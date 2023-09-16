686
686 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Touré De Force
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    FINALLY Tripps

    Open Controls
  2. Pukki Party
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Botman 3 baps get in

    Open Controls
  3. Nickofoz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Botman saving me from another failed weekend of midfield roulette!

    Open Controls
  4. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    40 with 3 to play. 41k > 18k

    I'll take it.

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Amazing rank at this stage! Well done

      Open Controls
    2. Touré De Force
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      39(-4) with Chilwell, Gusto, Saka, Ode, Marinelli. YURT!

      Open Controls
    3. AIRMILES
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Nice job.

      Open Controls
  5. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Botman in next week for AWB, easy decision 🙂

    Open Controls
  6. Jet5605
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Owned Botman since GW1 and he comes off the bench for Estu with a 9 pointer. Lovely darts.

    Open Controls
  7. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Any chance Beyer doesn't feature at all this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Asking as have Botman 3rd on the bench

      Open Controls
  8. dshv
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Only points from today will come from botman of the bench… what a poor perfomarnce 5 weeks in a row..

    Open Controls
  9. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Well these are obvious moves now:
    Wissa>Alvarez
    Foden>Diaby

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. AIRMILES
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Foden home to Forest, Diaby away to Chelsea. Hold your horses!

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        I’ll be stuck with then forever at this rate lol. Had both since the start and I need to shake it up!

        Open Controls
    3. Cok3y5murf
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      So just whoever got points this week...

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Wissa and Foden very boring picks. Diaby and Alvarez doing very well, and it’s not one week. Alvarez has 36 points

        Open Controls
        1. AIRMILES
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Diaby and Alvarez are both in my team, and I agree they're worth having. They're consistently getting points. But I wouldn't sell Foden. You must have someone else who isn't very consistent in midfield.

          Open Controls
  10. Eleven Hag
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Whats my best use of the FT?

    A) Sell pickford (play one of Cash and Saliba)
    B) Sell Baldock (play Pickford, bench both Cash and Saliba)

    Cash - cheslea a
    Saliba - spurs h

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Play cash

      Open Controls
      1. Eleven Hag
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Pickford -> who?

        Open Controls
  11. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    How bad did Henry’s injury look? Anyone care to comment?

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Stretcher went on the pitch. Can't remember if he left on it though

      Open Controls
      1. Nickofoz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Don't think he got on it. Injury didn't look great though. Knee gave in.

        Open Controls
    2. Pukki Party
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Twisted his knee, was in pain, walked off the pitch.

      Open Controls
    3. Thanos
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Damn doesn’t sound good. Let’s hope he recovers for next week. Thanks all!

      Open Controls
  12. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Guess who's joint second highest points per match in the game..

    Open Controls
    1. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Salah?

      Open Controls
      1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Hes a little cheaper

        Open Controls
    2. Tcheco
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      JWP

      Open Controls
      1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Correctamundo

        Open Controls
        1. Tcheco
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Hmmm. West Ham fixture swing GW7. Him or Bowen?

          Open Controls
  13. Nightf0x
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Onana (turner)
    Estu chilwel gvardiol (colwil cash)
    Diaby saka rash jota mads
    Haland jackson (pedro)

    2 ft, which ?

    A) jota pedro jackson -4 to mbeumo wilson ferguson
    B) jota pedro jackson -4 to wilson wissa mitoma/march
    C) jota pedro jackson estu/gvardiol -8 to botman wilson alvarez mitoma/march/mbeumo
    D) pedro jackson jota onana -8 to fleken wilson alvarez mitoma/march
    D) pedro jackson jota saka/mads -8 to mbeumo wilson alvarez mitoma/march
    E) jackson jota to wilson mitoma/march

    Open Controls
  14. Bubz
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Just going to indulge myself a bit here and post this

    https://x.com/premierfpltools/status/1699425900939387387?s=46&t=gOk6vbvR-9ldukieVRQIDA

    Premier fpl tools has me ranked as the 5th best fpl manager of all time currently. But haters gonna hate 😎

    Open Controls
    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      WOW amazing Bubz

      Open Controls
    2. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      That says Alistair Hughes is 5th. Are you telling me Bubz is not your real name?

      Open Controls
      1. Bubz
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        I am in fact the actual character from the wire, I don't know who this Alistair Hughes guy is

        Open Controls
    3. Thanos
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wow, legend man!

      Open Controls
    4. AIRMILES
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Extremely impressive. Consistent top 10k finisher. I often check in on your team. Nightmare this week.

      Open Controls
  15. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Anyone else only had Haaland return in their team???

    Open Controls
    1. Bubz
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes, and I didnt captain him looool

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Aw no mate ouch, what a pants week so far, captained him myself fortunately

        Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Me, 1M OR to 2M. Depressing as bad start of the season.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        I think il be the same mate I was 1m ish too, blooming miserable!!! Haha

        Open Controls
  16. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Kind of stuck with this team at the moment. Moving Son out because of a blank to Maddison will be sideways. Richa could play no 9 vs Arsenal and with Solomon, where is Son going to play? Maybe Richa plays behind Son and Maddison drops into midfield. Lets stick and see what happens vs Arsenal.

    Vicario
    Chilwell Disasi Estupinan
    Salah Son Saka Bowen
    Haaland Alvarez Edouard

    Turner Bell Ahamada Baldock

    Don't think Estupinan's absence means he is injured. Probably got a rest with the Europa coming up.

    Open Controls
    1. Thanos
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      That’s a nice team.

      What score are you on this week? Think most of your players returned.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        I am on 47(-8)

        Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      If you believe all the content creators into this GW, Arsenal is an amazing fixture for Son anyway

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I like your starting XI apart from Disasi, looks good

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Still good fixtures so may as well keep Disasi for now.

        Open Controls
  17. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Whu didnt estu n mat4ch play..n will theyu play next gw?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      No news that he is injured. Could have been given the off as Europa starts.

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Long flight home

      Open Controls
  18. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Rashford or Foden to go for Mbeumo?

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Foden

      Open Controls
  19. Old Bull
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Been at work this afternoon. So what lessons did we learn today?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Son FOMO

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      knee -jerking can be painful after 13 days of tension??

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      GW1 POTW Varane 14 points, next GW 1
      GW2 POTW Mbeumo 16 points, next GW 2
      GW3 POTW Sterling 19 points, next GW 2
      GW4 POTW Son 20 points, next GW 2

      Open Controls
    4. Thanos
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Main points if you can get the hint 😉

      Mud Utd (hurting fan 🙁 )
      Son set
      Man! City
      Spicy Spurs

      Open Controls
    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I missed 3PM games today and will watch MOTD later, can't believe my team score this week 😛

      Open Controls
    6. SINGH
      • 5 Years
      just now

      My dig Bick isn't as big as I thought

      Open Controls
  20. Hairy Potter
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Not a bad game from a FPL point of view. Botman, Schar and Wilson points and Mbeumo on my bench.

    Open Controls
  21. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Would you guys do this?

    Maddison + Foden + Jackson > Salah + Alvarez + Nakamba

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      just now

      For -4

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Neigh

      Open Controls
    3. SINGH
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.