  1. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    What did Haalands EO end up at this week?

    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      167%

      1. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Jesus Lord.

  2. EL TANO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    How much was Cunha signed for?
    Pro strikers sole function is to score those.
    Bizarre fails

  3. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    "If Liverpool don't score in the second half I can see Wolves winning this game."

    Micheal Owen

    1. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yep, that's why they pay him the big bucks.

    2. RashTalker
      9 mins ago

      If Michael Owen had a superhero name he'd be called Captain Obvious.

      1. JOELIO8701
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        That’s the sort of joke Michael Owen would make

        1. RashTalker
          just now

          Exactly

  4. No Professionals
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Remember when people thought Joe Gomez was good.

    He’s as bad at defending at Trent without the technical ability.

    1. Ephurion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Those were the glory days!

    2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      I don’t remember anyone thinking that, TBH

    3. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      *England's Joe Gomez

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        *England International Joe Gomez.

    4. F4L
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      he hasn't got the versatility/mobility for RB thats for sure

    5. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      He also has Trent’s complete lack of intensity, just jogs around hanging a leg out.

    6. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Tbh he was good CB the year(s) before injury.

  5. A Fat Spanish Waiter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    167%. Son Maddie and Salah making up 25% this week for a change.

    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Reply fail…again.

    2. Evasivo
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Menos chupitos compadre 😉

  6. boc610
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    gary oneill is turning into a really good coach. every side he has always tries to do what he asks of them, all the players look to be on the same page.

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Rate him a lot. An unfashionable choice but that’s part of his appeal, add to that he knows what he is doing and should have kept the Bournemouth job for what he did with them. Wolves have the right man at the helm.

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I think it's fair that Bournemouth looked at their squad/manager and decided he wasn't what they wanted - in fairness the new guy is doing a good job too. Had very tough fixtures and still some points on the board.

        But yeah great signing for Wolves.

  7. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    Diaz warming up

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Good stuff, a goal will suffice.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Replacing Joe Gomez hopefully.

  8. Mid-Table Obscurity
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Who’s getting benched at half time? Macalister can’t stay on the pitch after that first half can he?

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Salah would be too much to ask.

    2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      The entire mid three was shocking, but ya, McA is on a yellow too, so probably him.

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Mac Allister and Gakpo would be my choices. Needs a new defence but none are available.

    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      mac, gakpo

      nunez for jota @60

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Wonder if Gravenbach is ready.

        1. F4L
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          should be, otherwise just get endo on and let jones/szobo have more space in midfield with the ball. mac has to come off, he's not willing to put a tackle in because of yellow

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      you'd think not.

      but what options do they? the reason he started no doubt.

  9. jacob1989
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Salah looks finished as a serious premium option. Think he ll go to saudi either in jan or by next summer. A shadow of himself.
    Liverpool look very poor too. The triangle of Salah maybe firmino was their golden time

    1. JOELIO8701
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      His stats don’t suggest that though do they. Literally out performa Haaland accross alot of major metrics

      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        bec he scores pens and tap ins after set pieces rebounds lol

    2. Bubz
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Salah has very nearly matched Haaland for points over the last 19 matches

      1. RashTalker
        just now

        Salah may be a top player but he hasn't set the world alight this season yet

    3. Critical Observer
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      The triangle of Salah, maybe Firmino

      -JACOB1989

      1. jacob1989
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Oops Salah mane firmino

    4. F4L
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      one bad half in a weakened pool team, chill

      still had a big chance, set Jota up for a half chance and was clean through if Jota played a good pass

    5. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      With some pace from Nunez, Salah will not be so isolated. All attention from Wolves would be on Nunez.

  10. Critical Observer
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    How has Jota been? Thinking it could be time to bail.

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Not great. Should have started down the middle. Gapko cannot lead the line.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      He was playing?

    3. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      They're all making each other look terrible.

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      a couple of decent crosses but Liverpool need some fire in them.

      the central midfield is losing the game in some senses.

    5. RashTalker
      6 mins ago

      Get him gone

    6. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Front three have hardly seen the ball.

    7. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Genuinely didn't notice him

  11. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Roy Hodgson out for today

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Along with Guehi amd Lerma that's Palace in the mud

    2. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hope it's not serious. He's of an age that you never know.

  12. FootballLover
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Just play 4-4-2 Jurgen. Salah & Nunez. Enough of this poundland Pep copycat system.

    1. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Wonder why teams don't play 4-4-2 nowadays.. 2 strikers are a challenge for defenders

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        just now

        2 midfielders get overrun.

  13. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Mac off
    Diaz on

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      😎

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      gakpo cm, yes jurgen ffs

    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      So Gapko goes to midfield, Diaz to left, Jota down the middle.

      Gapko should have never started.

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        just now

        He needs time on the training ground. Kept making the wrong runs and picking out the wrong passes.

  14. F4L
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Mo striker 😎

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Jota?

  15. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Mac Allister looks really sad.

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I suspect he was fatigued from the travelling. That's why Diaz sat out the first half.

  16. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Diaz header wide

  17. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Article on sky sports this morning saying Liverpool will run city close this year and to put a bet on them to finish above arsenal. Also predicted a strong victory for Liverpool here

    Predicting the premier league is a mugs game!

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Big Ange will win the league!

    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Seriously... this season, besides City, don't know where anyone will finish top 10. Maybe Arsenal only one you easily predict to get top 4.

  18. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Salah time baby

  19. RashTalker
    just now

    What points do you think these midfielders will get today?

    Son
    Diaby
    Foden
    Maddison
    Rashford
    Fernandes

  20. jacob1989
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Cunha finishing needs work but his runs are superb. Can see him scoring or assisting today

