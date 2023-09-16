306
  1. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Diaz or Sterling?

    I’ve no Liverpool if I do the latter

    1. FPLEL
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'd go Sterling this week. Guaranteed 90 vs probable cameo

    2. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      No Liverpool not a big deal this season imo

    3. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sterling

    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sterling.

  2. Khalico
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Team GTG?

    Leno
    Cash - Gusto - Udogie
    Mbeumo - Sterling - Salah - Maddison - Saka
    Watkins - Haaland (c)

    Areola - Archer - Estu- Henry

    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes solid

  3. FPLEL
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Play 2 of:

    A) Gabriel
    B) Estu
    C) Mitoma

    Thanks and GL!

    1. marcos11
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      AC

    2. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      AC

  4. marcos11
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    2ft 0.1itb. Sell Salah to upgrade Pedro and spread funds?

    Onana
    Chilwell Estu Cash
    Salah Rashford Saka Mbeumo Eze
    Haaland Pedro
    Turner Archer Henry Baldock

  5. The Count of Monte Cristo
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    A) Mings --> Udogie (FT)
    B) Save FT

    Turner
    Chilwell -- Estupinán -- R.Henry
    Salah -- Maddison -- Saka -- Mbuemo -- Mitoma
    Haaland -- N.Jackson

    Pickford -- Baldock -- Mings* -- Mubama [1FT + 0.6m ITB]

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

  6. King Kun Ta
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    And the armband goes toooooo….

    A Haaland
    B Son
    C Mads

    Ta lads and GL this GW!

    1. Ady87
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

  7. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Start one of:
    A. Wissa
    B. Edouard
    C. Estu

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Wissa then Estu

  8. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Foden > Gibbs-White for free, madness?

    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes, IMO

    2. FPLEL
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mate, I am fighting not to bring GW in for Mitoma, and I feel a bit silly for it.

      I couldn't stomach it for Foden.

  9. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Decided it’s too late to wild card. 1 ft and 1m in bank.
    I was thinking of a couple of moves. Which is better?
    A. Odegaard to Maddison
    B. Wissa to Alvarez

    Turner
    Estu Chilwell Saliba
    Ode Salah Sterling Mitoma Mbuemo
    Haaland Wissa

    Onana Tark Archer Bayer

    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Both are players you'd likely want but this week I would prefer to have Maddison

  10. dhamphiir
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    GTG?
    Onana
    Chilwell Saliba Estupiñan Botman
    Salah Bruno Saka Maddison Mbeumo
    Haaland

    Aroela Semenyo Baldock Mubama

    1FT 0.2m ITB

  11. Mid-Table Obscurity
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Play Pedro or Morrison?

  12. Men in green tights
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Only 1 hour to go and fpl site will crash again .

  13. Hotdogs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    A. Fernandes > Son
    B. Sterling > Son
    C. Bank FT

    Sheffield Utd at home feels really tempting, and given his fixtures in the next two I feel like it's either now or 3 GWs later when he might cost another 0.4 more.

    (Not that he won't haul in the next two but it's just harder to drop Fernandes then when he has the better fixtures)

  14. TKC07
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A) J Pedro
    B) Estu
    C) Mbuemo

  15. Ady87
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Is Alvarez a minutes risk this week, beyond the normal pep roulette?

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      just now

      possibly

    2. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Don't think so

  16. abaalan
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Worth transferring out any of below to get in Son with 1FT, 2.1 ITB:
    A) Martinelli (also own Saka)
    B) Sterling (got in last week)
    C) Foden

  17. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Start one:

    A Flekken (New A)
    B Areola (MCI H)

    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

  18. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 6 Years
    just now

    https://twitter.com/fplbhuna/status/1702966020913209581?s=46&t=O-D4_skduds1Pm6WIL12yQ Is this likely true? No Son?

    1. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      just now

      No. That guy is a manbaby troll

