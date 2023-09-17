65
  1. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    COYG!

  2. Alan The Llama
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    Raya sunshine

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Who's picked him over Ramsdale? some back up keepers coming in on some teams

  3. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    New owners, few debut’s including McNeil back who’s decent

    Don’t see this as being straightforward for arsenal

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Arsenal against a Dyche team has never been straightforward.

  4. We Go Again
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Saka and Turner to go, but so far Haaland is the only player in my entire team with a return... lol

    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Same.

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Same

  5. AlCapwnUK
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Saka v young?
    We shall feast

    Maybe some points for odegaard wouldn't go amiss

  6. Qaiss
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Delighted Raya starts. Vieira deserved his start as well

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Really happy for Vieira

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I thought he would get it at Goodison Park, I posted it about 3 weeks ago on here because he wasn't going to have his debut in the north London derby.

  7. chocolove
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Whats the odds, your 3 players from one team all got a YC each
    First time for me in 14 years playing

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      You had a Chelsea tripe up!!!!!!!

      1. chocolove
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Im dumber than wankson

  8. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    I have a feeling Jackson was told to be like Diego Costa and he's gone for yellow cards rather than goals

    1. Vazza
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Haha

  9. Vazza
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Suddenly Gusto is one of the top three defenders in FPL.

  10. JOELIO8701
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    I’m so done with fpl. This weekend has been a joke. First I drop rank from 5k to 13k then chilwell gets benched plus yellow. Just a joke. Had sights on winning fpl this year.. now that dream is dead

    1. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Delete team?

    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      I dream of winning the lottery and having loads of holidays personally, but to each their own.

  11. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    It's not all bad news, I'm up to 47 points with 3 to go.

    About 60% overall rank gain according to Live FPL (post subs) to around 330k pre-subs, from 1.11m.

    It'll be eroded on Monday night but just wanted to spread some good news in the FFS community!

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      So good. Well done.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        thanks .... I was being a bit cheeky but all true.

  12. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Saka time!!!

  13. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Best midfielder for next few games up to 7m?Looking to ship out Jackson & chuk to archer & xx?

    1. Ha.
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Diaby

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yeh thought although wasn’t sure how good option away to Chelsea ?

        1. Ha.
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          Easy 3 points for Villa

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Eze

      1. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Fancy him to do something in his next few home games.

    3. Touré De Force
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Doku

  14. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    I have a sneaky suspicion that Chilwell will be moved to LB in GW6. Colwill is a passenger at LB.

    1. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Could be the case but think Colwill looks very assured there imo

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Chilwell is not a winger. He is a LB.

        Colwill does nothing for them when they need creativity and playing Chilwell LW is going to get no results.

        1. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          He scored a goal (chalked off) and had one cleared off the line by his own player. He and Gusto were really good.

        2. Union_Jacks
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          For someone only covering the position he does a good job.

          Chilwell more suspect defensively imo

  15. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Why is Jesus not starting? He’s stratospheres above nketiah

    Open Controls
    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Back from injury, still eased in

  16. TheTinman
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Botman off the bench for Chilwell

    Buzzing! Get in

    1. Vazza
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Lol

  17. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    When is everyone looking to play their WC then, I'm thinking GW 8 to get Spurs assets.

  18. Tic Tacs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is 2.4M a good rank? FML

    1. Ha.
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Highest wins this season

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Calling Ser Template ...

  19. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Think I might WC. Honestly my team looks okay on paper fixture and 'xG'-wise, but absolutely nothing happening. Rank keeps dropping.

    Onana
    Chilwell Estupiñán Udogie
    Rashford Saka Foden Maddison Sterling
    Haaland Jackson
    Turner // Pedro Saliba Kabore

    TO

    Leno
    Trippier Botman Cash
    Salah Rashford Maddison Mbeumo JWP
    Haaland Alvarez
    Areola // Archer Udogie Kabore

    Proposed is with 0.0 ITB. Sacrifice made with no Estupiñán unless I swap some funds about.

    Lots of the players I want probably go in one direction price wise from now till GW8...

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I was trolling right and now you want Mo in 🙂

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26102581

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        I hope that poster brings Salah in and was not put off by other replies...

    2. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I’d go Diaby over Mbeumo on WC

  20. Touré De Force
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    We're 5 gws in, bit early to be forlorn about rank

  21. Maddamotha
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    2,1,2,2. My midfield points so far…

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      You have Saka?

      1. Maddamotha
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yupp.

        1. Alan The Llama
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          Bugger.

  22. drughi
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    saliba time

  23. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Shirley you should keep Jackson for AVL ful bur?

    1. Ha.
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Admiral Ackbar

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        just now

        but but xG?!

    2. drughi
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      the Xg is great

  24. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Fun fact for y’all. Mitoma & Mbeumo haven’t blanked in the same gw.

    It’s either they haul next gw or they both blank. Brothers in arms.

    1. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yikes! should be Mitoma & Mbeumo both haul & they both blank in a particular gw

  25. Tango74
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Forgot to swap
    Pickford for turner this Gw 🙁

  26. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Come on Saka, get that double digit haul!!!

  27. TheTinman
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    With only Saka and Turner left do you think my rank is getting better or worse from this moment? 500k roughly.

  28. More Cowbell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    I honestly think I need to retire from this game. Chelsea triple blank and they all got booked! Ffs!

