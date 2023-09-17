Arsenal travel to Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon to take on Everton.

The Gunners come into this game unbeaten but they’ve lost four of their last five trips here, including losing 1-0 last season in Sean Dyche’s first match in charge.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

As for the team news, David Raya replaces Aaron Ramsdale in goal for Arsenal, while Fabio Vieira‘s good form is rewarded with a start over Kai Havertz in midfield.

Eddie Nketiah continues up front, which means Gabriel Jesus is named among the substitutes again.

Meanwhile, Sean Dyche makes two alternations from the side that drew 2-2 at Sheffield United in Gameweek 4, as Vitaliy Mykolenko and Dwight McNeil come in for Nathan Patterson and James Garner.

The outgoing duo sit alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, McNeil, Gueye, Onana, Danjuma, Doucoure, Beto

Subs: Virginia, Keane, Godfrey, Patterson, Garner, Onyango, Chermiti, Calvert-Lewin, Dobbin

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Rice, Odegaard, Vieira, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

Subs: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Havertz, Jesus, Trossard, Nelson

