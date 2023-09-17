1048
1,048 Comments Post a Comment
  1. drughi
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    How did sterling look today, worth keeping coming 3 games ?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Okay, but still making the same poor Raheem Sterling decisions on the ball. Nearly in the points on a couple of occasions.

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • 13 Years
        just now

        sounds like ol' sterling alright, keeping for now then and hoping

        Open Controls
    2. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Had lots of space and a couple chances first half

      FK that hit underside of the bar and unlucky to not go in in the second half

      Easy keep until GW9 WC for me

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        ok cheers, yeah keeping 2-3 weeks more I think

        Open Controls
    3. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Saw him penetrate the Bournemouth’s defence a couple of time but no end product

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 2 Years
        just now

        times* to be precise Party

        Open Controls
  2. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    One more yellow card & Jackson gets suspended right? 😆

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Maybe he'll do a Costa.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Leave?

        Open Controls
      2. PartyTime
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        The only time I haven’t owned Jackson, he scored. 😆 got 4 points outta the fella. What a waste of £.

        Open Controls
  3. Vazza
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    New post

    Open Controls
  4. Ha.
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Bench one:

    1. Watkins (che)
    2. Eze (FUL)
    3. Saka (TOT)

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I would be tempted to play all 3

      Open Controls
  5. undersarmy
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Best rotating GK's folks??

    Open Controls
  6. Hairy Potter
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Wonder if one content creator wildcards this week, others will follow?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.