  1. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    I don’t see Robertson in wildcard teams. Liverpool aren’t keeping clean sheets, but they will and he is attacking. Is it just his price?

    1. Bleh
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Better options at that price currently imo. Pool defence could become a consideration later though if they tighten up.

    2. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      "...and he is attacking" ...when Trent isn't fit

      Robbo is now an LCB once Trent is on the pitch and inverting in midfield, sadly. Tanks Robbo's attacking stats

  2. Bleh
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Just pulled the trigger on Wissa, Chilwell > Alvarez, Botman (-4). Am I GTG?

    Ederson
    Estu, Botman, Gusto
    Salah, Odegaard, Maddison, Mbeumo, Mitoma
    Haaland, Alvarez

    (Areola, Udogie, Semenyo, Henry*)

    1. FootballLover
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Henry to Cash soon?

  3. FootballLover
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Just did Jackson to Alvarez. Don't like hopping on bandwagons but can't be stubborn and ignore what's so obviously a good pick.
    My maverick side wanted Edouard though....but sometimes no good being different for different's sake.

    1. Bleh
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Just did the same. Sometimes gotta admit when you get it wrong, and his numbers were hurting me.

