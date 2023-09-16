Betway’s Super Boost – Gameweek 5

Sponsored by Betway

The following article involves an advertisement for a betting company and is strictly for users aged 18+.

Gameweek 5 is about to begin and Betway have joined in with a couple of Super Boost offers.

No Friday night match this time, with Wolverhampton Wanderers hosting Liverpool in a Saturday lunchtime opener. Then, on Monday night, Nottingham Forest welcome Burnley to City Ground.

However, sandwiched in between are a bunch of intriguing match-ups.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK 5 SUPER BOOST?

If you’re new to the Super Boost, it’s effectively enhanced odds on cherry-picked match events.

A trio of match events, to be exact, so you’ll need all three to come in.

On Saturday, Betway are offering 2/1 odds for this treble rather than the original evens:

Erling Haaland (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Son Heung-min (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Marcus Rashford (1+ Shots on Target)

Meanwhile, there’s 3/1 instead of 11/8 on offer for Sunday’s Super Boost:

Bukayo Saka (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Martin Odegaard (2+ Shots)

(2+ Shots) William Saliba (2+ Tackles)

SATURDAY

The three selected Saturday names all face an opponent yet to keep a clean sheet and the first two, in particular, feel pretty straightforward.

Erling Haaland is the league’s top scorer with six goal and has ended all four matches with at least two shots on target. It’s a trip to West Ham United, where he netted twice on last season’s opening weekend – his Premier League debut.

Over at Spurs, Son Heung-min should only be judged on Gameweek 4 – the first time he’s been used up front under Ange Postecoglou. Until then he’d had an anonymous start but the hat-trick at Burnley came from five shots.

Needing an in-form centre-forward to muster one shot on target at home to newly-promoted Sheffield United seems clear-cut. Especially when the visitors have conceded the second-most of these (27).

To complete the set, Marcus Rashford is back on the left side and has exactly one on target from each appearance. All he has to do is repeat the trick against leaky Brighton and Hove Albion.

SUNDAY

Everton are a bogey team for Arsenal, beating the Gunners in five of the last seven Goodison Park meetings.

But sometimes it’s better to look at what’s in front of you, rather than behind. Bukayo Saka has five shots on target from four matches, sitting third overall for penalty area touches (39).

Midfield team-mate Martin Odegaard is averaging 3.5 attempts per game and only needs two here.

Then there’s William Saliba at the back. If Everton push forward, buoyed by their recent history versus Arsenal, Saliba will be needed to intervene with some important tackles.

Full T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org. | #ad