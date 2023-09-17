Bournemouth are looking for their first win of the 2023/24 Premier League season as they host Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.
Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.
Mauricio Pochettino has made two changes from the side that lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 4.
Ben Chilwell is dropped to the bench, while Moises Caicedo is not in the matchday squad after returning from international duty with Ecuador.
Youngster Lesley Ugochukwu and Mykhailo Mudryk come in.
As for Bournemouth, Andoni Iraola makes three alterations to his starting XI, as Lloyd Kelly, Marcus Tavernier and Dango Ouattara replace Marco Senesi, Justin Kluivert and budget forward Antione Semenyo.
GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS
Bournemouth XI: Neto, Aarons, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez, Christie, Cook, Ouattara, Billing, Tavernier, Solanke
Subs: Radu, Smith, Senesi, Traore, Rothwell, Brooks, Kluivert, Sinisterra, Semenyo
Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Gallagher, Ugochukwu, Sterling, Fernandez, Mudryk, Jackson
Subs: Petrovic, Bergstrom, Maatsen, Gilchrist, Chilwell, Palmer, Stutter, Washington, Matos
GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL
Check your own rank and in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek
How did sterling look today, worth keeping coming 3 games ?