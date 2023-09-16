Gameweek 5 gets underway at Molineux, where Wolverhampton Wanderers play host to Liverpool.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST.

The September internationals have influenced Jurgen Klopp’s team selection, more specifically the midweek World Cup qualifiers played in South America.

Late returns for Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz have cost them their places in Klopp’s starting XI this lunchtime.

Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota come into the side to take on their respective roles.

Alexis Mac Allister does start, however, despite his own involvement on Tuesday night.

The sidelined Trent Alexander-Arnold misses out, while Virgil van Dijk is still suspended.

Ibrahima Konate, who returns from injury, is only on the bench.

That means a full Premier League debut for Jarell Quansah at centre-half.

Mohamed Salah starts as usual and will be looking to extend his run without a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) blank to 11 matches.

As for Wolves, they make two changes from the side that lost to Crystal Palace a fortnight ago.

Deadline day signing Jeanricner Bellegarde makes his debut, with Hwang Hee-Chan also recalled.

Fabio Silva and Pablo Sarabia drop to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS

Wolves XI: Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Craig Dawson, Max Kilman, Rayan At-Nouri, Jeanricner Bellegarde, Joao Gomes, Mario Lemina, Pedro Neto, Matheus Cunha, Hwang Hee-Chan.

Subs: Dan Bentley, Matt Doherty, Boubacar Traore, Fabio Silva, Hugo Bueno, Sasa Kalajdzic, Tommy Doyle, Pablo Sarabia, Toti.

Liverpool XI: Alisson Becker, Jarell Quansah, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota.

Subs: Caoimhin Kelleher, Wataru Endo, Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott, Kostas Tsimikas, Ryan Gravenberch, Stefan Bajcetic.