The final Premier League match of the day takes place on Tyneside.

Brentford are the visitors to St James’ Park, where they lost 5-1 to Newcastle United last season.

Kick-off in the north-east is at 17:30 BST.

In a possible sign of things to come in future weeks, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has made five changes to his starting XI.

Sven Botman has been passed fit to start, while Callum Wilson, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes and Sean Longstaff are recalled to the line-up.

Matt Targett, Sandro Tonali, Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak drop to the bench, while Joelinton is injured.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank makes just one, entirely predictable change to the team he sent out against Bournemouth.

Centre-half Nathan Collins comes into the side to replace winger Kevin Schade as the Bees switch to a 3-5-2 formation for this tricky away trip.

GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn, Gordon, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson, Barnes, Wilson

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Tonali, Targett, Isak, Hall, Livramento, Murphy, Almiron

Brentford XI: Flekken, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Collins, Henry, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Wissa

Subs: Strakosha, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Keane, Lewis-Potter, Roerslev, Yarmolyuk, Maupay, Schade