217
Betway September 16

Betway’s Super Boost – Gameweek 5

217 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Betway

The following article involves an advertisement for a betting company and is strictly for users aged 18+.

Gameweek 5 is about to begin and Betway have joined in with a couple of Super Boost offers.

No Friday night match this time, with Wolverhampton Wanderers hosting Liverpool in a Saturday lunchtime opener. Then, on Monday night, Nottingham Forest welcome Burnley to City Ground.

However, sandwiched in between are a bunch of intriguing match-ups.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK 5 SUPER BOOST?

If you’re new to the Super Boost, it’s effectively enhanced odds on cherry-picked match events.

A trio of match events, to be exact, so you’ll need all three to come in.

On Saturday, Betway are offering 2/1 odds for this treble rather than the original evens:

  • Erling Haaland (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Son Heung-min (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Marcus Rashford (1+ Shots on Target)

Meanwhile, there’s 3/1 instead of 11/8 on offer for Sunday’s Super Boost:

  • Bukayo Saka (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Martin Odegaard (2+ Shots)
  • William Saliba (2+ Tackles)

SATURDAY

The three selected Saturday names all face an opponent yet to keep a clean sheet and the first two, in particular, feel pretty straightforward.

Erling Haaland is the league’s top scorer with six goal and has ended all four matches with at least two shots on target. It’s a trip to West Ham United, where he netted twice on last season’s opening weekend – his Premier League debut.

Over at Spurs, Son Heung-min should only be judged on Gameweek 4 – the first time he’s been used up front under Ange Postecoglou. Until then he’d had an anonymous start but the hat-trick at Burnley came from five shots.

Needing an in-form centre-forward to muster one shot on target at home to newly-promoted Sheffield United seems clear-cut. Especially when the visitors have conceded the second-most of these (27).

To complete the set, Marcus Rashford is back on the left side and has exactly one on target from each appearance. All he has to do is repeat the trick against leaky Brighton and Hove Albion.

SUNDAY

Everton are a bogey team for Arsenal, beating the Gunners in five of the last seven Goodison Park meetings.

But sometimes it’s better to look at what’s in front of you, rather than behind. Bukayo Saka has five shots on target from four matches, sitting third overall for penalty area touches (39).

Midfield team-mate Martin Odegaard is averaging 3.5 attempts per game and only needs two here.

Then there’s William Saliba at the back. If Everton push forward, buoyed by their recent history versus Arsenal, Saliba will be needed to intervene with some important tackles.

Get the Betway Super Boost here

Full T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org. | #ad

217 Comments Post a Comment
  1. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    47 mins ago

    Which combo would you play this week?

    A) Estupinan and Joao Pedro
    B) Estupinan and Mbeumo
    C) Schar and Joao Pedro

    - Estupinan: good attacking stats but Brighton maybe will concede. I don't think he will benched but I saw someone on twitter saying that AWB was not seen in training pics.
    - Joao Pedro: i think he will play but not the full 90. I don't trust United defence.
    - Schar: good defence but Brentford has good stats in this season.
    Mbeumo: good stats, could play striker in 3-5-2 but vs Newcastle defence.

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      46 mins ago

      Probably B

      Open Controls
    2. LoneWolf1989
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
  2. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    47 mins ago

    Jackson will punish sellers

    Open Controls
    1. LoneWolf1989
      • 2 Years
      46 mins ago

      As a seller and a Chelsea fan i actually hope he does.

      Open Controls
    2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      Makes a change from punishing owners

      Open Controls
  3. Strchld
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Mitoma to Sterling for free?

    Open Controls
    1. LoneWolf1989
      • 2 Years
      45 mins ago

      Mmmm i think Sterling does have a good record against Bournemouth but Mitoma is decent. It’s a coin flip imo.

      Open Controls
      1. Strchld
        • 7 Years
        44 mins ago

        Yeah really don't know what to do with my FT.

        Open Controls
        1. LoneWolf1989
          • 2 Years
          41 mins ago

          What’s the rest of your team buddy?

          Open Controls
  4. Super Silva Haze
    • 10 Years
    45 mins ago

    Awb to Digne for free?

    Turner
    Awb Gusto Chillwell
    Salah Mitoma Rashford Saka Diaby
    Alvarez Haaland

    Pickford Estupinian Mubama Bell

    Open Controls
    1. LoneWolf1989
      • 2 Years
      45 mins ago

      Nah roll the FT

      Open Controls
  5. Tom
    • 11 Years
    45 mins ago

    Got myself a benching headache.

    Play Foden or Cash?

    Open Controls
    1. LoneWolf1989
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      Foden

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      41 mins ago

      Has to be Foden. He’s likely to start with Grealish out.

      Open Controls
    3. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      Foden

      Open Controls
  6. The Mighty Hippo
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Who to captain?
    A). Son
    B). Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      42 mins ago

      Either. Depends how difficult you think West Ham away will be for City.

      Open Controls
    2. Ady87
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      If it can’t be Som this week then may as well perma captain Haaland.

      Open Controls
    3. LoneWolf1989
      • 2 Years
      39 mins ago

      Son for me this week

      Open Controls
  7. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    I think this will be the first season I finally finish an entire FPL season (this is what I jave said ever since 2011 though) so taking it quite seriously. Even done spreadsheets including fixtures laid out of all teams, my current team and the transfers I plan to make for next week etc. It actually does make your decisions easier when you have everything laid out infront of you. Sometimes you take out players looking at their next two fixtures etc etc etc but have an amazing run after that. Sometimes you transfer in players when they have hauled but fail to look at all the variables involved.

    Going to keep following this plan and see how it goes.

    Open Controls
    1. LoneWolf1989
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      Good luck to you mate!

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks!!!

        Open Controls
      2. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        just now

        And GL to you as well!

        Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      34 mins ago

      This seems to be Son related without mentioning Son, specifically haha. I take it you’re not getting him because of his 2 fixtures after Sheff Utd?

      Another way of looking at it is, does Son playing up front (plus pens presumably) improve him as an FPL pick? Irrespective of fixtures, I think it does. In a week where I’m not sure about Haaland exploding, he becomes even more desirable.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        No, I got him in for Diaz lol. If I does not work out I can always consider Maddison.

        I did a bit of an analysis on my team and my mistake was doubling on midfield. Had Salah and Diaz. Won't be doubling up on other midfields from here on in.

        Trust me, now that I can see my entire team with all their fixtures lined up next to each other, plus all other teams lined up next to each other, I can sort of see when I possibly will or will not make changes going ahead.

        Open Controls
    3. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      What fun playing if u don't finish?

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        It is called "life gets busy" but I do intend to finish this time round considering all the work I have done so far. I really enjoy the game.

        If you need tips on good defence combinations then let me know lol.

        Open Controls
  8. Ady87
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    A) Leno & Chilwell
    B) Ederson & Disasi

    This should be me done then!

    Open Controls
    1. LoneWolf1989
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      A if you have a keeper that rotates well with Leno.

      If you get Ederson he chews your budget away plus blocks your route to other City assets.

      Open Controls
  9. Van der Faart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    42 mins ago

    G2G? Or take a hit and move Gvardiol to a better option? 1.2 ITB

    Flekken
    Gvardiol Estupinian Udogie
    Saka Sterling Maddison Foden
    Watkins Haaland Awoniyi

    Onana Mbuemo Botman Baldock

    Open Controls
  10. Tango74
    • 3 Years
    41 mins ago

    Good morning

    Who should I sell for udogie?

    Chilwell, estu or Saliba. ?

    Not many teams have Saliba now?

    Open Controls
    1. LoneWolf1989
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      Saliba

      Open Controls
      1. Tango74
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  11. El_meak
    41 mins ago

    Play one of:
    A) Mbeumo
    B) Botman
    C) Wissa

    Open Controls
    1. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      A probably

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
    3. LoneWolf1989
      • 2 Years
      39 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    4. The Mighty Hippo
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  12. Forcella Boys
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    Is this worth a -4 ?

    J.Pedro > Archer
    Martinelli> Son

    Got Saka, Foden, MBuemo, Rashford with Watkins and Haaland.

    Open Controls
    1. LoneWolf1989
      • 2 Years
      39 mins ago

      I would say yes to get son in

      Open Controls
      1. Forcella Boys
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      yeah probably

      but it's written in the FPL way that Pedro starts and scores and Martenelli assists again.

      Open Controls
      1. Forcella Boys
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        No doubt !

        Open Controls
  13. abaalan
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Play estu, Henry or beyer?
    (beyer highest expected points according to fplteam)

    Or would you use 1 ft & 2.1ITB to transfer 1 of them and play. If so who in/out?

    Open Controls
    1. LoneWolf1989
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      Estupian

      Open Controls
  14. Josh.E
    • 1 Year
    37 mins ago

    Hello people! Any help is appreciated, team is;

    Turner
    Gvardiol, Chilwell, Udogie
    Son(C), Mbeumo, Rashford, Maddison, Saka
    Haaland, Jackson

    Bench: Pickford, Estupiñan, Botman, Mubama

    A. Bench: Gvardiol or Estupiñan
    B. gtg

    Open Controls
    1. LoneWolf1989
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      Bench Gvardiol.

      Open Controls
  15. El_meak
    37 mins ago

    Is son not overhyped at this point, yes he’s playing in a more threatening position but all he’s done is have one good game against Burnley? Am I missing something?

    Open Controls
    1. LoneWolf1989
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      You’ve sort of answered your own question, he’s playing in a more threatening position. Don’t forget he’s playing Sheff United who look like they have a goal in them but look awful at the back.

      Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      33 mins ago

      it's one game and it's spurs. Let's see how he does today, a fail and people will be transferring him out probably for rashford or bruno

      Open Controls
    3. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      30 mins ago

      If Haaland had a great fixture or was at home then I might have given Spurs and Son another week but I like captaining a player with a good home fixture.

      Haaland is fixture proof, of course, but could be a decent week to try a different captain.

      Open Controls
  16. LoneWolf1989
    • 2 Years
    30 mins ago

    Who you captaining this week.

    Open Controls
  17. GC123
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    Reposting after zero replies last night

    Turner
    Estupinan Gabriel Chillwell
    BrunoF Rashford Saka Maddison (VC) DLuiz
    Haaland Alvarez

    Pickford Stones* Kabore Pedro

    2FT £1.1 ITB

    had planned Pedro > Awoniyi but now priced out

    1. Pickford > Pope & roll 1 FT
    2. DLuiz + Pedro > Cole Palmer & Awoniyi
    3. DLuiz > Gibbs-White & roll 1FT
    4. Stones* > Cash & roll 1 FT
    4. Something else

    Any advice greatly appreciated

    Open Controls
  18. 50pipsDaily
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    This gw only, Diaby or Mbeumo?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Diaby

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Play the fixture. Mbeumo could get a goal but Diaby has the better fixture.

      Open Controls
  19. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    The last time I did a transfer involving Bruno and Son I think it cost me around 25 points.

    Open Controls
  20. GC123
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Posted twice now with zero replies. Help please guys

    Turner
    Estupinan Gabriel Chillwell
    Bruno Rash Saka Maddy (VC) DLuiz
    Haaland Alvarez

    Pickford Stones* Kabore Pedro

    1. Pickford > Pope & roll
    2. DLuiz + Pedro > Cole Palmer + Awoniyi
    3. DLuiz > Gibbs-White
    4. Stones > Cash
    5. Something else

    2FT & £1.1m ITB

    Thanks in advance

    Open Controls
  21. Tic Tacs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Hi all,

    This is how my team is set up based on RMT tool:

    Flekken
    Udogie, Porro, Chilwell
    Saka, Bruno, Sterling, Maddison (vc)
    Jackson, Haaland (C), Alvarez

    Areola, Mbeumo, Estupinan, Andersen

    No transfers needed, but changes I'm considering are:

    Play Alvarez or Mbeumo?
    Captain Haaland or Maddison?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.