crystal Palace players Marc Guehi and Jefferson Lerma are replaced by Will Hughes and Chris Richards.

Finally, there are seven changes across the two teams at Craven Cottage.

Willian, Thomas Castagne and Joao Palhinha come in for Antonee Robinson, Tom Cairney and Bobby De Cordova-Reed for Fulham.

Luton promote Tom Lockyer, Issa Kabore, Jacob Brown and Albert Sambi Lokonga to the starting XI at the expense of Alfie Doughty, Ryan Giles, Ross Barkley and Elijah Adebayo.

GAMEWEEK 5 TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Torres, Konsa, Digne, Diaby, Douglas Luiz, Kamara, McGinn, Zaniolo, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Marschall, Tielemans, Moreno, Chambers, Lenglet, Duran, Bailey, Dendoncker.

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone, Ward, Richards, Andersen, Mitchell, Hughes, Doucoure, Eze, Schlupp, Ayew, Edouard.

Subs: Holding, Ebiowei, Riedewald, Matthews, Mateta, Henderson, Rak-Sakyi, Ahamada, Clyne.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Castagne, Pereira, Reed, Palhinha, Wilson, Jimenez, Willian.

Subs: Rodak, Bassey, Toure, Muniz, Cairney, De Cordova-Reed, Carlos Vinicius, Francois, Iwobi.

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Lockyer, Burke, Anderson, Bell, Kabore, Chong, Nakamba, Lokonga, Brown, Morris.

Subs: Krul, Ogbene, Berry, Woodrow, Adebayo, Mengi, Ruddock, Giles, Doughty,

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon; Casemiro, McTominay; Fernandes, Eriksen, Rashford; Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindir, Maguire, Martial, Garnacho, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Gore, Mejbri.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Veltman; Gross, Dahoud; Adingra, Lallana, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Subs: Verbruggen, Julio, Webster, Milner, Pedro, Gilmour, Baleba, Ferguson, Fati.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Maddison, Solomon, Son.

Subs: Forster, Emerson Royal, Dier, Davies, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Johnson, Richarlison.

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Ahmedhodzic, Basham, Robinson, Bogle, Souza, McAtee, Hamer, Thomas, McBurnie, Archer.

Subs: A Davies, Trusty, Larouci, Norwood, T Davies, Slimane, Seriki, Traore.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Soucek, Bowen, Paqueta, Antonio.

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Fornals, Kudos, Mavropanos, Ings, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Kehrer.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Ruben Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Doku, Alvarez, Foden, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Phillips, Ake, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis.