All of our content for Gameweek 5 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) can be found on this page ahead of Saturday’s deadline.
A reminder that you’ll need to get your transfers made, teams set and captains picked by 11:00 BST today.
GAMEWEEK 5 PICKS
- FPL Gameweek 5 Scout Picks: Spurs triple-up + Gibbs-White
- The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 5
MEDIUM-TERM PICKS
- FPL Gameweek 5 differentials: Pereira, Sarr + Schar
- The FPL Watchlist: Salah back in familiar territory
GAMEWEEK 5 WILDCARD
- Simon March: Is Gameweek 5 the right time to Wildcard in FPL?
- Gameweek 5 Wildcard: Pros, cons + draft team
- FPL General’s Gameweek 5 Wildcard draft
GAMEWEEK 5 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.
WHO WAS ON INTERNATIONAL DUTY?
FIXTURE ANALYSIS
- FPL Double Gameweek 7 confirmed for Luton and Burnley
- Who has the best fixtures from FPL Gameweek 5 onwards?
- Who has the worst fixtures from FPL Gameweek 5 onwards?
- The FPL Gameweeks when Champions League rotation could hit
- How has European football affected non-‘big six’ teams in the past?
NEW TRANSFERS
- Transfer deadline day as it happened: The new FPL arrivals
- FPL new signings: Is Fati a threat to Mitoma’s minutes?
- FPL new signings: Assessing the appeal of Everton forward Beto
- FPL new signings: Will Henderson replace Johnstone?
- FPL transfer round-up: Baleba, Castagne + more
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR FPL GAMEWEEK 5?
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
- Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
- FPL Gameweek 5 points predictions: How does your team score?
OPINION + ANALYSIS
- Tom Freeman: Son, Newcastle’s fixtures + what to do with Jackson
- Zophar: What we have learned from FPL 2023/24 so far?
- Lateriser: Interesting FPL stats from the first four Gameweeks
- Zophar’s FPL Q&A: Son, keep or sell Jackson + captaincy
- Risky or safe: how do we use these next FPL transfers?
OTHER MEMBERS ARTICLES
- Tales of the Expected: Which FPL players and teams top the xG tables?
- Big Numbers: The Gameweek 5 player and team stats
- The FPL defenders most likely to grab a goal or assist
- Should FPL managers buy Newcastle players in FPL?
TOP FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED
- The Great and The Good: FPL transfers, rank, template + more
- FPL Hall of Fame update: How the top 10 all-time managers have their squads set up
MORE GAMEWEEK 5 VIDEO CONTENT
- Scoutcast with Andy and Rich
- Burning Questions with FPL Harry and guest FPL TT
- Newcastle’s best players
- FPL fixtures: From best to worst
- FPL Q&A Live: With Joe and David
- FPL Team News: Gameweek 5
- FPL Deadline Dilemmas: Gameweek 5
Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos.
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 4
- Scout Notes: Bowen strikes again, Giles’ crossing
- Scout Notes: £4.5m forward Archer + ‘out of position’ Son star
- Scout Notes: Haaland’s hat-trick, Mbeumo’s impressive stats
- Scout Notes: Alexander-Arnold injury update + Eze off the mark
- Scout Notes: Gabriel’s return + Hojlund’s debut
- Scout Notes: Ferguson hat-trick, Chelsea + Brighton concede
- Scoreboard: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
- Scoreboard: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for upcoming Gameweeks
- Season Ticker
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
- Penalty and set-piece takers
- YouTube content
Diaz or Sterling?
I’ve no Liverpool if I do the latter